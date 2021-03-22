Virtual Volunteer Ideas for Teenagers

Let’s get the un-said out in the open – volunteer work looks great on college applications. It’s something that shows initiative, community involvement, dedication, and so much more. for young adults who are thinking of starting the application process – even if it’s been put on hold for the pandemic. Volunteer work in-person has become incredibly difficult, and even in the best of times it might not be the most handicapped-friendly. So check out a few of these options to try and see if you can build up that resume.

Virtual Tutoring

Students across the nation have become home-bound for at least most of the time. To help students who might be missing out on that extra bit of personal attention, look into virtual tutoring opportunities. Many schools are running virtual tutor programs in-house, but speaking with your teacher is also a good option. Even large-scale websites like TeensGive.Org can provide excellent opportunities.

Virtual Senior Visits

A classic volunteer option is to visit senior living homes and give performances, entertain, or otherwise give companionship to the elderly. While we want to give our vulnerable elders space, we can also give them company. There are many opportunities to set up virtual game-nights with senior living homes, and these can give younger volunteers better practice at socializing with different people.

Become an Editor

This sounds like a very out-there option, but there are hundreds of Wikipedia or wiki-style databases out there, and oftentimes they are in dire need of editing or updating. If you have a very specific area of interest, contributing to the community’s information can give practice on important writing and teamwork skills. This would be a more self-directed role, and could be useful for showing independence and motivation as well.

Sewing Projects

One of the most common and popular displays of community dedication today has been sewing masks for the needy. This will continue to be an excellent way of promoting public health, but there are other creative ways of aiding the community as well – Sewing is useful not only for masks, but also blankets and other comfort-pieces as well. If you have access to a 3-D printer or have a bit of creativity, ear-savers have been popular among healthcare professionals. These bits of plastic provide a different securing-point for surgical masks, making long shifts more comfortable.

There are literally hundreds of opportunities to provide and give back to the community, and if you are interested in more options, check out any number of excellent websites for ideas – powerof.org is a great place to start!