Victoria Song: “Against all odds, against all logic, we can collapse time and make the impossible probable”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Song.

Victoria Song is a Leadership Advisor to visionary founders and CEOs of the fastest growing technology companies in Silicon Valley, and celebrities with power, platform, and influence. A Forbes 30 Under 30 investor, Yale University and Harvard Business School alumna, Victoria has helped her clients achieve multibillion-dollar exits. She’s the author of the new book, Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Born into a family of entrepreneurs, I had front-row seats to what successful entrepreneurs do differently to win. I began my career as a venture capitalist investing in the fastest-growing technology startups. Strangely, the more I achieved, the emptier I felt. This “void” propelled me on a journey to understand what was missing and what to do about it. After studying at Yale University and Harvard Business School, I trained with over 24 of the best coaches, therapists, and alternative healers in the world to do just that.

Between trainings and various coaches and mentors, I invested hundreds of thousands of dollars and a decade on this search, only to discover the “codes” hidden in plain sight that enable us to bend reality in the direction we want. I help my clients and readers save the time, money, and energy I’ve spent uncovering these codes.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

It was January 22, 2016 when I had my version of an “awakening.” I was at a Kygo concert in New York City with some classmates from Harvard Business School. Everyone was having fun and looking happy, but suddenly I saw behind the veil. The happy faces were all masks hiding a deep existential void and sadness.

At that moment, I reflected on all the entrepreneurs I knew who’ve “made it,” but whose lives felt empty to them. I was deeply disturbed and saddened by this observation. I asked myself, “Why is it this way, and why aren’t we doing anything about it?” At 3 AM, I uncovered a sense of mission: I am committed to finding a way to achieve both epic success and fulfillment, for myself and others.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur, or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Natural-born. I believe those who start selling very young are natural-born. The first thing I sold were Lisa Frank stickers at Sunday School. I collected stickers, kept the ones I loved and sold my throwaways. 25 cents per sticker and $1 per sheet. Then, I started my first business at 10 when I moved neighborhoods and needed to find playmates. I crafted a letter and placed it in every mailbox within a bike ride of my new home. It read, “Hi, if there are any kids under 16 years old who live here, please meet at my house, 19848 Turtle Springs Way, this Friday at 4 PM to play.”

When 10 kids showed up, I created a Social Club, where we’d enjoy pie-eating contests, water balloon fights, and freeze tag. Fifty cents per activity.

Now, I couldn’t have defined the word “entrepreneur” at the time, but I didn’t need to. I already saw the world through such a lens. Not much has changed. Same lens. Bigger vision. Bolder actions.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Alex Moscow and David Mehler. They role modeled what was possible in my new business. When I decided to leave finance and tech, I had several limiting beliefs. A limiting belief is a negative thought on repetition that becomes a belief we don’t question. And this belief creates a limit on our reality. I had beliefs about how long it would take to build my business. Around how much money I was capped at making. The kind of impact I could have.

By being part of their community, I saw how they normalized hyperspeed results. Seeing the evidence of what was possible reopened those questions, and by aligning my actions around new beliefs, my business took off. $100K in 100 days, then $750K in the first year. I make more now than I ever did in finance. Most importantly, I do it with love, fun, fulfillment, and pleasure.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have a unique blend of business, leadership, and self-development acumen. My background in venture capital, Yale University, and Harvard Business School gives me the context and knowledge to deeply support business leaders. My clients come to me to learn how to be the best leader they can be so they can build the most successful company possible.

With my guidance, they feel calm, confident, and energized as they scale their multibillion-dollar companies. Some clients describe me as part executive coach, part shaman, and part therapist. We can go deep into the subconscious, rewire old patterns, and solve tactical and strategic business problems. My clients learn how to make the impossible probable while creating a life beyond their wildest dreams.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Boldness

One reason I’m able to powerfully manifest my visions into reality, at hyperspeed, is because I take bold, aligned action. Most people need to know “how” to realize their vision before they take any action. It’s easy to take action when you know, but power comes from what actions you’re willing to take when you don’t know. I don’t wait to know the how. I trust the “how” will be revealed to me while I’m in action. I value courage over confidence. There’s a reason that luck seems to favor the bold. This boldness helped me enter venture capital at 23 years old. And the bold, aligned moves I made to creatively source and win deals named me to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List for investing.

