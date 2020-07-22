Vision Boards: My New Favorite Past-Time While Staying Home

While scrolling through social media I came across posts of people making vision boards. My initial thought was that it was such a complete waste of time and energy. I didn’t understand how taking images from magazines then gluing it to a board was a productive activity to do. I remember thinking to myself, “How is this suppose to help you achieve your dreams?”

One month into quarantine and feeling as if I had watched every possible movie and baked all the goods to last me a lifetime, I finally gave in. I remember opening my laptop and searching up images of my dream life, aspirations, thoughts, and ideas. I collected and printed these images and words that described my dream career, places I want to travel to one day, experiences I want to encounter, and so on. I simply had fun while collaging everything together and making my board. I had an epiphany of what an incredible feeling it was to see everything I envisioned on paper. Little did I know that this activity I once thought of as a waste of time, would become one of my favorite activities to do.

Clearing Your Headspace!

Vision Boards brings a physical element to your goals and ideas that (at times) overwhelm your thoughts. It’s important to have big goals, but the downside of that is feeling intimidated and scared of all the sacrifices and effort it takes to actually achieve them. Vision boards allowed me to organize my thoughts and gain some clarity on what I actually want. It made that messy junk drawer in your brain filled with “wants” and “what if’s” into something you can actually touch and see. I was able to put my aspirations into perspective. Rather than constantly thinking about the end goal, I started to think about how I can get there.

What do you want to attract?

As I made more and more vision boards, I started to ask myself this question. As much as I focused on the material aspects, it was important that I also thought about the idealistic parts of life. For instance, a healthy mindset and having strong relationships with the people in your life is just as important as finally being able to go on that dream vacation. So ask yourself this question and fill in the blank.

It Doesn’t Matter if it Feels Out of Reach

When making a vision board, put all of your goals and aspirations no matter how out of reach you may think it is. I found that when I thought of how hard a goal may be, vision boards gave me a realistic viewpoint on how to challenge myself to try and achieve it.

Making, Creating, and Leaving Space

Lastly, the best part of making vision boards is the carefree mindset you have while making one. It’s almost nostalgic and brings up a similar feeling when you were a kid and got crafty. For me, their was never truly a finished product, its something that you just keep adding onto. When making vision boards leave space for yourself to get creative and know that it’s simply a process.