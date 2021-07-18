Victoria Rose – If you want to live an extraordinary life, you have to appreciate the extraordinary things that are already part of your life

It’s become increasingly clear to me that an extraordinary life doesn’t come from massive financial wealth, climbing the corporate ladder, fancy titles, or 15 minutes of fame. The other place you’ll never find an extraordinary life is in the approval of others, especially while doing what you think everyone expects of you.

Victoria is a theatre actress. Since her childhood, Victoria Rose was fond of acting and eventually made up her mind of pursuing her passion and live her dreams of developing into an extraordinary on-screen theatre actress. Her journey was apparently not easy, putting out your best in front of cameras was easier said than done. Her hard work and devotedness towards her passion have been wholly acclaimed by several star celebrities and people of the world.

She says, Well, in order to see the “extra,” let’s look at an ordinary life first. When I say ordinary, I mean you’re in a job you don’t particularly love, you’re plodding along day to day, and you’re just kind of existing. An extraordinary life, on the other hand, is one you design. You live a life that you want to live, a life that’s exciting and invigorating.

Some people seem to get ahead, no matter what. They aren’t necessarily smarter, more creative or harder working than many others. Still, they achieve much more than their peers. Why is that? If you don’t know where you want to go, you’ll probably never arrive. So, it’s crucial to spend a few minutes each day thinking about where you’d like to be one, five or even 20 years from now. Your goals will change, and that’s a good thing. But it’s easier to act strategically when you’ve thought about where you want your dreams to lead said Victoria Rose.

She suggests to be more confident. Do away with shyness. You are an extraordinary person and you should know that. Confident people have a marked assurance about them that just gives them an edge. Understand your own competences and the value you provide. Be at ease with who you are in full knowledge of your strengths and weaknesses. Act in ways that convey that understanding to others without being arrogant to display confidence. Also, work out, dress better and use power poses like standing with arms outstretched to boost your confidence and appreciate yourself more. These are signs of confidence.

Disconnect from the liars, fakers, imitators, has been’s etc.

No matter how much you try, if you spend time with these people, then a little bit of them will rub off on you. Reputation takes years to create and only minutes to destroy. Lying, faking, imitating and focusing on the past will not allow you to take any shortcuts.

There are no shortcuts.

“Honesty, integrity and working away at your dream is how you become extraordinary”.

If you try many things, if you live a life of adventure, you’re going to have a lot of success, and a lot of failure. Hanging in my office is a framed copy of Rudyard Kipling’s poem, “If.” At one point, it says, “If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster and treat those two impostors just the same…”

Things are never as good as you think they are when everything’s going good, and on the other side, things are never as bad as you think they are when things are going crappy. What sets you apart is the ability to go through life, grow through life and weather the storm. There are going to be sunny days and stormy days. That’s just fact. Put yourself in a position where you can financially, physically, emotionally and mentally make it through.

Share something. Create something. Teach something. Go where you are masterful and add value to the world in any way that’s accessible to you. Feed the hummingbirds, pick up litter, volunteer in your community. Big or small, it doesn’t matter; it’s the meaning behind it that makes all the difference concluded Victoria Rose.