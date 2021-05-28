Victory lies in implementing..

Implementing improves our life.. What your are learning implement it in every single work you are doing. For example planning, writing, speaking, playing, cooking, physical activity, managing your time, what ever the skills your are learning implement it for the success in that particular field.

Here comes the quotes for implementing good things in life, to live a worthy life !!

You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering, complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas – Shirley Chisholm

The hard part is implementing the decision, not making it – Guy Kawasaki

You pick a general direction and implement like a hell – Jack Welch

Everybody is able to plan, but only few people can implement them – Thiruvalluvar