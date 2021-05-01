Vid Lamonte’ Buggs Jr.: “No act is too little”

My books aim is to bring people together with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the glory itself. My books inspire others to make a change in their lives, in their community, and in the world. By addressing issues that are hard to talk about; yet helping others to reach their unlimited potential. We have to overcome ourselves so we can stand up for what’s right, so we can make the world a better place.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vid Lamonte’ Buggs Jr., founder and owner of both VLB/VBJ Enterprises, LLC, and 4-U-Nique Publishing. He is also a bestselling author, a speaker, and a consultant. A modern-day “Renaissance man,” Vid is a man of diverse interests who directs his many talents towards bringing people together, encouraging them to look past their differences to unite to make the world a better place.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Hampton, Va. I have two sisters and I am the middle child. I played football and basketball. I was good academically and I fell in love with writing after I heard Nas’s first album, “Illmatic”. Writing became my outlet.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Not when I was younger. Just my life, what I saw, how I grew up, and what people I knew went through inspired me to take action to help be a positive change in the world. When I got a bit older, “Man’s Eternal Quest” by Paramahansa Yogananda, “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Alex Haley and Malcolm X, and “Nobody Knows My Name” by James Baldwin all changed my life and pushed me more into sharing my talents to inspire positive change in the world. While addressing issues that are hard to talk.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not able to think of any funny or interesting mistakes that have occurred in the course of my career. I’m not saying that I do not make any mistakes. I make them every day. I just don’t think any are better or worse than others due to the fact that they are all lessons that help me grow.

Lessons that I learn from the mistakes I have made are 1). Be prepared the best you can. 2). You make a mistake, take accountability. People will forgive easier when one takes accountability. 3). Mistakes help you become who you are today and in the future. It’s about growth as long as you learn from the mistakes. 4). Others can learn from your mistakes. 5). Do not be ashamed of your mistakes. We all make them.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

My books aim is to bring people together with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the glory itself. My books inspire others to make a change in their lives, in their community, and in the world. By addressing issues that are hard to talk about; yet helping others to reach their unlimited potential. We have to overcome ourselves so we can stand up for what’s right, so we can make the world a better place.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My books are eclectic pieces of work. I would do any story that I shared in my books a disservice by choosing which story is the most interesting. Each piece has its purpose. How they affect and effect one is depended on time, experiences, and where one’s mind is at. I let the people decide what is the most interesting story.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My older sister stumbled upon something I wrote and encouraged me to go to college for writing. However, I immediately brushed her advice off. It was more due to the fact that where I am from writers weren’t respected unless they were rappers. Although I didn’t major in English or Creative Writing, many of my college professors tried to guide me into taking writing more seriously. I became serious about writing and helping others after I read some of my work to a friend who was going through a serious situation. After I read my friend one of my pieces, he asked did Socrates or Aristotle write what I had read him. I laughed because I thought it was a joke, but he was serious. After I told him it was I who had written the piece, he encouraged me to help others by sharing my writings with the world.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Before the release of “You Ain’t Hungry Until I’m Starving”, I started to get cold feet. I felt vulnerable and didn’t think the book was ready for release. My editor eased my doubts by sharing her story on how “You Ain’t Hungry Until I’m Starving” inspired her. My book inspired her to go to graduate school. She is lady who had a successful career. Her children are adults. You can see how one in her position would have her doubts on starting on a new journey so “late” in her life.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1). Diversity courses. We are desegregated but we are not integrated. Cultures, ideas, etc. have not been integrated in our society. This is a white man’s world, where if we don’t assimilate to their ideas, cultures, we are ridiculed. This country is diverse in ethnicity, why must men and women who are not white men have to totally assimilate to fit in? This is the cause of a lot of issues in our communities, society, and a lot of our politicians still aren’t fighting for inclusion of the people of the United States who are not White Men.

2) Financial Education. So many people are in debt because they do not know how economics and finances work. We should teach finances and economics in all schools, not as an elective but mandatory classes. Children of those who are the haves have an advantage over those who are of the have nots. They see first-hand and are taught how money works for you. We talk about the widening gap between the Wealthy and the Poor, but we aren’t attacking the issue from an education level.

3). Education System in general. Are children are still being taught pre-modern thoughts and ideas. These ideas do not prepare them for today’s world. Also, those who are in private schools, or live in the nicer school zones, get the best education. They get the new computers, iPad, and money. There needs to be an even ground. We need equality and equity.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the act of motivating, directing, and, inspiring a group of people to act towards accomplishing a common goal. Leadership aka Leading the Ship. However, a leader serves the people. The best example that I can give is the President of the United States of American. The President is elected to serve the citizens of the United States. The President directs the country through crisis, through success, and focuses on the needs of the nation, while keeping the country’s best interest in mind.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’m probably the wrong one to ask this question. My mom will tell you that I have been a fighter for what’s right and wanting others to succeed since a young age. History has taught me many lessons, so I really am not able to think of anything that I wish someone told me when I first started. However, I will share 5 things that can help those who want to make a social impact.

1). Keep Your Eyes on the Prize. Know that your mission is not about you at all. You are just a tool that will help bring a positive change in the world. Struggles will come and it is easy to lose sight of the cause when you start taking things personally.

2). You will come against resistance. Standing up for what is right and being a vocal advocate will bring opposition. However, push on and know that there were many who were on the wrong side of history that eventually changed their way of thinking.

3). There are more people that support your mission than you know. Many people want to speak up and support social change. They are just not ones who want to lead the change. Some people need someone else to lead the charge before they act. Don’t be afraid to make an impact, even if you think you are going at it by yourself. I can assure you that you are not alone.

4). You will inspire many. Always remember there are people watching even when you do not see them. You will be the spark that starts the fire (idea) that will encourage someone else to be the change the world needs.

5). No act is too little. Remember rips in the water causes big waves. Act and momentum will build.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is one of my own, “Adversity brings Prosperity”. It is relevant to my life because we all go through tough times. However, through these tough times, character and strength are built. After tough times comes great times. After the storm comes sunshine. I have to always remind myself and others this when we face adversity, prosperity soon follows.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Singer, actress, and activist Mya @myaplanet9 would be the one person I can think of at the moment. I had the pleasure of chatting with her for 5 minutes or so in the past. She’s intelligent and inspiring. I’d like to continue to pick her brain about her forming her own record company, and being an independent artist, while making a social impact. Being an entrepreneur who owns a black owned Independent Publishing company, as well as being an author, there’s a lot that we have to face. I always love to hear about others’ success story, the obstacles that they have overcome or are overcoming, and what keeps them moving forward.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my works at www.vidbuggs.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theModernRenaissanceMan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vidlamonte/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vbuggs

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank you. I wish you all much success and happiness.