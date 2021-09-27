Virtuous Souls Into Zion’s Land: Barry Brown #Jamaica 🇯🇲

In today’s modern world, it’s ironic how people have presented evil as being cool. People truly think that the evil route is the best way of Earthly living. It’s a dog-eat-dog world they say. People steal, hurt, and maime others to get what they want. That’s the normal way. Right? Oh, what a shame it is! For humanity to think that evil is the way to go, what a shame! If only they understood how the true treasures and pathway to paradise are through goodness and righteousness! If only they knew.

Evil and wickedness do not mix; not even portions from them. If only people understood how beautiful, holistic, and fruitful the treasures of goodness really are. If only they knew. If only they knew how fruitful, nourishing, and delightful the fruits of tenderness and righteousness truly are. Peace is found through such virtues. Furthermore, one cannot underestimate the serenity of knowing that you are blessing the space. There is beauty in using righteousness as a comfort towards human sorrow and pain. There is a passionate elixir of healing when it comes to spreading love and righteousness, throughout the land. Giving is one of them. Who says that we have to be living in a world, where evil prevails and selfish selfishness rules?

Wicked energies have no place in holistic gardens. They have no place, whatsoever. Ugliness cannot enter into spaces of beauty. That pertains to spiritual beauty, as well. Even when it comes to land, one is not granted the privy of entering into the gardens of paradise. Now, here we are back into the landscapes (and gardenal) spaces of Jamaica. Throughout one particular song, we hear the terms Zion. We hear about the land of Ethiopia; the preciousness of her jewels. We are about the riches of her womb; those Earthly ones, in fact. Yet, rarely do we hear about those spiritual treasures. Rarely, do we hear about the spiritual riches of love and desire, which arises when entering into her blossoming 🌸gardens. Rarely.

Well, here we are. Here we are. Ready and presented for the world to see. The song is entitled, “No Wicked Shall Enter.” For the righteousness, it is a paradise. For the righteous, it’s the place where suffering is no more. Love is a Divine awakening, where peace and joy, reign!

Let righteousness and mercy blossom and bloom. Let the righteous forever be called to their domain.

Barry Brown