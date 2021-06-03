Victory Thursday: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Victory is often the rationale for overcoming any battle. We see it in the atmosphere. We smell the bounties of victory in the air. It feels grand and surreal, in how we are able to overcome any battle; especially, when it is a tedious, and strenuous one. Whatever our challenges may be. Remember, that each and every footprint gets us closer to the sweetest treasure, in the overcoming!

Our path to victory is never easy! There are roadblocks, ahead. There are obstacles, pitfalls, stumbling blocks, and other painful arenas. There are those sacred times, when we simply want to give up. Yes! The journey is not only painful, but toxic. There is the evil, which has to be overcome. That’s just how it has to be. Things come within a certain period, in our lives! Until things happen, we simply have to keep pushing, along! Time definitely has its rightful place.

One of the blessed treasures for a victory is that it invokes a particular Spirit! It invokes that warrior/fighting Spirit. When the fighting Spirit comes alive, just know that things are bound to move into a different persona. After all, what does it mean to re-awaken from slumber? What happens when you have been told, “no?” What goes on through the entire routine? How does it feel to move into a different realm, when you are forced to fight? Just remember that victory is not meant for cowards! Nor is it meant for those, who give up so easily! Victory, a true victory is meant for perseverance! Victory is meant for the Spiritual warriors! It’s for those, who yearn to surpass any of the limitations. That’s what its all about! Push in the way of the warrior Spirit, until victory, is won!

Then, comes the Spiritual component! It’s our faith in the Most High! It’s our belief in Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! That’s what its about. For one Gospel singer, of the Kenyan persuasion, there is something about that very name; something about such a precious name, which permits her to ring it out through the very nation of Kenya! In the Swahili language, it is through the name of Yeshuah Ha Maschiach, which invokes the call of warriors. It invokes the high-level energy and the power of Heaven’s guidance for when we are going through those difficult times! That trek up into the upper hill, for Heaven’s domain!

Achieng Abura