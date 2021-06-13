Vivianne Knebel of From Rubble to Champagne: “I realized I needed a computer and was not prepared for it”

I realized I needed a computer and was not prepared for it. My first manuscript was handwritten.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vivianne Knebel

Born an illegitimate child in the wake of WWII in Berlin, Nazi Germany to a single mother, Vivianne Knebel’s options were limited, and her future looked bleak. She experienced poverty, cold, and hunger, and was even driven to the point of committing suicide. To seek out a better life, Vivianne immigrated to Canada as a teenager, but her misfortunes did not end there. However, in response to a miraculous intervention, she decided to preserve her life and keep moving forward.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was dealt a tough hand until my later teenage years. I had to suffer the consequences of the impact of being an illegitimate child and never knowing my father, growing up in the rubble of a war-torn city, being academically challenged, feeling inferior to my older sibling, and having a free spirited, non-conformist mother. My life experiences are also a reminder of the catastrophic collateral consequences of war; it’s effects for generations on those not reflected in the casualty statistics. I survived and ultimately prospered.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Success.

Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence.

Talent will not; nothing is more commonplace than unsuccessful men with talent.

Genius will not, unrewarded genius is almost a proverb.

Education alone will not; the world is full of educated derelicts.

Persistence and Determination alone are omnipotent.

— Calvin Coolidge

Having dropped out of school, due to hardship at the tender age of 14, I realized to improve my station in life, I had to set an achievable goal, stay focused and persevere. I was determined to make something of myself.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Work ethic, gratitude, vulnerability.

Work ethic:

From the time I can remember I always applied myself. My mindset was always, what can I do? My work ethic has driven me all my days and my eagerness to keep embracing opportunities to learn and grow. With dedication and hard work, I made lasting contributions.

Gratitude:

All the challenges I have overcome have given me a profound sense of gratitude. It is the character that best defines me.

On the more expansive end of the spectrum, there are the people who came into my life and changed it for the better. The opportunity to learn and progress, good health, good fortune. Or I can feel gratitude for something as simple as the scent of a rose, the smile on a child’s face, or a delicious meal. At the root of gratitude is paying attention.

When we pay attention, we enter a full rapport with life.

I have observed that through my gratitude practice, I have become happier and more fulfilled because I take note of everything and appreciate everything.

Vulnerability:

I think to allow people to see you, deeply see you. Vulnerability builds bridges.

To be able to say, I am not perfect connects with people. Vulnerability is about connection.

I think vulnerability makes people beautiful and necessary.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

At the age of 20 after almost two decades of a desperate existence, a serendipitous encounter led to a life changing event. I met and subsequently married my husband. We welcomed two children into our lives. I stayed at home as a mother, tended to our home and garden and helped him in his business.

I entertained clients at our home making sure to create an inviting harmonious atmosphere which led to trust.

He inspired me to take risks, embrace new challenges, and to grow.

With his encouragement, I learned to pilot a plane and ran a marathon.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

My husband became very successful in his business and real estate investments.

As he made these strides, he further encouraged me to learn and grow.

We live in stages. Carl Jung studied the development stages of adulthood.

1st. The Athlete Stage

2nd. The Warrior Stage

3rd. The Statesman Stage

4th. The Spirit Stage

I am blessed that I have gone through all the stages with a healthy mind and body.

When I entered the spirit stage, I felt I reached my potential.

It is the most beautiful and fulfilling stage of my life.

I shifted from focusing solely on material success to the success with my inner association with myself.

The wisdom that comes from within is my greatest wealth and led to a life of peaceful satisfaction.

I vowed to myself to always be further tomorrow than I am today. During the aging process we face new challenges. Aging means wisdom! For everything we lose we gain something else. I do not see aging as decay but rather as strength. I felt an emerging energy to do something that I had not done before.

I pay great attention to the aging process and decided that I do not just want to get old but to age well. I want to contribute to help others to make the best of this aging process and not to fear it or become discontent.

I am currently writing my next book in which I will address the aging process.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

As I reflected on my life from poverty to wealth. I realized I had a story within me that needs to be shared. My hope was to help other people that are prone to suffering and despair. To never give up hope and persevere. Life is not static; it will change even if we don’t want it to.

I decided to write my memoir. There were obstacles that I needed to overcome.

You put a part of yourself out into the world. You face vulnerability when you open yourself up. I had to step out of my comfort zone and was brutally honest. I did not want to cheat the reader. I revealed strengths and weaknesses and that is what connects with people.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

I published my memoir From Rubble to Champagne: Rising from the Ashes of War-Torn Berlin to a Life of Grace, Beauty, and Gratitude.

It is a riveting account of my life story of triumph over tragedy

My book serves as a mirror to our souls, reminding us that all our lives encompass trying moments and difficult times. It encourages us to reflect on the unique and powerful qualities that have helped us to survive and prosper. In so doing it gives us strength and hope for what the future may hold.

Writing my memoir was such a freeing experience. I engaged in the process of reflection. It was not just reviewing events but finding connection between them and drawing valuable lessons from them.

When I am writing there is a complete absence of discontent and helplessness which affects so many of the aging.

I am now on my second book in which I share the wisdom of great minds, how I apply their wisdom to my daily life and hope to inspire people to have the peaceful awareness of a fully lived and appreciated life.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That would be my husband for whom I wrote my memoir as a gift for his 80th birthday. I wanted to express my gratitude and thank him for all that he has done for me. For believing in me and seeing potential in me that I did not know I had. He always was the wind beneath my wings. My rock to this day after being married for 54 years.

Over the years I always expressed my gratitude toward him, but this book makes it last.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Since writing was a new endeavor, I had some people ask me what makes me think I can write a book?

A quote came to mind:

Tell me I cannot do something

and I will do it.

— Maya Angelou

I had a dream and worked diligently toward achieving my goal. My imagination is my fertile ground to plant any seed for future harvest and I refuse other peoples’ opinion to diminish what for me is hallowed ground. Over the years I have become passionate about studying the works of great poets and philosophers. Wayne Dyer became my mentor. Although I never met him, I can honestly say

that I loved him by the grace of his soul. I owe a lot to him for leading me into the spiritual direction.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

When I was younger, I certainly struggled with believing in myself. My husband’s belief in me helped me overcome that. He taught me to take risks, which takes a fair level of positivity. You learn from those experiences and find better ways to work around these risks.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I was always a seeker and a searcher and surrounded myself with people that were intelligent and accomplished. I observed and learned. I am self-motivated.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

You must have self-confidence. I now have self-confidence because I learned to trust myself. I make room for improvements and take criticism constructively.

I simply find ways to explore my abilities despite my inhibitions.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I realized I needed a computer and was not prepared for it. My first manuscript was handwritten.

I did not realize how difficult it is to find a literary agent to take you on. Especially for a memoir of someone unknown.

Finding a publisher.

Being prepared to undertake interviews without practice.

How time-consuming the process of writing is.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A friend of mine Walter Green is the author of the book This Is the Moment How One Man’s Yearlong Journey Captured the Power of Extraordinary Gratitude. Walter Green started a movement “Say It Now.” It is about using Zoom to connect with people to let them know what they mean to you, what an impact they had on your life. Not wait until it is too late.Let them know and express your gratitude while they are alive.

I think highly of that movement.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I would think of Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah built from something from what has been broken without losing hope.

She connects with people and shows people how to win this life and how to be a good human being.

The quote comes to mind when I think of Oprah.

“Walk with Kings but never lose the common touch.”

— Rudyard Kipling

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow my work online by visiting my website: https://vivianneknebel.com/.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!