Vlad Krishtop of ‘KONSTRUKTOR’: “Change will come across the economy”

As part of my series about the “How Business Leaders Plan To Rebuild In The Post COVID Economy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vlad Krishtop.

Vlad is an entrepreneur and an investor. He was born in a small town of Uralsk, and he is a founder and CEO of a conglomerate which includes the investment company “Second Working District,” IT company ”Konstruktor Service,” and a number of startups that focus on such areas as AI, AR, FinTech, Healthcare IT, and others.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

From early childhood I was inclined towards entrepreneurship. I was constantly looking for ways to make money even when I was in high school. I did a lot then, opening a video salon, reselling office supplies and equipment — just to name a few. After graduating from school, I opened an IT company, which in 2 years became the largest in my region. I continued to expand my company in many countries. I also continued to trade stocks and currencies, which I had started doing a few years earlier. These two later grew into an investment company “Second Work District” and an IT company “Konstruktor Service”

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to, that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Back in 2009, I read the books “Funky Business” by Jonas Ridderstrole and “From Good to Great” by Jim Collins. Both books formed the basis of the philosophy of our companies. I liked the scientific and analytical approach of the authors. Despite, that the books were written about 20 years ago, the scenario described in them is still relevant today.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven business” are more successful in many areas. When you started your company what was your vision, your purpose?

Working in large metropolitan areas, I had to stand in traffic jams for hours. Then I didn’t understand why people are wasting huge resources: time, money, gasoline and others. Me as a business owner, such standards did not sit right with me. Traffic jams, traffic congestion, waste of time, life, environmental damage is not reflected in the best way on GDP countries … Education, decades of work and innovation lead me to the conclusion that such a system is ineffective. This is how we created the Konstruktor — multifunctional full-cycle internet service for remote work. Now the number of users is more than 1 million in 190 countries, the interface is 88 languages.

Do you have a “number one principle” that guides you through the ups and downs of running a business?

Principle number one is never give up. Some important qualities are self-criticism and developing constantly.

Thank you for all that. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. For the benefit of empowering our readers, can you share with our readers a few of the personal and family related challenges you faced during this crisis? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Our family had some problems since everyone had school and work inside. I adapted faster since I was already ready for at home work. One thing that helped was running since before I had to go to the gym, and now I got to go outside more.

Can you share a few of the biggest work related challenges you are facing during this pandemic? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Affected precisely from the position of our clients. Unfortunately, some of our clients or partners have suffered rather strong. Someone stopped paying for services on time, someone refused our goods and services because it began to cut the budget. Tenders and projects that we have conducted “Frozen”. That is, the reflected consequences affected the outer side of our business. We put some projects on “postponed”, but not our main product — Konstruktor.com portal. With our strategic approach, we minimized the consequences of Covid-19.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. What are a few ideas that you have used to offer support to your family and loved ones who were feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I try to give out positive outcomes or ideas with my family. We started to enjoy the little things like the view of the park with a hot cup of coffee in my hand, and a family movie night.

How do you think the COVID pandemic might permanently change the way we behave, act or live?

The post-Covid economy is an online economy, and it’s not just about shopping online. Change will come across the economy. Within the framework of the Konstruktor project, there is a startup “Newlab” — a online laboratory, where experiments and results, and samples can be carried out remotely. All kinds of 3D printers and related materials. These services and products even cope with industrial production. Such production or large businesses have their own characteristics, and changes will occur with delay. What concerns small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers in general. — I believe that these changes will increase. We can say with confidence that the new reality is already came. We need to accept the new changes with all technology that might help out with the new economy.

Considering the potential challenges and opportunities in the Post-Covid economy, what do you personally plan to do to rebuild and grow your business or organization in the Post-Covid Economy? Similarly, what would you encourage others to do?

I believe you shouldn’t be afraid of change. Acceptance of new realities is already half success. If you look at the history of various viruses on the planet, it is quite possible that any other virus can come after Covid-19, but no one knows when it will happen.

This was the case with the virus, Ebola and swine flu, which were less common, but carried no less threat. Recent events have inspired us to create a analytical internet service called globalvirus.org so people can see the number of cases diseases around the world. In the future, we want to make it a global database for all existing viruses of humanity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Of course. An entrepreneur should be able to quickly adapt to problems and create new services and solutions.

How can our readers further follow your work?

You can follow our LinkedIn for any updates https://www.linkedin.com/company/konstruktor/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!