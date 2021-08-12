This sounds simple, but a great customer experience boils down to one thing — that you, as a business leader CARE. Of course all business leaders will say that they care, but it is worth an introspection. Would you be willing to reduce your profit to increase the number of hours you provide customer hours or reduce the wait time for a customer on call? Would you be willing to prioritize a project that improves customer experience over one which generates revenue? Do you review customer experience metrics just like you review growth or profit metrics?

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vishal Joshi.

Vishal Joshi is the co-founder and CEO of the wedding software company Joy, a Y Combinator graduate and Series A startup that gives couples a smarter way to plan their big day. Prior to founding Joy, Joshi spent a decade in leadership roles at Microsoft, leading teams that rebooted Microsoft Azure and launched Microsoft Web Platform technologies including Visual Studio, ASP.NET, ASP.NET MVC, WebMatrix, Razor, and Web PI. In his tenure at Microsoft Joshi delivered keynotes at U.S. and global events including TechEd, PDC, CodeCamps, and DevDays. Joshi married his lifelong passion for beautiful product design and software in founding Joy. He resides in San Francisco with his wife and daughter, and can be found surfing or hitting the road on his bike in his free time.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

We started Joy for Amy, my co-founder’s sister. My co-founder Michael and I had been close friends and colleagues at Microsoft for many years. His sister Amy, who is like family to me, got engaged during that time, and we saw her struggle to find a wedding website that offered the personalization and attention to detail she was looking for, so we built her a custom site to fit her style. Soon her friends, wedding guests, and our Microsoft colleagues were asking us to create sites for them, and we knew we were on to something.

Michael, my cousin Kaiwalya, and I started meeting after work, spending our spare time designing a wedding website platform that anyone could customize to feel like it was built just for their wedding. In 2016 we went through the Y Combinator startup incubator and officially founded Joy.

We started with beautiful wedding websites, then developed powerful planning tools, then our All-in-One wedding registry. We’re constantly evolving and building new features, to give couples a smarter way to plan their big day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

When we first started out, we were casually getting requests for wedding websites from family members and friends. We were about to set a wedding website live for one of our first couples, when a mentor of mine asked if we had formed a company and created the end user license agreement. My response was, we are just doing this for our loved ones, we don’t need a license just yet! He insisted we needed a license regardless, so I quickly created an LLC company for 99 dollars online versus paying thousands of dollars in legal fees. I wrote something quick and flippant, along the lines of “We are just building this for our family and friends, by using Joy you agree not to sue us.”

We’ve come a long way since then, but we still hold ourselves to the same level of quality as if we were building Joy for our family and friends. Whenever we face a difficult decision we ask ourselves “Would we do it for Amy’s wedding?” and that north star guides us.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are two people I want to acknowledge who were pivotal in getting us to where we are today.

The first is James Phillips, a serial entrepreneur and a Microsoft executive whom I worked with for many years. When I told him I was leaving Microsoft and starting a company, he said without a doubt he wanted to invest in it, no matter what it was. He was Joy’s first investor, and during those very early stages he taught me everything about how to form a business. He continues to offer amazing insights to this day.

The second is Yuri Sagalov, in what I can only describe as one of the most impactful chance encounters I’ve ever had. Yuri approached me not about Joy initially, but about a different domain name I owned that he wanted to purchase. I refused, but during our conversations he looked me up and learned about Joy. He was involved with Y Combinator and encouraged us to apply, which we did and were accepted into. It was thanks to Y Combinator that we raised our first round of funding and officially launched Joy. Even after YC, Yuri has been a guide for us at every turn we have taken.

I do not think Joy would be where we are today without these two gentlemen.

This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

I live by the philosophy of people over product, and product over profits. It is easy to get overly focused on profits, but it is caring for your people — your customers, your employees, your partners — that truly leads to great products and eventually to great profits.

Joy has grown to the size it is today from organic growth, and that growth has been fueled by the positive experience our couples have with us. A person’s wedding is one of the most important days of their life, and we strive to treat every couple’s wedding with the same care and attention as if it were our own family’s. In turn, our couples recommend Joy to their families, friends, and wedding guests. We’ve seen enormous year-over-year organic growth due to these word-of-mouth recommendations, as well as from couples returning to Joy for other life celebrations, such as baby showers, family reunions, bar mitzvahs, etc.

We take our couples’ feedback to heart, and have iterated on Joy based on their experience. During trying times, such as the past year throughout the coronavirus pandemic, listening to customers and pivoting to meet their needs was more important than ever.