It’s easier to be bold if you’re not afraid of being wrong, disappointment, or failing. Those who are afraid of getting pie on their ego’s face will air on the side of pulling the plug too early or never even starting — I knew it couldn’t be done, they’ll quickly believe because they’d rather “be right” about their limitations than possibly feel the “pain of being wrong and looking foolish.” The ego will self-sabotage just to prove it’s right. The truth is: you can handle being wrong, disappointed, and getting pie on your ego’s face. The best entrepreneurs know they could be wrong but still choose to believe they’re right. And they show up boldly because they believe. They’d rather fail a launch than quit on it. Their beliefs shape their power to bend reality.

Alignment

Alignment comes from making sure your thoughts, feeling and actions match the outcome you desire. For instance, if my desired outcome is to have an epically successful executive coaching business, then the thoughts that support this outcome are self-affirming beliefs, evidence that it’s working, and other positive-feeling thoughts, e.g., I can do this, people value what I have to offer, it’s all working out for me, I will find a solution. The feelings that support this are gratitude, excitement, and trust. The actions that support this are bold moves that come from inspiration versus fear. You know you’re taking action from fear when it feels like control, urgency, attachment to an outcome, must, “need to,” “has to happen or else…” Fear asks, “What if it doesn’t work?” Inspiration asks, “What if it works? What’s possible?”

If you don’t believe the outcome is possible for you, then your thoughts will be out of alignment with your desired outcome, e.g., I can’t do this, there’s not enough time, I don’t know how, it’s not going to work, I’m going to look stupid, I’ll be disappointed, what will people say. These thoughts will align you with the outcome of failure. Feelings of not enough, shame or fear will align you with the outcome of failure. Then how you show up and the actions you’re willing to take will also be out of alignment with your desired outcome. I help clients do the inner work to shift any thoughts, feelings and actions that are out of alignment. Alignment is more important than any strategy. In fact, alignment is what makes your strategy work.

Growth

I’ve observed two common ways people approach growth. One kind of person says they want to grow because they are trying to fix themselves or they don’t feel “______ (smart, good, ready, etc.) enough” yet. Another kind of person wants to grow for evolution’s sake. They view their life as a playground to constantly learn, evolve and expand. Every day, it all keeps on getting better. The latter describes me and my clients.

Growth compounds and ripples out into every area of life. Very quickly, unsatisfactory parts of your external reality, such as money, work, environment, relationships, health, and so forth, all begin to uplevel to match the shifts in your inner world. You find yourself in a constant state of “What?!” It’s better than I could’ve imagined!” This is the kind of life my clients and I have fun living. We can be, do, and have everything we desire or something even better because we’re committed to growth and expansion over our lifetime. To work with me is to grow with me.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Any advice that made me think I had to do something I didn’t want to do to get what I want. Experience has taught me there are infinite ways to achieve what you want. Just because someone successful with authority does it one way, and recommends that way, does not mean that’s the only truth that exists. That experience was real for them but it’s not the only reality. That paradigm exists for anyone who wants to be in that paradigm. For instance, if an influential person believes “no pain, no gain,” then that will be their reality. If you choose to be in that paradigm as well, then you too will experience “no pain, no gain.”

If the advice doesn’t feel inspiring or aligned for you, then don’t follow it. Following mis-aligned advice is typically rooted in fear that sounds like, “I have to do it this way or else I’ll fail.” You can struggle to make linear, incremental success by following mis-aligned advice, but astronomical success — the kind of unimaginable results that “don’t make sense” and make people wonder “How did you do that?!” come from trusting aligned guidance. Trust what’s true for you. Do the inner work to make sure fear isn’t stopping you from growing outside your comfort zone; if you’re doing the inner work, then trust when your inner voice says, “That’s not for me.” This is not bratty, lazy, or fear talking, but rather, it is a powerful knowing. Instead of following someone else’s playbook, create your own.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

Burnout is caused by plugging into non-renewable, non-sustainable fuels for motivation such as fear. Fear of competition. Of failing. Of running out of time. Of disappointment. This fear makes you feel like you’re going after your goals with both the gas pedal and brake pedal engaged at the same time. It creates a lot of contraction in the physical body, sensations like tightness in the chest, heart racing, fire in the belly, brain fog. From this place, the nervous system is wound up where even an unexpected email can trigger a flight-fight-freeze response. Any uncertainty, unpredictability, unknown feels unsafe from here creating a hypervigilant state. How much inspiration, creativity and possibility do you have access to from here? Your perceived options are limited to black-and-white thinking and worst-case scenarios.

