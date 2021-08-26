Vikram Luthra of Dr. Bill: “We’re working towards a future in which physicians don’t have to spend any time doing billing”

Within minutes, physicians can enter their billings into our mobile or web apps and submit them to provincial health ministries for processing. In addition to this, our team of expert billing agents work in the background to make sure that billings are entered correctly and those that aren’t are flagged for adjustment and resubmission. Our roadmap focuses on continuing to make the billing process easier. We’re working towards a future in which physicians don’t have to spend any time doing billing.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vik Luthra.

Vikram Luthra is the CEO of Dr. Bill, a portfolio company of RBC Ventures. Dr. Bill eliminates traditional friction points in the Canadian medical billing process, allowing physicians to focus on patient care, expand availability to patients, and support their wellness. As an experienced health tech leader, Vik has spent nearly a decade using technology to solve big problems in healthcare. With over 15 years in the tech sector, Vik offers a broad perspective on achieving the dual objective of using technology to solve complex problems in healthcare while still ensuring that a robust economic foundation supports those solutions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I’m pretty lucky. As a child of Indian immigrants, I had a significantly more privileged childhood than my parents. My dad especially, had an extremely testing childhood. Growing up listening to the challenges and struggles both my parents faced shaped my worldview and deeply ingrained the importance of making the world a better place.

My dad was a Chartered Accountant who owned and operated a private Accounting firm for decades. I started working for him when I was 14, debiting and crediting for hours. Beyond the accounting fun, working for him exposed me to the world of business. I fell in love with it. The ability a company has to create outsized value and impact on society blew my mind. This understanding has been a driving force in my life ever since.

It’s incredible that I get to combine these two forces in the work I do at Dr. Bill and RBC Ventures.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve done and seen a lot of things over my career. I’ve also started many businesses — ten of them, to be exact. Through these experiences, there have been several failures and a few great successes. In both instances, I have learned a lot. Early in my career, I tried to build an import/export business trading various things — scrap metal, maple syrup, olive oil, and preserved fruit. In hindsight, this is pretty funny, I had little interest in any of these things, and I didn’t clearly understand my personal why. I was doing it because I had angles of opportunity and a desire to work hard. I learned a ton and had some pretty hilarious experiences hustling and trying to do deals with people from all over the world — and it led me to ultimately finding a business idea that I am genuinely passionate about.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If I counted, there would be hundreds of people. Beyond my parents, who I’ve already mentioned, there are a few folks that I would like to call out, though.

First, my wife. She’s been a massive driver of my success. I was largely unfocused in my early twenties and didn’t have much discipline, which all changed when I met her. She set the foundation for my success today by helping me set focus and stay committed to working on a plan.

Second is Chris Goodridge, currently the President of VerticalScope (a Canadian publicly traded media company). He opened the doors to more learning and growth opportunities than I could count on when we both worked at Torstar Digital. With him, I got to learn everything I could know about M&A, Finance, and Strategy.

Third is Andrew Go, currently Chief Digital Officer for Staples Canada. Also, at Torstar Digital, he taught me how to be an operator and leader. With him, I learned how to pull business levers and build high-performing teams and environments.

Last but not least is Alison Chick, Head of B2B & Health at RBC Ventures. She’s a genius problem solver who has honed my problem-solving skills and has opened doors for my continued growth and evolution.

We know the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ but looking at my own journey, it definitely applies to entrepreneurs as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” — The Man In The Arena speech by Theodore Roosevelt

Reading this one speech shifted my mindset about risk and failure from negative to positive, enabling me to embrace risks and failures as rewards in themselves. I get tingles every time I read it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity. Ideas are the starting point for business success, and the foundation for ideas is creativity. From solving minor day-to-day problems for customers to building cutting-edge technology, my ability to create new and innovative ideas has been the one core capability that has served me the most throughout my career. Relentlessness. Innovative ideas are fundamentally useless unless brought to life, but turning ideas into reality is arguably one of the hardest things in life. Having built companies my entire career, the most successful ones resulted from a relentless focus on turning a mission into a reality. This trait is not only crucial for business leaders; it is vital for anyone who wants to get something done. No matter the team or the work you are doing, the ability to relentlessly go after a task is what enables certain people to be more successful than others. Compassion. Ultimately, if we aren’t trying to help others, what value are we bringing to the world? In business and life, I believe that we should constantly try to help and bring value to others — whether for customers, shareholders, friends, or family. To do this well, it’s critical to care about those you aim to serve. My compassion for others has always been a balancing force for me in business and as a leader, allowing me to make sure that my work is bettering the lives around me.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

