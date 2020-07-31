Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Visualize like Michael Phelps to bring your BHAG’s to fruition!

The process that makes the difference

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

So, you’ve decided you want to set some goals. You realize the benefits of setting the bar high and are ready to take on the challenge to stretch yourself and level-up your life. You’ve got your BHAG and your reward system for tracking your goals in place, you’ve mapped out your mini-miles stones, and you’re clear on what it’s going to take.

All of that, takes place at a conscious level.

We human beings are proud of our ability to think. It’s our conscious thoughts make us who we are and are wrapped up with our identity. But, what about the other part of cognition? What about the un-conscious mind and harnessing it in our BHAG quests?

Most of the goals we pursue, we do so at an unconscious level. There are positives to this as the processing power of the unconscious mind is enormous, and compared to the unconscious mind, our conscious mind is the poor cousin. Think in terms of the processing power of a supercomputer versus your old school calculator. If you consciously focus on your goals, with consistency your unconscious mind will take over and steer you in that direction. And, once these processes are automated (this is what the unconscious mind is brilliant at) they become second nature and operate in the background. What’s more, your subconscious mind is some 10 seconds faster than the conscious mind! It has a role to play in levelling-up your life and achieving your BHAG‘s. Apart from being consistent in our focus, what else can we do?

This is where visualization can help.

Visualize yourself achieving your BHAG. Be as specific as you can. Ask yourself the following questions. What will it feel like when you realize your BHAG? What does it look like when you have completed it? Visualizing is an essential part of successful goal setting. Can you smell it, or taste it? It’s important to engage all of your senses. What do you see coming from the achievement of your goal? What are the rewards? Both intrinsic and extrinsic? Importantly, why do you want to do it? Why matters! It will help in the Pre-programming and preconditioning of your brain. This tells your brain ‘this is what you want’ and so it looks for opportunities to fulfil and accomplish that. In this way, you are programming your brain to think about ways to get there. 

Neuroscience reveals your brain can’t tell the difference between what you do and what you visualize. As far as your brain is concerned they are one and the same. Brain scans are how we know this. This is why it’s been crucial in sports for quite some time: The brain sees it as another run through. Michael Phelps winner of 8 Gold Medals in a single Olympics would routinely ‘watch’ a videotape in his mind’s eye and visualize his perfect race. Phelps visualized everything from his strokes, the walls of the pool, his turns, the finish, what the water felt like and even what it felt like to rip off his swimming cap at race end. 

This practice got him both present and mindful. Phelps made the experience as real as possible and he did it consistently. He left no detail to chance. Neither should you.

Think of it as a deliberate practice to becoming talented. In large part, it’s due to the way you go about it and become highly skilled, through practicing each segment and then putting it all together. It’s the same principle in operation. When we are focused on something, the brain views and codes it differently, we, therefore, experience it differently. A BHAG feels like a stretch and hard to get to. Yet, when you are present to and working on the goal or game, we can experience joy and flow state and visualize the next step making it manageable. Doing so encodes the brain to what we need it to do and take you closer to levelling-up your life and achieving those all important BHAG‘s.

Lindsay Bridger, Enabling Business and People Performance through Capability Development and Resilience at In8 Resilience

The key focus of our business is on bridging the gap in people performance to move individuals, teams and organisations from where they are now, to where they want to be. We achieve this through designing, delivering and following up on customised or off the shelf training workshops and initiatives.

With a keen focus on a collaborative approach Lindsay works with her clients to support them in achieving performance improvement towards their key goals.

Lindsay has a Bachelor in Psychology and has worked in the field before turning her attention to the business world. Through her work Lindsay has noticed a need for increased resilience and developing our innate resilience that exists in all human beings, Body, Mind and Soul. To contact Lindsay email her on [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

how to succeed in business without efforts, subconscious mind exercises, how to activate subconscious mind and success
Community//

The one thing that boosts (or sabotages) your success in 2020

by Giang Cao Ho My
Community//

Thriving By Gaining Freedom From Our Negative Habits: The Unfinished Journey

by Adam Ayala
Courtesy of nd3000 / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

Self-Knowledge is a Prerequisite for a Happy Life

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.