Quick tips:

Locate your Zone of Genius. Imagine the star basketball player who loves the game, or engineers who have fun solving problems. You’ll know you’re in your zone when it feels like play. This taps you into a sustainable, renewable fuel. No motivation is required when you’re having fun. Even better if you love what you do. Other renewable fuels include being motivated by your mission, values, and vision. When you can connect any challenge you face back to your mission, values or vision, you will be inspired and energized by what you do versus drained. I see people get burned out when they’ve lost sight of why what they’re doing matters. Are your actions coming from your Mission, Values, Vision, Play, and Love for your work? Or are your actions coming from fear of time running out, of failing, or of losing? Where you come from dictates the quality of your results.

Relax your nervous system. Many feel restless on vacation, and do not know how to relax, a sign the nervous system is so tanked that it’s uncomfortable with relaxation. If you want to reach your personal peak without burning out, know how to unravel your nervous system; learn to value relaxation. Movement (working out, dance, yoga), breath (breathwork, meditation, bodywork), or sound (signing, toning, releasing any sounds) are great ways to calm the nervous system. I share the most effective techniques and modalities I’ve found in my book, Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable.

What would you advise other business leaders to do to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Share what lights you up. Be the most fully expressed version of yourself. Stretch outside your comfort zone. Share on the edge of who you’re becoming, your latest evolution. You won’t be for everyone, and that’s perfectly fine. You’ll always be “too much _______” for some people and “not enough ______” for others. For those whom you’re not for, trust that someone else is for them.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

The world can detect bullshit now more than ever. The world is hungry for what is real. It doesn’t matter if it’s messy, as long as it smells like truth. There’s a trust-building vibe when someone is speaking truth and standing in truth. Congruence has a resonance. Inauthenticity is experienced as dissonance which creates mistrust. If you want to cut through all the noise in the world, share from your fully expressed, unguarded, vulnerable edge of who you are becoming. Your audience will feel you.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs and founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

In my view, there are three stages of career ambition, and the most common mistake is starting a business from the first stage.

In the first stage, you want to prove something — wanting to go from nobody to somebody. “Do I matter?” is what you want to know in this first stage. You want to establish you are smart, worthy, lovable, good, important, and valuable. If you cannot prove this, you fear rejection, and this fear shapes the things you do and don’t do. Aligning your thoughts, feelings and actions with your desired outcome is difficult in this stage as you’re coming from a lot of contraction.

The second stage is about realizing your natural gifts. You learn that people will pay you for your natural talents. You realize, “I do matter!” You begin to expand, though you may still enjoy some validation, approval, and applause to feel good in this stage.

The third stage is about contribution. Once you’ve established that you do matter, you now say, “I want to work on something that matters.” You want to use your gifts to meaningfully contribute to the world. The question shifts from “What am I trying to prove?” to “What matters to me?” What you want, what brings you aliveness, and what humanity needs intersect in stage three.

You go from “Do I matter?” (stage one) to “I do matter” (stage two) to “I want to work on something that matters” (stage three).

The first mistake is starting and leading a company from stage one. The company is vulnerable right out of the gates and it is toxic for the founder/CEO/Leader and toxic for everyone around them. It’s a painful journey and it never ends well. I enjoy supporting entrepreneurs who are in stage 2 or 3.

The second mistake is waiting for the how. The mind wants to have the answers all laid out, like google map directions before you leap. There can even be analysis paralysis. This is about control and certainty, which is really about a fear of things not working out and ultimately a lack of trust. And as Mike Tyson aptly put it, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Circumstantial power is “I’m good when everything is going according to plan.” Personal power is “I can be with whatever arises and still find my way forward.” If you can trust yourself to create your path as you walk it, you’ll find a “how” that’s even more remarkable than what the mind could have predicted.

Third mistake — instead of trusting yourself to take action from a place that feels aligned for you, you take advice from others and do it in a way that’s not aligned for you. Then you’ve built your own treadmill that you fear you can’t get off. You doubt your ability to create your path as you walk it, and you try to apply someone else’s playbook. If you follow someone else’s playbook, at best, you’ll cap your success, and at worst, you’ll be miserable every step of the way. Remember, your alignment is what makes a strategy work.

Ok, fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs and Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

The definition of an entrepreneur is “a person who operates a business taking on greater than normal risks to do so.” Any time you’re taking on “greater than normal” risks, the highs will feel higher and the lows will feel lower because of the uncertainty involved in risk taking. How well you deal with uncertainty dictates how dramatic the highs and lows feel to you.

