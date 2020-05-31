Vision With Mind !

A company HR who used to give solutions to other’s problems. So, many employees from different departments arrived, visited him every day to get solutions for their problems.

Thereby, one day a top management employee came to him that he has more wealth but equally has problems too.

He asked the HR to teach him how to solve the problem as he doesn’t know how to handle the problem.

The HR took a small stone from the ground and asked that employee “which one is bigger? the small stone or the mountain?” by pointing his forefinger to a mountain. The employee replied “The mountain! Off course!!!!”.

Now the HR asked him to keep the same small stone close to one of his eyes and asked him to see the mountain with the same eye opened and other one closed.

Now the employee replied ” he can’t see the mountain as the small stone completely covers it. Now the HR replied with a smile “The small stone now seems to be bigger enough to cover the big mountain as you brought it closer to your eyes even though the size of the stone did not change”.

This exactly reveals the secret of how to handle a problem.

Moral: Always handle any kind of problem by keeping it little away from your mind. Even a small problem will always seems to be bigger if you keep it closer to your mind. Try to handle a problem by keeping it away and think about it, you will get the perfect solution.