Virtual Volunteer Opportunities in 2021 | Peter Palivos

There are many ways one can volunteer online in 2021 from the comfort of home. Virtual volunteering means it is no longer necessary to volunteer for organizations in person. Plenty of opportunities to share your time and skills from a computer or cell phone are available. Regardless of age or interests, everyone can make a difference and find a renewed sense of purpose.

Below is a list of some opportunities for online volunteering.

Zooniverse

Zooniverse gives people the chance to participate in actual research and work with millions of registered users worldwide. Join people of all ages and backgrounds contributing to research projects.

Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line offers 27/7 support for people in crisis. If you are 18 or older and can commit to volunteering four hours a week, they provide free training.

Center for Search & Investigations

Center for Search & Investigations helps find missing children ages 11 to 16 at no cost to the family. An all-volunteer organization, CFSI works hard to provide resources and work alongside the local police in helping families find their missing child. No experience is necessary. CFSI provides all needed training.

United Nations Volunteers

United Nations Volunteers is an excellent place for worldwide volunteering online. Get connected here and put your skills to work around the globe.

Smithsonian Institute Digital Volunteers

Smithsonian Institute Digital Volunteers offer many ways for volunteers at all skill and knowledge levels to help with the Smithsonian mission.

Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes is an app matching the visually impaired with sighted volunteers. Both parties download the free app. Volunteers then take video calls when visually impaired users need help with various tasks. Tasks include navigating new surroundings, checking an expiration date, reading instructions, and more.

DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org gives young people an opportunity to help solve real-world problems and enact social change. DoSomething.org is a youth-led movement making an impact using the internet for good. This is an organization allowing youth to make an impact, win scholarships and earn volunteer credits.

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities in 2021 are plentiful. Look around and choose the opportunity that works for you.

Article originally published on PeterPalivos.net