In the entrepreneurship game, you’re always in unchartered territory. If you’re successful, you’ll regularly find yourself midair between what you know (what is familiar) and what is beyond the horizon (what you can’t yet fully see). In midair where the uncertainty is the greatest, the nervous system is wired to go back to its comfort zone. It defaults to what is familiar because that’s what feels safe. You can’t quite see the version of you that’s manifesting on the other side of the horizon.

To cross this chasm, you need to know how to deal with the stress and anxiety of the unknown. The more relaxed and expanded the nervous system is, the more equipped you are to handle uncertainty. If your nervous system is tight, you’re out of luck in these jumps. These leaps in midair are the life of an entrepreneur.

This is the core difference between entrepreneurship and a regular job. In a regular job, there is more certainty, which means things feel safer and more predictable. But it also means there is less growth. Certainty is the enemy of growth.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Hard to pick one story. This is an everyday event for my clients and me. Our chat exchanges are full of celebrations and affirmations, like “CONGRATULATIONS!” and “THANK YOU!”

Scrolling through my phone, I’ve saved some great messages.

“We just 10X’d our revenue for the year!”

“We went from $3M to $15M for the year!”

“I bought my dream ($60M) home!”

“We just had a breakthrough in the lab!”

“We built the first electric, self-driving hydrofoil boat!”

“The acquisition offer is for $4B!”

If you ask my fiancé, he’ll confirm that I’m jumping up and down with gratitude and celebration every single day. There’s a magical compounding effect of celebration. The more we celebrate, the more there is to celebrate.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

At the start, I absorbed all kinds of advice about “where to find prospects” and “how to sell.” The advice didn’t feel aligned, but it was sold prescriptively. Start a podcast, build an email list, run Facebook ads. Speak to their fears and problems, and make sure you get their payment details on the call, and so on. I felt a deep resistance to such advice, but I thought this was required to succeed. However, prospect after prospect said, “NO.” A part of me knew they said “no” because I was out of alignment, but I still made it personal. I don’t have what it takes, I thought.

I had so many limiting beliefs: I thought I would have to take a pay cut to do work that I love. I thought I’d have to sacrifice my personal life to build a successful business. I thought I’d have to do all these things I didn’t feel inspired to do to make it all work. Then I realized what I now teach my clients: You can create your own playbook by taking bold, inspired action that’s aligned with who you are. And the result? We collapse time and achieve astonishing results that don’t make sense to the mind.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

When I’m in a rut, I permit myself to fully feel the emotional discomfort. Behind the emotions are often unsupportive beliefs like “I’m not smart enough,” “I’m not good enough,” or “Nobody likes me.” I go into the center of the contraction. Whatever situation activated me is just showing me where I get to process and release an old story. I might remember the times I was bullied, beat up, and laughed at. I let myself scream into a pillow or cry fully. I let myself feel the fear of being ridiculed. I can always tell once I’ve fully felt and processed the emotion because it will just dissipate. A better feeling-thought then naturally comes along: I love this work and I’m going to find a way. Then, a better one enters: And even if everyone laughs at me, I’ll be okay, because I know who I am. Then an even more elevated one arises: I’m living this right now so that I can help someone in the future know how to get through this moment. I keep feeling my way through each better feeling-thought that I can get behind, and then, bam, I’m back in an expansive place ready to take aligned, inspired bold action.

If I don’t let myself feel and process the emotion, and instead try to override it with intellect, it will feel like I’m lying to myself, and the emotions will just get frozen in my body, left unprocessed. The key to a better-feeling thought is that it creates an expansive feeling in your body that rings true, versus a thought you don’t believe but hope by repeating over and over again, you’ll convince yourself of it. It can be an incremental step up, a thought you can get behind that feels slightly better, i.e., you’re unlikely going to be able to go from “I suck” to “I’m amazing!” Instead, you may go from “I suck” to “It wasn’t the end of the world.”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Bend Reality by Mastering Two States of Being that Most People Aren’t Even Aware of

Imagine an unpleasant moment in the past week. How does your body feel when you imagine it? You may feel your chest tightening, shallow breathing, or tightening in the stomach or throat. You are in contraction. Notice how much access you have to inspiration, creativity, and possibility from here.

