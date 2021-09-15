Video Games and Children

As adolescents across the globe head back to school, many for the first time since the start of the pandemic, there is widespread concern about their ability to return to a more structured schedule. For months, parents have often allowed extra hours for leisure activities, especially videogame play, and are now concerned about how to curtail game play to ensure their children complete their homework at night and get sufficient sleep.

In the United States, it is up to parents to decide how to address this issue, but this month, two countries waded into the debate, and they made very different decisions around student access to online gaming.

In China the ruling Communist Party announced it is requiring gaming companies to impose a weekday curfew limiting children under 18 to one hour of gaming on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. This is down from the previous limit of 90 minutes of gaming on weekdays and three hours on weekends. The stated rationale is concern about gaming overuse and ‘gaming addiction’.

South Korea, on the other hand, has relaxed its so-called Cinderella Law, imposed in 2011, which restricted underage gamers from playing between midnight and 6 AM. These restrictions were imposed a decade ago because of similar gaming addiction concerns. However, after a decade of implementation, South Korea’s government elected to end the law and transfer gaming decisions back to families. Officials said it is important that children learn to regulate their own behavior.

Many US parents are no doubt at least mildly envious of Chinese parents who have been relieved of the responsibility to regulate game play. According to Common Sense Media, disagreements over screen time is a leading cause of conflict in U.S. families. But in another recent survey, 64% of parents also indicated that their children’s online communication and game play this past summer during the pandemic led to stronger friendship ties.

So, what’s a parent to do?

First, try to avoid being overly dogmatic or dismissive in dealing with adolescent gaming use. Research has shown that, in moderation, gaming can be a source of pride, socialization, self-actualization, achievement and stress relief. Ask your children what they like about the games they play. How does it make them feel when they do well? Are there elements of the game or experiences with other gamers that make them uncomfortable?

If possible, especially if you have younger children, play the game with them. Understanding what they play and how they approach the game’s challenges may give you additional insight into your child. There may be areas where he or she is excelling that can translate into offline activities you can also do together.

It is also important to place excessive gaming in perspective. While evidence is not yet conclusive, research to date indicates that only 1 – 10% of players may qualify as truly addicted, although the impacts of overuse, which is much more common, can still be detrimental.

Therefore, having a clear appreciation for how much time your child is spending on gaming is critical. If you are concerned that your child’s gaming is impacting them, document how much time they are playing. Collecting this data may help them appreciate the amount of time they are spending and allow you the opportunity to discuss setting reasonable time limits. Clearly the age and maturity of your child will impact the amount of weight their input will have in these discussions, but it is important developmentally for them to have increasing agency in managing their own time. A 15-year-old will need to have more latitude and take more responsibility than a 10-year-old, and the conversations should adapt accordingly.

The body of research on videogame violence is strongly suggestive, though not conclusive, that playing violent video games is linked to an increase in aggressive behavior, and this behavior is also linked to the amount of time spent playing. As such, parents should be familiar with the games their children are playing to ensure that violent images and storylines are limited. Game ratings from the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) and groups like Common Sense Media provide recommendations that can help parents decide what is appropriate.

Finally, as you work to redirect your child’s energies away from online gaming, create experience-based alternatives that not only compensate for gaming time, but can help your child grow in other ways. Outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, sports, and clubs can provide additional outlets for interest and engagement as well as the chance to spend time with you, family, and friends.

In the post-pandemic world, there can still be time and space for gaming, but it is going to take some work to find the mix that is right for each family.