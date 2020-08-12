Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Virtual Family Trips for Times You Can Not Travel

With the United States government’s releasing of guidelines for the return to normalcy into three phases, it does not seem likely that travel, as it has been known, will return anytime soon. With the summer months approaching, months that are traditionally the time for vacations, perhaps families can take virtual trips as a diversion from […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Virtual Family Trips for Times You Can Not Travel - Thrive Global - Chris Janese

With the United States government’s releasing of guidelines for the return to normalcy into three phases, it does not seem likely that travel, as it has been known, will return anytime soon. With the summer months approaching, months that are traditionally the time for vacations, perhaps families can take virtual trips as a diversion from their separation from society and the monotony of day-to-day living. Here are some suggestions for virtual family trips:

Hershey, Pennsylvania

The home of America’s first mass-produced milk chocolate bar (Nestlé produced the first milk-chocolate bar 25 years before Hershey’s) offers a virtual visit. There are several virtual trips, a few of which are virtual rides on any or all 15 calm to wild roller coaster rides, including the new and thrilling Candymonium.

WildEarth Kids Sessions

Students at home with their parents can take a virtual action tour if they join safariLIVE. They can virtually visit some of the famed wildlife areas, interact with experts, and drive through the African wilderness if they enter. There are virtual tours seen from the back of a jeep of famed wildlife areas through the wilderness where they will see elephants, gazelles, lions, and tigers.

Australia

Families can experience unique events with iconic personalities of the country acting as hosts. There is a fantastic tour of the Great Barrier Reef and sightings of Great White sharks. Students can visit the Outback with its unusual animals and the Sydney Opera House. A virtual ride on a ferry is also fun. The beautiful South Bank Parklands has gardens and a rainforest walk.

France

This beautiful country has a wide variety of places to visit. Paris is an excellent start for a virtual visit to the top of the Eiffel Tower for a panoramic view of the City of Lights. There are virtual tours of the Louvre art museum and the Chateau (castle) Versailles, where the Kings Louis XIV, XV, and XVI resided. The ornate mirrored hall is the site of the Treaty of Versailles after World War II. A virtual tour takes students to the second-highest mountain in Europe, Mont Blanc, and other famous French destinations such as Provence and its fields of flowers from which French perfume is made.

London, England

The virtual tour can move across the English Channel to London, where visitors can see the historic structures (Buckingham Palace, Westminster Bridge on the Thames). The trips to the English countryside are beautiful. Some activities include the Rosewood Explorer club that provides tips on how to build an indoor fort.

Chris Janese Thrive Global

Chris Janese, CEO and Head of Client Strategy at The Green Room

Located in sunny San Diego, California, Chris Janese is the CEO and Head of Client Strategy at The Green Room. Created with a single goal in mind -- get you the talent you want where you want it -- Chris is bringing over three decades of experience, a strategic eye for management, and creativity to his position.

When he isn't working, Chris can be found spending time with his family. Chris and his family enjoy traveling and have been from Bali to the Bahamas. Be sure to follow Chris Janese online for updates into the world of private event planning, the entertainment industry, and his travels.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How to Plan a Family Staycation - Gregg Jaclin
Community//

Planning a Staycation | Gregg Jaclin

by Gregg Jaclin
Community//

Being Alone in the World’s Biggest Lockdown

by Nishiggandha Kerure
Community//

Female Disruptors: Kate Torgersen is helping busy moms breastfeed

by Erika Couto

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.