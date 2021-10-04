Virginia Walton: “The ability to find the balance of strong without sounding witchy”

The ability to find the balance of strong without sounding witchy. A man uses a strong tone and he is commanding. A woman uses the same and she is a ‘bitch.’ I actually had a peer come to me and tell me “ He would give me feedback because he had a special place in his heart for me.” Yet, his superiors would often say, we tolerate his style because of his technical knowledge.”

Virginia is a Certified Professional Coach helping executive women maximize their productivity and avoid burnout. She spent 24 years in the banking and finance industry starting as a teller at a local community bank and achieving the level of Senior Vice President by the age of 38. She now runs her own Coaching and Speaking firm, the family tree farm and serves on several non profit and community organizations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up poor and did not know it. My mother cleaned houses at night to keep me in Catholic school while my father became the biggest dead-beat dad in the county. This taught me the value of hard work. In high school my mother once said “You will be a success in life or I will live with you forever. I bought my house at 23 and she passed away when I was 38, so I guess I was a success in her eyes.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I fell into it and ironically, I found that true of many of my peers. No one grew up wanting to be in equipment finance or risk management. I got a job as a teller after college where I answered the phone one day to find a headhunter on the other end. While I was not a fit for that role, he placed me in a call center in an equipment finance company. They I just continued to work my way up, often being tapped for roles based on my performance. The best being the President of the bank telling the income Chief Risk Officer to consider me. I had resolved a regulatory matter identified by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and it got noticed, which lead to my promotion. The matter had actually been in a peer’s area, but I was tasked with the cleanup. So being open to new opportunities and challenges were key to my success. I often joked that I made a career out of doing the work no one else wanted to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When my boss told me I should consider the role in risk management he said someone thought I would be a good fit. When I asked who he stated the president of the bank. I was shocked! I did not think he even knew who I was given I worked in the equipment finance division in another state!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Initiative- this is the most important. I was the most junior role in our Credit Department but was tasked with training all new members on our systems and policies. I created a checklist of all of the items to cover and a mini training guide without being asked. When the company decided to develop a training function, I provided what I had created to help me execute my task. This got noticed by my superiors and helped open future opportunities. Hard work. I never said no to an opportunity even if it was something I had never done. I had never built an entire function but was tasked with it as part of addressing the OCC matter. Not only did I do it to the satisfaction of our regulator but I did it on time. That got the attention of the bank leadership. Meeting deadlines and deliverables. I was known as someone that gets things so I was often tasked with things outside of my immediate role as a result. I was pulled into many projects because I would help keep things on task.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Based on my experience, there are still more men at the top then women. I my office, which was a satalite location, I was the only female SVP and there were six other SVPs. Prior to me the only other woman at that level had been the head of Human Resources, which was true at the parent company too. I am hopeful it is changing for the generations behind me, but my peers and those in the generation before are still experiencing the old school boys club and women coming to the table is intimidating.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I had HR call me into a meeting to tell me there had been an anonymous complaint reported that a member of my staff was heard saying, “The only way Virginia could have gotten to her position was if she slept her way there.” Seriously? This was not 1985, this was 2017. Worst part is it was another woman that was supposed to have said it and while I do not believe she did, I do believe another woman on my team was the one behind this. She had to cut others down to advance herself.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I think this is where our power can truly help us because as women, we often have a need to nurture and care for others. By leveraging that caring side, we can help put others at ease. I think it depends on the situation too and how we are using the term powerful. Often in corporate America a powerful woman is often thought of as a bitch. And in the past she had to be to prove she deserved her seat at the table.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Stop associating powerful with the negative aspects. I had a colleague warn me about another woman I was about to be peers with. When she said “Watch so-in-so, she would stab her mother in the back to get ahead.” That is an awful view of an accomplished woman.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Yes, unfortunately, I do. In addition to the story I shared about being accused of having slept my way into my position. A peer accused me of lying in a conversation because he did not want to take accountability for his own words. He then proceeded to run to our boss like a child running to dad to be the first one heard. I opted to not reduce myself to this game and waited until my boss came to. I was visibly upset and given my lack of a poker face it was clear. This peer was aloud to be a jerk, until I finally was on the verge of tears demanding respect.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

It sounds cliché but a strong woman that holds her ground is still perceived as a bitch and it impacts her negatively but a man that acts the same way is allowed to continue to be obnoxious to those around him without any consequence! Woman have to be twice as aware of their style as men do. We are not allowed the same latitude for unacceptable behavior. m

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I think the best example I saw of this was a male colleague talking about how it bothers him when women decide to have a baby and then want accommodations at work. I was shocked to think this mindset still existed. Of course, this was said by a man with 4 sons and a stay-at-home wife.

Managing family obligations and career is not easy. I had a mother dealing with mental health issues and alcoholism. I am an only child and the only family my mother had. HR said to me one day right after I had received a call my mother was in the hospital that I could not run out of the office every time my mother needed me. This was a horrible experience. I felt like I was being told to pick my priorities- my mother or my career.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Sadly, the turning point was when I was moved out of my role without any notice after a merger. I was working myself to death when my boss decided he needed to make room for a peer from the other side of the merger. I was shuffled out for political reasons, not my performance. The performance reviews I had received to date were glowing. That was the eye opener. I had hit the point where it was more politics than performance and I would not survive the boys club. I started taking care of me and slowing down. I made sure my work out and mediation in the morning took priority! Ironically, I found I was doing even better-quality work but still kept getting left in limbo.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I viewed beauty as part of taking care of me. I was not making an effort to look better than anyone else, but I viewed it as part of being a role model. When I choose to focus on the example I was setting, I was more thoughtful about my appearance in total. Not just being ‘pretty’ but being put together which includes hair, makeup and outfit. Not to mention when you feel put together, you stand a little taller. At 5’1 I need all the height I can get!

How is this similar or different for men?

I think it’s easier for men. A shave and a haircut and they are ready to go. Business casual is even easier for men. khakis and a polo and they are ready for the office. It is a lot harder for women to find the balance. I was spoken to about the neck line on my tops, but none of my male counterparts were. The issue was I was well covered when I looked in the mirror, but the men in my office were over 6 feet tall so they were looking down. I had to change my wardrobe to accommodate their height and inability to not look down my blouse.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Thick skin. You need to be ready to for the double standards. I was the only woman in many of our SVP level meetings and repeatedly I would be the one asked to schedule a meeting or take notes. No one asked a man in the room to do it. One day our general counsel asked us to congratulate one of his attorneys ( a man) for being able to schedule a meeting in Outlook by himself. This was in 2018! The ability to find the balance of strong without sounding witchy. A man uses a strong tone and he is commanding. A woman uses the same and she is a ‘bitch.’ I actually had a peer come to me and tell me “ He would give me feedback because he had a special place in his heart for me.” Yet, his superiors would often say, we tolerate his style because of his technical knowledge.” Care. Care about your people. It makes a difference that stays with them, long after the work is done. That will sustain you more than you realize. A strong self-care routine. It is not selfish, it is necessary. When you are well, you show up your best and you give your best. Everyone’s definition of self-care is different. Find yours and make it non-negotiable. I started a mediation practice years ago and I found the days when I spent 5 minutes of quite in the morning, I had a better day- more productive, less emotional. The days I did not, I saw the difference. It does not take hours or lots of money, just commitment. Stop multi-tasking. It is counterproductive. Focus on one thing at a time. You will be more productive and produce better quality results. It is hard, but it is a must!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brene Brown

