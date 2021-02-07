Vika Costa: “Always do your nails, work out and put red lipstick on!”

Always do your nails, work out and put red lipstick on!

I had the pleasure of interviewing Vika Costa, an artist and fashion model from St Petersburg, Russia. Vika’s work combines the world of pop culture and fashion together. Her style of work incorporates two distinct styles: abstract shapes and bright saturated colors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I come from a creative and artistic family. I was always into art, loved pain, and went to art school in Russia. For the last six years, I do art professionally, was experimenting with different styles to found my technique. It’s an exciting journey.

I’ve done a lot of successful art exhibitions with many talented artists; still, a long way to go, but I love the process of it.

2020 was a pretty tough year for all of us, a lot of projects got canceled, but it will get better soon, and it’s a great time to focus and create more incredible art pieces!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m a fortunate person! I’ve always been around people who believed in me. When I just started, my good friend Papi, from Papi Steak (Miami) helped me to organize my very first art exhibition! It was a very successful show. I sold few pieces right away! The most amazing feeling is that people love what I do. I’m very grateful!

At this moment, I’m working with fantastic artist Nicholas Toscano also knowing as @1penemy, who supports my crazy ideas lol and believes in me. When I had a tough time, he gave me the thrive to keep going!

We had a fantastic art exhibition together not a long time ago in October 2020, and it was a great success!

We are working together on few new projects now; it’s going to be something unique and special; stay tuned!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I have a funny story, a couple of years ago, I decided to try a new finish for a painting called resin. I’ve never used it before, so I read the instructions, though that “I got this,” well, I was wrong, at the beginning it was going well, but at the end, I rounded some parts on the painting, coz instructions don’t show you physically right way to make it done… So, that was painful lol I had to another one. From that experience biggest lesson, I’ve learned is not just ready instruction but also watch on YouTube how you should do it.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Rule number one, never compare your artwork and yourself with others. Be you because there is no one in this world like you! You are unique! Give yourself time to grow, and don’t force anything to happen. What is meant to happen, happens anyway, but work hard!

Can you share with our readers some of the strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

It’s a lot of work, and you should always put yourself out there, be active, work hard.

I love working with charity companies because I love people and what you do. At the end of the day, it’s all that matters. And I’m thrilled that people love my artwork.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

For body: Pilates, face fitness, meditations, and lots of fresh veggies.

For the mind: a good book, music concerts and fun dance night.

And for the heart: love yourself first before others!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

The First and most important thing to keep my mind creative and going is music; depends on my mood. I always listen to music when I work, when I go to bed, when I wake up; music is life.

I like to challenge myself. I did abstract paintings in the past, and I got an exciting project in LA, a client ordered a very particular painting; I don’t usually do stuff like that, it was a lot of abstract flowers, beautiful. I loved the idea right away! It wasn’t easy to make, but I loved the process and the final result.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Always do your nails, work out and put red lipstick on!

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

When I was studying at the university of culture and arts, I fell in love with Gothic architecture. It made a significant impact on me.

One of my favorite cathedrals is St. Patrick’s Cathedral on 5th ave New York and Notre-Dame de Paris.

My artwork has similarities with rose windows. Very detailed, with intense shades of black, blue, and red, you can see these colors on my painting a lot, and every element has a degree of deep meaning.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre, or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

In Los Angeles, I was invited to a “Breathwork Class.” It was 30 minutes of guided breathing with an instructor and a group of people. After about 10 minutes of following this unique breathing pattern, I began to get very high. At 15 minutes, I forgot where I was, and time didn’t seem to exist anymore. It was a very odd experience, some people were crying, and others were screaming. By the end of the 30 minutes, everyone opens their eyes and slowly sits up to share their experiences. I left the class that Sunday morning feeling shocked but extremely relaxed.

As an influencer, you are a person of significant influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Be kind and patient with people, do good, and goodwill come back to you!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Matthew Mcconaughey. I think he is one of the most talented actors.

And Salvador Dali, he was just genius! Too bad he is not around…

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram @vika_costa

Facebook Vika Costa or Vika Costa Art

Website www.vikacostaart.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for having me!