Conversely, imagine a pleasant event, something that made you feel happy or grateful. Again, how does your body feel? You may feel your chest open up, a straighter posture, grounded, relaxed, and excited. You are in expansion. At any moment ask yourself, “Do I feel contracted or expanded right now?” In contraction, we only see problems. In expansion, we see solutions. It’s the difference between having access to a hammer versus a Swiss army knife. In expansion, we can bend reality.

Plug into Expansive Fuels versus Contractive Fuels

Many clients are initially driven by their discontent and inner critic. There’s often a fear of failure lurking behind their decision-making, or a need to prove themselves. These motivators create a lot of contraction and are toxic for the entrepreneur and everyone around them. For an expansive motivator, plug into your sense of mission. Purpose is a clean and healthy fuel that’s renewable and sustainable. It can pull you out of any limiting belief and back into your vision. One of my client’s mission is to help humanity achieve harmony with nature. He’s built and sold a solar company for over $2B, invested in sustainability-focused startups, and created an ocean conservation nonprofit. Who knows what’s next? With a strong ‘Why’ you have access to a million ‘Hows’.

Relax Your Nervous System to Navigate Change and Face the Unknown like the Greatest Leaders

The more relaxed your nervous system, the more you can handle uncertainty. Unchartered territory and change are the life of an entrepreneur. Learning how to lean into the unknown from a place of expansion is what makes or breaks entrepreneurs. You can’t fake where you are. If you force an outer calm while holding in tension, stress, and anxiety, then you’ll wind up your nervous system even more. Notice how comfortable you are with uncertainty — with not knowing — and see if you can improve your relationship to accepting what arises without trying to control and predict people and circumstances. This is how the greatest leaders navigate change. Can you stay open and expansive in the unknown? This is the source of your untapped power.

Feel to Lead — Why the Future Belongs to the Emotionally Intelligent

Unfortunately, we learn early to disconnect from our emotions. We learn that being logical and rational means not feeling our emotions, however, emotions give us access to our intuition, self-trust, and aliveness. Emotions connect us to our truth. Emotions are e-motions: energy in motion. When we avoid feeling what we don’t want to feel, the energy gets stuck and trapped inside our bodies, winding up the nervous system. What we resist persists. This creates dis-ease in the body which can become a disease. If you catch yourself mentally spinning, catastrophizing, or obsessing about what you could’ve done differently, it’s time to metabolize your emotions. The best tools and techniques I’ve discovered for how to do this can be found in Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable.

Those who can be with unpleasant emotions like fear, stress, anxiety, disappointment, and anger without avoiding, ignoring, or minimizing the discomfort of these feelings, can access more wisdom and see reality more clearly than those who attempt to numb or overcome these emotions. Leaders with low emotional intelligence avoid difficult conversations, struggle to give and receive feedback, and are afraid of failing. Leaders with high emotional intelligence can stay calm under pressure, resolve conflict effectively, and respond to co-workers with empathy. The first step to building emotional intelligence is learning how to own, acknowledge and process one’s own emotions.

Celebrate Your Wins — Practice the Compound Effect of Celebration

Too many people unconsciously practice the compound effect of negativity. Complaints, criticism, frustration, disappointment, shame, guilt, fear, and anger can form a downward spiral. It’s common to spin on worst-case scenarios, practice how an argument will go, or numb the discomfort of stress and anxiety. When such people hit a goal, they focus on the next problem to solve or wait for the other shoe to drop. This path is riddled with struggle and burnout. To reverse this, celebrate. This trains your nervous system to win. Your nervous system begins to calibrate to a new baseline of reality. Winning becomes familiar, and that sets you up energetically for more winning. However, there’s a small window of opportunity for celebrating, when you catch the vibes of excitement at the very top, that feeling of “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!” Whether it’s with yourself, your partner, or your team, catch the moment of celebration. Consider it a party thrown in gratitude. Appreciate your team, your clients, and your lessons learned. This creates an upward spiral of winning, which creates more reasons to celebrate.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Beyond resilience, I help my clients learn how to be antifragile — stronger from challenges. My clients lead incredible lives not because their lives are perfect but because they know how to be with everything life brings them. They can co-exist with all of it.

Imagine being born with access to a castle with infinite rooms all filled with the diversity of life, and then because you don’t want to feel certain emotions, you control, predict, and manage life, people, and circumstances to the point that you only feel safe and comfortable in one room. This is what it looks like to choose to live in contraction. Your sense of safety and comfort are conditional upon things going exactly how you need them to go. This is your golden cage, a fragile existence, and a way to live in constant contraction. The goal of cultivating expansion is not to create a perfect room to live in that you have mastery over. The goal is to be able to be with whatever arises in life and still find your way to expansion.

