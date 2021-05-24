View at Seventy

I’m standing on a bridge

near the top of a mountain,

looking back at the winding

path that took years to climb.

And there, below, the chasm

I thought I’d never cross, so

much more beautiful on this

side of the rise. And in the

vastness that seemed like

heaven on the way up, all

those I’ve loved and lost.

And in that pocket of fog

that seemed like hell when

I was in it, the truth in all

things I sighted on the way

that kept me going. I could

lean on this bridge forever

but for the view the next

step will bring.

A Question to Walk With: Describe a passage in your life and how it looked before you experienced it and how it looks to you now on the other side.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

