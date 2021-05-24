Contributor Log In/Sign Up
View at Seventy

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I’m standing on a bridge
near the top of a mountain,
looking back at the winding
path that took years to climb.
And there, below, the chasm
I thought I’d never cross, so
much more beautiful on this
side of the rise. And in the
vastness that seemed like
heaven on the way up, all
those I’ve loved and lost.
And in that pocket of fog
that seemed like hell when
I was in it, the truth in all
things I sighted on the way
that kept me going. I could
lean on this bridge forever
but for the view the next
step will bring.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a passage in your life and how it looked before you experienced it and how it looks to you now on the other side.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

