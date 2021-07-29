Ville Vesalainen of Willie & The Goodsouls: “Take a break from listening to yourself”

Take a break from listening to yourself. You should do it (listen) and be truthful to yourself, but an idea of performance can be good, it’s your critical mood that brings you down. Take care of yourself, everybody will benefit from that.

Following the success of Willie & The Good Souls’ third album; (self-titled Willie & The Good Souls), the band is back from extensive European touring to solidify their place in your Rock n’ Roll playlist. Incorporating a vast, extensive range of instrumentation, this five member Rock band has channeled the sounds and emotions of the greats to create a unique dynamic all their own. Hailing from Finland, Willie & The Good Souls incorporate Classic American funk and roots with Slavic melodies and themes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I had the privilege to live in different places during my childhood. Of course it was not so nice to move and leave friends behind, but later I’ve thought of it as a richness. It made me appreciate and get along with very different persons and made a lot of friends. I mostly lived in Finland, but also lived in Portugal for 3 years when I was 9–12 years old.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember doing songs at the age of 8. Recorded them and sold the cassette’s to girls in my school lol. I started playing in a band in Portugal, playing a keyboard. I knew to play only a couple of songs first lol, Wild Thing by The Troggs and Sailing by Rod Stewart, but we even did a gig with them. Then when I was fifteen I started playing guitar. Played in band called The Grammers from 1999 and still do. I started Willie & The Goodsouls 2014.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When recording Willie & The Goodsouls first album, we had a saying that this project holds magic in it. That was because many of the phases came through by luck. Or that was what it felt like because everything just clicked and worked. If I and the guys recording from V.R Studio had an idea of having a violin on some song, next day Petra Wahlsten, who became a member of the band, just showed up to the studio for another project, and next thing you know she was also singing harmonies like it was meant to happen. Soon later other members of the future band just told me they’d be happy to join and got the job :).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We were playing live and I decided to jump off a tall monitor during a solo where I went through the crowd with my wireless connection. I landed nicely but the laws of physics made me run to the direction of our violin player. We had such a laugh how it was good thing I hit her and not the 100 year old violin she’s playing :). Nothing learned :).

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

After playing for 25 years I found the electric guitar all over again. During lockdown when you had much time, I dag in to playing and writing on a new level and am excited to be able to gig and do further recordings with the band.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe that by through sharing of cultures and diversity people will eventually reach a level where the whole humankind benefits for everyone’s output. We need to start living as one unified species. That is why diversity is essential.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will think you can’t do it but when you think you can, you can. Especially rock music cannot be performed with self-doubt.

Don’t change and spend time acquiring too much gear, just the ones that suit you will get you where you’re going. Gear is lovely, but there’s so much of it in the world you’ll always think you want another guitar before you realize it’s mostly in what you play.

Practice.

Listen.

Practice. No matter what you play, you will need the instrument to become a part of you, not something you think about.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take a break from listening to yourself. You should do it (listen) and be truthful to yourself, but an idea of performance can be good, it’s your critical mood that brings you down. Take care of yourself, everybody will benefit from that.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I once had a vision of having a social media campaign that would just say something like, “I don’t want war, I want us to live in peace” and everybody in the world would have to share and post it. Some things are taken for granted but still need to be said. Most people do want peace, it’s shocking we still have wars and still seem to not know how to prevent them.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh there are many. I must now thank the members of this band for taking such good care of my songs. Every idea can turn into a masterpiece when there are 5 minds trying to amplify a certain feeling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your lihe?

I don’t know about a quote but I think having children has given me the biggest lesson in what life and love are about altogether.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I have to say the first person from US that comes to mind is Steve Vai, cause I once saw his masterclass and it was just so inspiring. Both in life and music. Such a talent with such a great attitude and willing to share what he learned over the years. I will never sound like him, but I’ve played long enough to say he will also not sound like me, and that’s one of the beauties of electric guitar, and a very good breakfast conversation topic which I’d gladly do with him:).

