Violinist Yury Revich: “Believe in yourself”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Yury Revich, an internationally acclaimed solo violinist and composer. He performed in Carnegie Hall, La Scala, and all around the world. He plays on Stradivari violin from the year 1709, worth 8 million euros on loan from the Goh Family Foundation. He is a UNICEF partner and hosts the International concerts series Friday Nights with Yury Revich, Dreamland with Yury Revich for UNICEF, and the brand new nightlife events: Climate Nights. How can music and arts help our planet? Check it out below!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I come from 4 generations of violinists in my family. We play the violin since the 19th century! It is fascinating but also a very responsible path. I grew up listening to music, reading books, learning painting, enjoying nature, and working hard. Practicing many hours a day since the age of 5.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 5 years old, my father gave me a little violin to try. We figured I have good hearing abilities and could pick up some melodies quite quickly, both on piano and violin. But we decided not to ‘cheat’ on violin with piano, and as my ancestors did, I started learning violin professionally.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Once I arrived in Italy, we took a car to drive to the concert’s town. We were already quite tight with time, so we arrived in town only 30 minutes before the show. Then we figured, we came to the village with the same name as the town of the concert, but it is a different place! Thankfully, the right place was around 1 hour away, so the audience kindly waited for us.

The lesson is: try avoiding doing things at the last minute.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Think outside of the box, create, create and create! Be the best version of yourself instead of a decent copy of someone else.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Love yourself and accept that you are a human. We all make mistakes, the best what we can do — learn from them and move on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family and friends. As an artist, mental support is vital. Find people who believe in you.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I am a musician. Music is the universal language that can reach people’s hearts and emotions. It’s the best way to work with emotions, consciously and unconsciously, to inspire people, convince them to make a change. To do something good.

6 years ago, I started the first major campaign in Austria to raise awareness for Autism, “All for Autism”. After a couple of years, our team achieved that insurance covers the diagnosis costs.

I organized a concert to raise funds for refugees, and we brought some of them in a Refugee Choir to sing together. Music is healing.

My team and I took part in different charities for Down Syndrome kids, Dancer against Cancer program.

For 3 years, I partner with UNICEF, and “just” with 3 concerts called “Dreamland with Yury Revich,” we could raise funds to provide hygiene and water systems in 10 schools in Syria.

We organized the “Dreamland” concert for UNICEF UK in London. The next one is taking place in Rome, in legendary Colosseo for UNICEF Italy to raise funds for kids’ education in Kenya and Ghana.

We are a very eco-conscious team, and all our events are eco-friendly. Our latest project I am launching with Livia van Heerde is called Climate Nights.

Climate Nights are the world’s first climate nightlife.

Through music, dancing, educational visuals in the whole venue, and sustainable organic drinks, we celebrate our planet and raise awareness about the steps, which each of us can take to help stop climate change.

We don’t preach. We inspire.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I love nature. Nature was and is inspiring artists and musicians for centuries. Unique masterpieces like Beethoven symphonies, Rainessance paintings, literature are inspired by nature.

We need to preserve it.

While touring, I understood that so many promoters and concert organizers are not aware of the climate issues.

Now I require a wiser touring plan, reducing plane travel, switching to trains or eco-friendly transport.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

If I am inspired by an idea, I do it. I don’t hesitate too much. No risk- no result!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

It was wonderful to receive messages from refugee kids in Vienna whom we involved in our activities. They were touched, inspired, and felt that they fit in. We must do everything for equal rights and create a comfort zone for all the beautiful humans out there!

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Many things, which include proper funding and awareness, listening to people and their believes. We need more funds invested in the projects that unite people and bring people together to make a positive change.

Individuals can also make a change with not much of an effort — if everyone dedicated 3 minutes every day to donate, share few posts of awareness on social media, and send an uplifting message to someone who needs it the most: the world will be the better place.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1- believe in yourself. It is normal to have doubts but don’t let them stop you from creating your future.

2- it’s ok to fail. I failed many times when I was younger and doing auditions; some of them didn’t work. I sometimes took it very personally, and it took me time to get over it and move on. But then I learned- that’s ok! It is a normal part of life experience. The biggest names in the world went through multiple failures before getting where they are.

3- priorities. When you have too many ideas or projects on your plate, calm down, take a few deep breaths, take a paper, and write down the most important things for you and your life. Don’t waste your time on things that don’t matter to you at that point.

4- do only what you truly love. Sometimes we are afraid to think outside of the box just because society or school told us not to. Do it! Real success comes when you believe in the project you do.

5- do not hurry-panic. I use the word when someone thinks the time is running and when a person needs to do everything simultaneously to be more efficient and get somewhere with their life. Take a deep breath! Structure, prioritize. And take your time. It is never too late for anything!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That is the Climate Nights! Let us celebrate our planet and protect it! If we save our planet- we save humanity.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Elon Musk. A person with so much creativity and excellent intuition. Impressive and Inspiring.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!