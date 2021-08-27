Void Of Creativity, In The Blessings Of Wealth: Ella Logan #Scotland

One doesn’t become rich, overnight! Of course, you have those who are very lucky to do such a thing. It’s a rarity, but it happens. We have also been told, that it is “hard work,” which grants us the most rewards. Well, that depends on the abilimoty to experience what we have tried to comprehend. While hard work grants us access to certain benefits, rarely does it make one rich. On the contrary, it is through particular systems, which grants us the opportunity to move up in life. Of course, there are those, who have been granted the privilege in having been born into certain spaces. In a terse amount of words, they were born into the wealth. How lovely! Then, there are those, who made the right moves. They navigated through certain economic terrain, that was abundant. Couple that with hard work, and voila, they have it made!

It has so often been projected that the poor supposedly “envy” the rich. Of course, you do have incidents as that. Nevertheless, you also have those, who may be happy, where they are. For what it’s worth, shall we take a look at the former? On many occasions, there are those persons, who have idle minds. Yes. They are very idle, and prefer to watch as life passes them, by. Their passion for life is void. Lack of motivation and the absence of determination, they do not care to move through life, with a level of care (and vivacity). Simultaneously, one has the same thing when it comes to the rich. There are also idle rich people. Sitting around, while frolicking, under the layers of gossip, they contribute nothing to society, outside of their social status. Still, they are not given the same level of grief, as it relates to their poorer counterparts. And yet, those who are part of the “idle rich,” contribute nothing to society. It’s quite sickening, don’t you think?

The fact remains is that idle is idle! It doesn’t matter what socio-economic class is comes from. You have to ask yourself, which one is worse-the idle poor or the idle rich? The key question regarding such pretains to the nature of productivity. Where lays the creativity? Lastly, what should happen if there should be a switch? What would such look like, for this time around?

Some would argue there could be an increase of greed. After all, you have people, who are not really used to anything. Once they acquire access to money, the tables turn rather quickly, don’t they? There is all surplus of shopping sprees, over spending, and even the possibility of going into debt, if the money is not handled, properly. Such is a hard reality! Some people are not meant to be in a position, for the rIch and the powerful. As not every rich person is evil, not all poor people are good. Too often pepole are accustomed to seeing images of the “greedy rich” and the “loving poor.” The fact remains is that reality has a way of teaching us a lesson, or two. That’s the honest truth!

The fact remains is that both are stagnant, in their ability to find passion in life’s eloquence. That’s the difference. They are stagnant, and unable to navigate through the treasures of what life truly is able to offer. Idle behavior is a stale and lifeless energy, which is lacking in nutrients and anything of fruition. In addition, it becomes rather toxic. There is nothing holistic, or well, concerning its Being. There is nothing holistic, regarding its very presence. Furthermore, when there is no change, it becomes even more toxic! People engage in destructive and dangerous things, when they are in a place (and space) of idle behavior.

If a poor lad, of idle mind were to become rich, there would have been nothing more than lackadaisical movement. It’a rather fascinating when a particular song comes to relay this message. This time, we have a song entitled, “When The Idle Poor Become The Idle Rich!” The very naming of the song conveys an intriguing transition between rich and poor. Like water, such fluidity can take time. Just know that when it happens, if creativity isn’t involved, the wealth has no spiritual elevation. And, that’s real! It’s always real! If you want wealth (and Earthly riches) to truly be a blessing, then make sure you are willing to add creativity, in the mix! Never leave it void, as blessings are meant to re–birth, re–new, and re–store!

Ella Logan