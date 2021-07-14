Victoria Repa of BetterMe: “Empathy ”

BetterMe promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, not extreme weight loss, or an unattainable idea of a ‘perfect body’ Our goal is to teach users to create happiness within, through physical activity, proper nutrition, and mental health awareness. We teach our users about the inner workings of our bodies and minds. This combined approach is a foolproof way to not only lose weight by eating less but also get to the root cause of our desire to overeat or numb our emotions with food.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Repa. Victoria is the CEO & Co-Founder of BetterMe, a leading Health&Fitness mobile publisher with 100M downloads worldwide. She is also a Forbes 30 under 30, and Apple Entrepreneur Camp alum.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I grew up in a small village in Ukraine, which I have found really shaped me as a person. My school was so tiny I only had 12 classmates, and each class ran for only 20 minutes. To learn anything, I had to do it on my own. After years of self-education, I received a grant to attend the best economics school in the country.

Upon graduation, I got hired by a large FMCG corporation to work in logistics. While such work could be a good and stable career, I quickly found out that looking for ways to move the boxes around cheaper and faster wasn’t what I wanted to do with my life, so after a year and a half I quit.

While I was looking for something meaningful and challenging, I noticed a lot of potential in the fast-growing tech industry. I signed up for a boot camp-style product management school organized by Genesis, a well-known Ukrainian tech and media company, with no background in the digital industry but a burning desire to learn something new. I guess Genesis saw something in me too as they offered me my first tech job.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2019, I was accepted into one of the first cohorts for the Apple Entrepreneur Camp — the company’s new hands-on mentorship program for companies founded and led by women. That experience changed my life.

I would like to share one very important insight I got while I was in the camp. As a company, Apple says it aims to be quick to admit mistakes, pivot, and reallocate resources. The earlier you can do this with your own startup, the better the results will be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m truly lucky to work with some of the smartest people in the industry. Every day we learn from each other. Every day is something new. Every day we are motivated to strive for more.

I have two people, to whom I am grateful, who helped me get to where I am today. Volodymyr Mnogoletniy, the CEO of Genesis, inspired me to switch careers and give tech a try. He also gave me my first job at Genesis and later gave me the opportunity to start my own company. His belief in my managerial and entrepreneurial skills gave me the confidence to take big risks and aim for big rewards.

The other person is Vitaly Laptenok, my co-founder and CPO at BetterMe. Our combined synergy, drive and push for new ideas never ceases to amaze me, and I’m sure my path would have been much more difficult without his support.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Given the crisis situation, we now find ourselves in, I keep returning to the Blitzscaling quote. “Prioritizing speed over efficiency in the face of uncertainty” feels like the right mantra to have right now. It certainly helps me get through the day with some progress to show for it, and I hope it could help others too.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Flexibility — the world around us is changing and we shall change too. Only flexible companies stay safe during the pandemic. Resilience — there are a lot of ups and downs in business, but you shouldn’t let them define your story. Instead, learn from them and carry on, putting the knowledge gained along the way into practice Empathy — the most important thing for BetterMe is the team. It is crucial to build strong connections with each other.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

BetterMe promotes a healthy and active lifestyle, not extreme weight loss, or an unattainable idea of a ‘perfect body’ Our goal is to teach users to create happiness within, through physical activity, proper nutrition, and mental health awareness. We teach our users about the inner workings of our bodies and minds. This combined approach is a foolproof way to not only lose weight by eating less but also get to the root cause of our desire to overeat or numb our emotions with food.

Our second great goal is to create a product that serves everyone. We want to make a healthy lifestyle as accessible and inclusive as possible. One of our core values is inclusion and diversity.

How do you think your technology can address this?

We designed BetterMe for those at the beginning of their health and fitness journey. We offer personalized workouts from real coaches plus comprehensive tracking for performance.

The team works on the content together with specialized experts, dieticians, coaches, psychologists, and CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) practitioners to create the most efficient method of creating healthy habits and understanding the body’s needs.

Also, we personalize our content for different groups of people, for example, the BetterMe app includes workouts for middle-aged, older adults, people using wheelchairs, and family workouts.

Our team understands the importance of diversity, which is why we strive to represent real bodies in their many shapes and sizes and why we continue casting models of all skin tones, genders, ages, and physical abilities to be filmed in our workouts and challenges.

BetterMe is honored to be a part of the bigger movement that promotes self-acceptance, self-love, and an active lifestyle. We believe achieving an inner and outer balance is possible without fad diets, extreme restriction, and grueling workouts. Making peace with yourself and your thoughts is where the real transformation begins!

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Everyone in my family struggles with weight gain, including me. But while my mom used to accept her fate and say ‘there’s nothing you can do about your weight, it is our family problem and that’s it’, I was never the type of person who would give up on themselves without even trying. Over the years I came to feel that I CAN do something about it. Once I figured out how to create happiness within me, I wanted to share this feeling with others.

This was an experience that first got me thinking about one day creating a business around fitness and wellbeing.

How do you think this might change the world?

BetterMe is making a healthy lifestyle accessible and inclusive for everyone. We teach people to let go of their unrealistic expectations and instead focus on long-term success. You can’t get there with restrictive diets and exhausting workouts. The only way to keep the result permanent is tuning into your body’s needs and recalibrating your mindset.

BetterMe is a platform that will help you cultivate new healthy habits, which eventually will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The technology has no drawbacks, it only gives a user a chance to choose between an unhealthy lifestyle and a healthy one.

We believe the main problem lies in users’ attitude to their lifestyle, as every technology is only an instrument helping to achieve results, but the real power is in the hands of the one using it.

We can avoid the “Black Mirror” effect only by permanent self-reflection and conscious consumption.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

As I mentioned before I was raised in a family, where everyone was overweight and wanted to do nothing to change it.

I understood that not only my family had such a problem. I found out that on average, one out of every three adults is obese, which is about 36% of the population.

Creating a tool for people to find their ideal state of body and mind became my life’s mission.

One more important insight is that it is not enough to develop a technology to change people’s lives, people should want to change their habits first. So now we are incorporating CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) practices into the app to help users understand the needs and peculiarities of their bodies and minds.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

“Fail cheap and fast”, which means try everything that comes to your mind, test different approaches, analyze data, and make a conclusion. And repeat the cycle

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet Sheryl Sandberg, COO at Facebook. She is recognized among the Top 20 Most Powerful Women in Tech according to Forbes. Sheryl has worked for the most famous tech companies in the world: Apple, Google, Yahoo!, and Facebook. As she said about herself: “I am a friend to many great women”. Her life and work experience was implemented in popular management books espousing feminist virtues in business.

Sheryl can be a role model for ambitious women all over the world, as she proved that any glass ceiling can be broken and any bad day can be conquered”

Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, and Finding Joy

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I try to keep active on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Feel free to reach out!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.