Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Vision With Mind !

The way we see our day to day problems.

By

A company HR who used to give solutions to other’s problems. So, many employees from different departments arrived, visited him every day to get solutions for their problems.

Thereby, one day a top management employee came to him that he has more wealth but equally has problems too.
He asked the HR to teach him how to solve the problem as he doesn’t know how to handle the problem.

The HR took a small stone from the ground and asked that employee “which one is bigger? the small stone or the mountain?” by pointing his forefinger to a mountain. The employee replied “The mountain! Off course!!!!”.

Now the HR asked him to keep the same small stone close to one of his eyes and asked him to see the mountain with the same eye opened and other one closed.

Now the employee replied ” he can’t see the mountain as the small stone completely covers it. Now the HR replied with a smile “The small stone now seems to be bigger enough to cover the big mountain as you brought it closer to your eyes even though the size of the stone did not change”.

This exactly reveals the secret of how to handle a problem.

Moral: Always handle any kind of problem by keeping it little away from your mind. Even a small problem will always seems to be bigger if you keep it closer to your mind. Try to handle a problem by keeping it away and think about it, you will get the perfect solution.

Sivaram Barada

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

#FirstDayAtWork — Common Problems Every Employee Has to Face

by Vartika
Red Clover Human Resources Hiring Strategies
Community//

5 Ways Companies Are Identifying Talent with Jennifer L’Estrange & Kage Spatz

by Kage Spatz
Community//

“Share success; Help those around you succeed” With Tami Simon, SVP of the Segal Group

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.