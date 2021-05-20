Vitaly Aleksandrov of Food Rocket: “You definitely need a launch strategy for your book”

I wrote the book so I could gift it to clients when we met. The idea was that when we came for the get-to-know meeting to tell the clients about our agency and our work, we would give them my book. That idea worked brilliantly. The book made us stand out among the competitors, it boosted their trust towards the agency, and definitely had an effect on their final decision in our favor.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vitaly Aleksandrov, CEO & Founder of Food Rocket. Two-time winner of the Oxford’s Fund scholarship. Previously, Vitaly was the CEO and founder of the international CRM marketing agency Out of Cloud that provides consumer data analysis and helps companies build personalized marketing. At 27, Vitaly wrote the Email Marketing Strategy book that was a bestseller at Ozon, Russia’s Amazon analogue. A desire to create a global business brought him to the U.S.

In 2019, together with partners, Vitaliy launched the Foody startup to optimize the restaurant procurement process in the U.S. Three months later, Foody was showing a monthly growth of 20%. In 2021, due to the pandemic the startup pivoted and launched San Francisco’s first 10–15 minute grocery delivery service called Food Rocket that provides the fastest grocery delivery in California. Its business model is based on AI-enabled technologies to manage warehouse stocks, forecast demand and optimize delivery time by predicting the closest dark store that offers the fastest delivery time and the lowest costs of putting together and delivering the order. The startup is competing with the biggest players on the market — DoorDash, GoPuff, Amazon Fresh, InstaCart. Food Rocket is aiming to shift the consumers’ buying habits from advance, bulk buying to daily shopping.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I was motivated by my aspiration to become financially independent as soon in life as possible. I launched my first business, distribution of graffiti paint, back when I was 14, but by junior year at the university, I made my final decision to become an entrepreneur and be my own boss. That’s when I established my own marketing agency that later became a market leader. Today, the agency continues to successfully operate on the U.S. and CIS markets.The agency’s clients include Puma, Panasonic, Nikon, Alfa Bank and Pfizer. The agency won the Best Use of eCRM category at Russia’s Tagline Awards in 2017 and Best Use of Analytics in Loyalty Programs at Loyalty Awards in 2018.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

The pivotal story for me was my circle of friends and successful projects of my classmates. During sophomore year, I wasn’t thinking about business yet, but my classmates were already starting to launch their business projects, and I saw them succeed. This inspired me. I understood that I don’t have to wait until graduation to bring my dream to life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

At the moment, I’m not writing any books, because I am an entrepreneur, first and foremost. My first book gave me an opportunity to bring closure to my six years as a CEO of a leading marketing agency and to share my experience with colleagues.

Today, my most exciting project is my new Food Rocket startup. I’m working on my food service automation project, readying the company for a series A investment round. We currently operate in San Francisco and will soon open in Los Angeles. It’s possible that when I grow it successfully and sell, I’ll write a new book on how to build a high-margin startup in fast-growing market niches.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

I am an expert at CRM marketing that aims to retain existing users through email marketing, SMS and push notifications, and such.

My book is called Email Marketing Strategy. Email marketing is where entrepreneurs often follow their instincts because until recently there was no exhaustive guide on how to do it. In the book, I speak about launching email marketing channels from scratch and quickly achieving first results.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The first one, of course, is the entrepreneurial mindset. For me, the book was a business project just like everything else I was doing, and it comprised different units, such as idea, concept, marketing, strategy and positioning. Second trait is speed. In life, I do everything as quickly as possible. I wrote this book at 27, because I didn’t want to wait 30 or 40 years when I would supposedly have even more experience. Nonetheless, the book became a bestseller on Russia’s Amazon analogue, which is called Ozon. This proved that I chose the right strategy, to do things right away, without wasting any time.

The third trait is strategic thinking. I have a personal growth strategy, and in my head, I know what I will be doing for the next 30 or 40 years. That’s my perspective. The book wasn’t a goal in itself, it’s just a step on my path.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

I wrote the book so I could gift it to clients when we met. The idea was that when we came for the get-to-know meeting to tell the clients about our agency and our work, we would give them my book. That idea worked brilliantly. The book made us stand out among the competitors, it boosted their trust towards the agency, and definitely had an effect on their final decision in our favor.