Your relationship with discomfort is the most powerful relationship you can cultivate. Do you tap out, avoid, suppress, numb, push through it, try to “overcome” it, or get it over with as fast as you can — or can you sit with it? Can you rest in it, relax there, go into it, feel safe with it, even turn it up, and feel it flow through you, leaving you in expansion? This is how you become antifragile.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Yes. I grew up in an environment with love but also a lot of fear, pain, and betrayal. There were moments in my childhood when I didn’t want to live. Out of respect for my family and the healing work we’re in the process of, I will not be sharing details at this time.

We all have histories. No matter the details, though, I believe we’re here to own our history, so it doesn’t own us. To write a new ending. To do the self-healing work so we can live from the gift, not from the wound of our history. There’s nothing our mission requires us to experience that we cannot handle. I credit my traumas for my empathy, wisdom, and commitment to my work.

Do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I allow myself to feel my emotions and investigate the truth behind them. So, in a difficult situation, I allow the impact to be felt in my being. Many times in my life, I’ve trapped myself in unpleasant circumstances because I denied how I really felt about it, telling myself, “It’s not that bad,” “I’m fine, focus on the good.” Then I felt stuck. Frankly, due to my personal history, it took me awhile to internalize that “I matter, my experience matters, my feelings matter.” Sometimes we need to value our feelings before we can acknowledge them fully. It’s not until we allow ourselves to feel the depth of our disappointment, anger, or sadness that we can access sufficient energy and will to say, “Enough!” and create a different reality.

I don’t try to override the unpleasant feeling with a “positive thought” or empty mantra. This denial freezes that unpleasant feeling, and over time the unprocessed feeling becomes a mood, and the mood becomes a state, and that state can become an identity.

Instead, I process my emotions to release them, and then a pleasant feeling of expansion enters my body. A positive attitude naturally comes as a result of me fully processing what the situation stirs up in me. I don’t take action from an activated state. I don’t spin on the difficult situation. I process any discomfort and then new ideas, insights, and solutions come.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Attitude is like a lens you choose to wear and see the world through. If you wear a negative (or contractive) lens, nothing will ever feel good enough. Fear will always find something to feed on. Worry will wait for the other shoe to drop. You’ll find yourself in endless reenactments of difficult situations. Worse, you’ll judge yourself and others, compare what you have with what others have, then beat yourself up. You may even deflect goodness: “I want that, not this” or “Yes this is working, but that is still missing.” You’ll be constantly chasing what you do not have, focused on lack. Perception becomes reality. Confirmation bias will evidence this paradigm and make all your beliefs self-fulfilling. Any uncertainty will feel unbearable. You’ll try to control people and circumstances to get what you want. I could go on and on, but it is safe to say this lens is toxic for leaders and all those around them. Nothing good thrives in such an environment.

On the flip side, if you choose to wear a positive (or expansive) lens, your teams will want to grow with you. You’ll magnetize dream clients and teammates. Instead of being in a reaction mode, you’ll be in a creative mode. You’ll create an environment of growth and curiosity so that when things don’t go as planned, your default question will be, “What did we learn?” as opposed to “Who’s to blame?” People will feel safe to have honest conversations, give and receive feedback, and risk making mistakes. Such an environment promotes trust, optimism, collaboration, creativity, and open-mindedness. Most importantly, from this lens, you can learn at hyperspeed. As an individual, you can bend reality for yourself. As a leader, you can bend reality for entire organizations. Imagine that.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“I am the master of my own destiny” a variation of a famous line from William Ernest Henley’s poem Invictus (I am the master of my fate/ I am the captain of my soul.)

I painted this line on my bedroom wall in grad school and allowed it to imprint my subconscious. The quote inspired another variation: “She believed she could, so she did.” This later became the concept behind a non-profit I started to empower college women.

I believe I co-create everything. Nothing happens “to me.” Everything happens “for me.” The circumstances of my life are my soul’s curriculum for growth and evolution.

I am not interested in making up stories for why I can’t have what I want. Instead, I heal and release any pain or old story in the way of my believing it’s possible. I can co-exist with multiple paradigms — a version of reality that says I can’t do, be, have what I want, and a new paradigm that I’m co-creating in the world in which we get to have it all.

Being the master of your own destiny means believing in the power of consciousness, and our ability to consciously bend our reality. Against all odds, against all logic, we can collapse time and make the impossible probable.