COVID has highlighted that many of us who are closely affiliated with physicians have already known — physicians are critical to having a healthy society. However, the tools and systems that physicians have available ultimately make their lives more difficult, rather than easier. This tooling problem is most apparent in the medical billing space. Often, physicians spend hours of extra time documenting their work for billing purposes, constraining their valuable time and leaving them fewer hours to take care of themselves or other patients.

With our digitally enabled medical billing service, we work to turn these hours of extra work into minutes, with a vision of eliminating all time spent on billing in the future, so physicians can use that time to do the things they want and love to do.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Dr. Bill is already addressing this problem. Within minutes, physicians can enter their billings into our mobile or web apps and submit them to provincial health ministries for processing. In addition to this, our team of expert billing agents work in the background to make sure that billings are entered correctly and those that aren’t are flagged for adjustment and resubmission. Our roadmap focuses on continuing to make the billing process easier. We’re working towards a future in which physicians don’t have to spend any time doing billing.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

My wife is a physician, so I’ve seen the burden of medical billing firsthand. It has stolen hours away that she could have spent with new patients or our family. It’s a very personal topic for me, and it’s unfair that after all of the work that physicians put in to care for the public, they then have to spend hours documenting the work they did.

How do you think this might change the world?

It’s no secret that physicians are burnt out. The 2018 National Physician Health Survey conducted by the Canadian Medical Association revealed that 30% of physicians were battling burnout, and 34% were dealing with depression. In contrast, Canadians ​​cited their highest level of depression (17%) to date during the pandemic — still significantly lower than what physicians have been experiencing for years. It’s clear that physicians need more time to take care of themselves so that they can be there for all of us. Our efforts help enable physicians to have more time to focus on what matters.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Sure, unintended consequences exist with everything. However, our main focus is streamlining and giving transparency to an existing process, the Canadian billing system, and I think if we ever get to a point where the government system is too easy to navigate — that would be a problem we’d be very excited to see.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Be an expert on the problems your target customers are facing. For Dr. Bill, we are constantly obsessing about the challenges physicians face with medical billing, and we spend countless hours studying and learning about their challenges, needs and desires. Make solving your customers’ problems your north star. This is the purpose that will give you motivation when things get challenging (and they will). At Dr. Bill, making healthcare better by making physicians’ lives better is our north star, and that’s how we stay focused day after day. Don’t worry about getting the solution right immediately. It’s a journey (often a long one). At Dr. Bill, we’ve been at our mission for 7+ years, and we’re still figuring it out. As long as you’re committed to making your customers’ lives better with every step, you’re pursuing your mission — progress over perfection. Be good to each other. If not, you’ll spend more time solving interpersonal issues and conflicts than solving your customers’ problems. Some of the most unproductive environments I have ever seen were a result of negative team dynamics. Enjoy the journey. What’s the point if you’re not having fun? A team that’s enjoying the path will be more committed to it. You can have a lofty mission, but that is a long-term, intangible concept, so day-to-day, what matters the most is being able to derive enjoyment from your work and team.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Be clear about your own personal values and purpose, it will help you get to the impactful work you’re striving for faster and earlier in your career.

I am incredibly passionate about the positive impact that Dr. Bill is making because of two reasons:

The love and appreciation I have for my wife and seeing how hard she and other doctors work every day to keep our communities happy and healthy. My love of business came from working with my dad at a young age.

Having that personal connection and purpose makes the day-to-day work fulfilling.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

A brilliant Stanford Neuroscientist by the name of Dr. Andrew Huberman. I’ve developed a deep personal fascination with how biology affects how we experience life, how we learn, and how we can make changes to rewire that biology to be better. The depth that he gets into and his ability to explain things in ways that even people like me can understand are fascinating. I have a ton of admiration for his work and his mission of making science accessible to everyone.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/vikramluthra/, and you can check out Dr. Bill at https://www.dr-bill.ca/.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.