We made it possible for couples to add custom banners across their wedding websites to share updates with guests, developed ‘Change the Date’ eCards for couples to send guests about their new wedding date, and launched virtual weddings, enabling couples to stream their wedding through their wedding website. Being able to adapt and support our customers during a challenging, uncertain time was not only important to give them a great experience, but for the success of our business.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

There isn’t a business leader who would say that customer experience is not their priority, yet while everyone says it is a priority, we have all had poor customer experiences.

The biggest reason in my opinion is that companies operate on data, while customers operate on emotions.

If companies don’t recognize human emotion, they are bound to deliver poor customer experience. While a company waits for a statistically significant number of complaints before caring about an issue, many customers are left unhappy. Data is a lagging indicator, and developing the skill to look at early indicators within noisy customer feedback is a rare skill worth honing.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition in any marketplace sets the minimum bar of customer experience that you need to provide to stay relevant, so of course it does improve the customer experience. However if everyone is content doing as well as anyone else, you will never provide an exceptional experience to your customers.

A stronger external force than competition is online reviews. The Internet’s memory is very long, so a bad experience might cause a negative impact for many years, while a good experience can result in viral growth. This pushes many companies to provide a better customer experience.

Joy’s growth has been organic to date, and we attribute a large part of that to our customer experience. We go above and beyond to make each couple feel like they are the only couple we are working with. We do not do this to be better than our competition or to get positive reviews, but because that is how we ourselves would want to be treated.

In my opinion, the true driving force of amazing customer experience comes from within the company, rather than external factors.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

A few years ago a woman named Danielle Trevino reached out to us who wanted to use Joy for her wedding website, however she and a large number of her guests were blind. She felt Joy was her best option, but still wasn’t fully accessible as she had discovered that her screen reading software could not read all of Joy’s planning dashboard. We were moved by her predicament and knew we needed to help her. We quickly worked to make our website and mobile app more accessible, in time for Danielle to use Joy to plan her wedding. Danielle was so touched by our efforts, and shared that as a result of the accessibility improvements she was once again feeling excited about planning her wedding.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Since Danielle brought these issues to our attention, we have made accessibility an ongoing priority for all updates to our website and mobile app. Not only could we better serve Danielle and her guests, but since then we’ve better served all visually impaired customers planning their weddings, which is so important to us.

Based on your experience and success, what are the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience.

This sounds simple, but a great customer experience boils down to one thing — that you, as a business leader CARE.

Of course all business leaders will say that they care, but it is worth an introspection. Would you be willing to reduce your profit to increase the number of hours you provide customer hours or reduce the wait time for a customer on call? Would you be willing to prioritize a project that improves customer experience over one which generates revenue? Do you review customer experience metrics just like you review growth or profit metrics?

If you truly care about creating standout customer experiences and exhibit your care in your actions, in your priorities, in your conversations with team members, in how you measure your company’s success, it will radiate into your product and your customers’ experience.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Way before the Internet or social media, people would still tell each other about their favorite things, whether a new restaurant or a favorite book. Telling friends and family about an amazing experience is ingrained in our psychology.

Humans are essentially referral engines. It is your job to turn your customers’ referral engines on. Ask them to spread the word, whether via online reviews, social media, word of mouth, or whatever channel is most applicable to your business.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

While convenience and cost are certainly major factors in purchasing decisions, today’s consumers are intentional. They gravitate toward brands with a purpose and care about the company and its initiatives more than just the product.

Think about what makes your product / brand unique — and lean into that when marketing. Maybe you care about sustainability, about producing goods in the U.S., or about sharing profits with a charitable organization. This is what differentiates you from competitors, and is what today’s consumers care about when making purchasing decisions.

Joy’s All-in-One Wedding Registry, for example, allows consumers to not only register with established retail brands, but to add items to their registry from anywhere online and to support charitable organizations in lieu of gifts. We see an overwhelming number of couples use their registry to support small businesses and craftsmen, Etsy artisans, and philanthropic organizations, which is a clear indicator of the mindfulness of today’s consumer. Our registry product is a departure from the traditional retail or eCommerce model, and today’s consumer wants that flexibility and to feel that their purchase is making an impact.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I sincerely believe that access to education, and in particular STEM education, has the highest potential to do the most good in the world. Global access to education will help close the achievement gap that was only heightened by the pandemic, bring people out of poverty, and advance third world countries.

Growing up in India, my parents pushed me and my brother to get STEM educations and go to college. They did not have college educations themselves, and they knew it would set us up for a better life. And it’s true, having a college education changed the course of my life and my entire family’s life. If everyone in India had access to education, so many people could have better lives and poverty could be struck out.

There are countless ripple effects of an educated population, throughout all aspects of life and the world we live in. I genuinely believe greater access to education can improve the world more than anything else.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!