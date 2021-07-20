Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Virtual Volunteer Opportunities in 2021 | Peter Palivos Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

There are many ways one can volunteer online in 2021 from the comfort of home. Virtual volunteering means it is no longer necessary to volunteer for organizations in person. Plenty of opportunities to share your time and skills from a computer or cell phone are available. Regardless of age or interests, everyone can make a difference and find a renewed sense of purpose.

Below is a list of some opportunities for online volunteering.

Zooniverse

Zooniverse gives people the chance to participate in actual research and work with millions of registered users worldwide. Join people of all ages and backgrounds contributing to research projects. 

Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line offers 27/7 support for people in crisis. If you are 18 or older and can commit to volunteering four hours a week, they provide free training. 

Center for Search & Investigations

Center for Search & Investigations helps find missing children ages 11 to 16 at no cost to the family. An all-volunteer organization, CFSI works hard to provide resources and work alongside the local police in helping families find their missing child. No experience is necessary. CFSI provides all needed training. 

United Nations Volunteers

United Nations Volunteers is an excellent place for worldwide volunteering online. Get connected here and put your skills to work around the globe. 

Smithsonian Institute Digital Volunteers

Smithsonian Institute Digital Volunteers offer many ways for volunteers at all skill and knowledge levels to help with the Smithsonian mission. 

Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes is an app matching the visually impaired with sighted volunteers. Both parties download the free app. Volunteers then take video calls when visually impaired users need help with various tasks. Tasks include navigating new surroundings, checking an expiration date, reading instructions, and more. 

DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org gives young people an opportunity to help solve real-world problems and enact social change. DoSomething.org is a youth-led movement making an impact using the internet for good. This is an organization allowing youth to make an impact, win scholarships and earn volunteer credits. 

Virtual Volunteer Opportunities in 2021 are plentiful. Look around and choose the opportunity that works for you.

Peter Palivos is a national and international leader helping to improve Greek-American relationships. Throughout his career and personal life, Peter Palivos has been involved with philanthropic and professional organizations such as the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois, and the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America.

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