The second objective was to advance both the agency’s brand and my personal one — and that was achieved as well. When the book reached bestseller status, it became to sell the agency without my presence. The clients would call and say: “Is this the agency whose founder wrote the Email Marketing Strategy book that was a bestseller at Ozon?” In this way, the book not only promoted my personal expertise in the eyes of our clients, but improved the agency’s competitiveness overall.

I was also motivated to write this book because I wanted to share my knowledge with the world and help other people gain insights into the area of my expertise. Making the world better is important for me.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Becoming an author provided me with two principal benefits, both in terms of business and personal growth. From the business point of view, the book brought me new clients who previously either knew nothing about the agency, or had no interest in email marketing because it was something new and they haven’t been using the instruments described in my book.

As for personal growth, it’s very important for me to share my knowledge. After I wrote the book, many people wrote to me on social media or messenger apps that my book helped them in their business or job. The book became so popular that for some time it was among Russia’s top 10 business books. This was partly because the book’s subject — establishment of the customer relationship management (CRM) marketing — was little understood by the local entrepreneurs. There were almost no Russian-language texts on the subject, so my book and my know-how helped to establish this sector of the marketing industry.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

The main lesson I learned in the process of publishing the book was the importance of its promotion and my role in this process. The book cannot sell itself unless you are a world famous writer. A book’s promotion requires the use of different channels such as your personal and corporate social media and popular communities on the subject. In my case, these were marketing, management and client/user retention communities.

I would recommend to all the aspiring authors to figure out the book’s promotion before the book is published. Think what communication channels you will use, which opinion leaders you can engage. In my experience, engagement with opinion leaders proved to be the most effective when it came to promotion.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

I would recommend promoting your book using the social media of opinion leaders. In my experience, this created the most trust on the part of the readers.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

First, it’s essential to determine your book’s positioning and market niche, because its success depends on it. As a rule, an expert may have a broad knowledge of the topic that has many subtopics. I was engaged in retention marketing, and I chose a smaller niche inside that — email marketing — and wrote my book about building the right strategies, although I could’ve just written about tactical maneuvers. Nonetheless, I focused on strategy. Once you determine your niche, you have to study the market, to see who and when wrote on this subject. Based on this analysis, you’ll be able to see how you can carve out a niche around your competitors and avoid their mistakes. The second is promotion and your personal social capital. It’s important to assess the number of followers — how many subscribers you, your colleagues and whoever else will help you advertise the book have. We live in a world with surfeit of information, and it’s important to make the launch of your information product, your book, visible. This requires support of many people, which is why it’s essential to promote the book through opinion leaders on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The more people post about the book when it hits the stores, the better it will sell. Third, you definitely need a launch strategy for your book. You have to know how you will tease your audience and get them excited about the book. When I launched my book, two months before it hit the stores, I published certain chapters so that the audience could give me feedback. I also asked my social media subscribers for their opinion on the book’s cover and what topics should definitely be covered. Thanks to this constant engagement with the audience, when the book hit the stores, people already knew what it was about and were ready to buy it. The fourth thing is to be open. In the book, I published my personal email for feedback. Very few people actually write, but it’s essential to be open and engage closely with your readers. They really value this openness, and it gives you additional advantages. For example, it helped me to receive many mentions in social media posts, and those also helped with promotion. The last thing are useful materials and external resources. I filled my book with links to external resources. My idea was to provide the readers with not just a book, but with an opportunity to go beyond it and read additional content on their own to study the subject in depth. For the reader, it evokes a sensation of getting more than they expected, and they see that you are not stingy with your knowledge and ready to share all the information in your possession. For me, it was one of the most important selling points, because the book was an instrument for the promotion of my marketing agency. When the clients realized how useful my book was and how much information they got for the cost of this book, they knew that they would get even more if they commissioned our services.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with John Mackey, an American businessman and writer. He is the CEO of the premium offline retailer Whole Foods Market, which he co-founded in 1980. I would love to ask him all about creating such a brilliant concept with such a wide assortment and building a strong brand that was later sold to Amazon.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me and read updates on my LinkedIn profile

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.