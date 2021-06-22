Victoria Marie Sparks of V Marie & Company: “Do not be afraid to invest in yourself!”

I aim to make a significant social impact by helping students and parents all over the world Plan to Prevail and win in the financial aid process. Loans & debt are not the only options for funding higher education. There is hope at the end of the tunnel to obtain a debt-free education, especially throughout the pandemic. Plan to Prevail lays out the strategic scholarship system I used to become a debt-free graduate. This process has worked for me and hundreds of students across the United States.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Marie Sparks.

Victoria Marie Sparks is the Founder and CEO of V. Marie & Company, LLC. She is a serial entrepreneur, holding a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Business Studies, and the author of the award-winning book Plan to Prevail: A Resource Guide for College-Bound Students. Victoria was awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to pursue higher education and desires to show others how to do the same. She currently delivers counseling and mentorship to underprivileged students around the world, discussing the college application and financial aid process. Her action-based resources enable students and parents to take collective action in creative ways, to obtain financial freedom and stability throughout college. Victoria’s programs include her resource guide detailing the awarding-winning scholarship process in addition to workshops, boot camps, and one on one consultations to assist students in achieving financial stability throughout college. Victoria has recently been featured on Fox8 Good 4 Her & HUAMI Magazine. This businesswoman is in alignment with 7 & 8 figure earners in multiple industries, having a global impact on students and parents all around the world. Plan to Prevail is a resource guide designed to assist students during the college application and financial aid process. Each chapter develops you as a student, providing wisdom and guidance as you embark upon your academic journey. Plan to Prevail is making a social impact around the world, helping thousands of students gain high-level education and resources to help them pursue their dreams of higher education.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have always been told I have a bright future. Growing up as a child, I was very creative and artistic. I have always had big dreams and goals and a “go-getter” spirit. I developed a passion for dance starting at the age of three. I grew up always calculating the numbers in math class, my grade point average, and the coins in my piggy bank. I constantly have had the opportunity to be surrounded by a family full of entrepreneurs. So the hustle and business brain is in my DNA! I consider myself a profitability strategist, as I have been profitable in my early small businesses. In my very first business as a girl scout, I was able to make money through the Girl Scout Cookie Program and take paid vacations with my family and friends. I guess you could say, I have been an entrepreneur from birth.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

During my freshman year of college, I was awarded the Girl of Merit Award and I was given a book called, “The Young Woman’s Guide to Success: Coloring the Your Canvas of Life” by Dawn Marie McGee. This book helped me establish goal-setting skills and put my dream life into perspective to turn into a reality! I did the worksheets and took action to reach some of my early goals. From this book’s worksheets, I made a vision board and used other resources to start my journey. This book taught me that “ the dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately.”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

Well, my career is just getting started. The only mistake I have made so far is not taking a vacation before the hard work begins! I will be taking one soon though! It is important for entrepreneurs and students to take time for themself and recharge. Your brain and body can only handle so much information at a time. As my mom always told me, self-care is the best care. If you don’t take care of yourself, how do you plan to help your clients or pass that 8 am final exam? I have always loved to travel. Some of my dream destinations include Miami, Dubai, & The Caribbean Islands.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

I aim to make a significant social impact by helping students and parents all over the world Plan to Prevail and win in the financial aid process. Loans & debt are not the only options for funding higher education. There is hope at the end of the tunnel to obtain a debt-free education, especially throughout the pandemic. Plan to Prevail lays out the strategic scholarship system I used to become a debt-free graduate. This process has worked for me and hundreds of students across the United States.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The most interesting story featured in Plan to Prevail is a motivational testimony of a student and parent using their faith to manifest a higher education degree at no cost. The mom had spent her last money to put her child on a bus to apply for college enrollment. The student traveled alone with not enough money to enroll. When the student arrives, he gets in line to apply, knowing he does not have the money. In this testimony, the student explains the mental battle and struggles that he faces within this 5–10 minute wait time. The student’s faith is tested. In the end, the student receives funding for their degree with only a second before reaching the enrollment desk. You must read Plan to Prevail for all the details.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

My aha moment occurred when I was at birthday dinner and a lady at my table confirmed what God had already told me to do. We were discussing her life story and before I could say anything, she told me I was going to write a book. I told her almost nothing about me!! She also told me to stick with accounting, but that quickly pivoted a few months later. I took this as a sign from God that people were in need to hear my story. I felt that the world was waiting for my skill set. After our conversation, I knew her other students and parents were struggling, lost. and needed resources that I was about to create and help them put into use. So, I started my writing and publishing journey!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My mom has had a huge impact on my life! She has a big vision, strategies, and excellent event execution when it comes to launching a business. I picked up a few skills from her. One of the biggest skills I have learned is how to plan and develop an in-person event. I have learned how to do it all. From hiring a social media manager to making the program to organizing vendors, I have seen, learned, and experienced. She has always encouraged me to find my purpose and live out my passion.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes! 1. Make financial literacy education a requirement for students. Students need to be aware of the risk they are taking signing on loans if needed for school. 2. Share Plan to Prevail with a student, parent, teacher, or counselor who is ready to take control of their finances early and gain financial freedom as early as college. 3. Educate students on available scholarship programs in their local community as well as private scholarship funding.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is a lifestyle. My acronym for Leadership stands for L-Leverage E-Educate A-Advocate D-Dream Big E-Exercise Your Faith R-Resilience S-Strategies H-Honesty I-Integrity P-Pressure

Being a leader, you must leverage your time, knowledge, and experiences to progress to your next level. Leaders help solve problems by educating and advocating for issues that need to be solved. Always dream big and exercise your faith to reach your goals. This is a personal and professional development strategy that helps train your mind to win. The journey is not always easy so you must be resilient and use strategies to elevate you to your next level. Honesty and Integrity are key to building a strong business. During rough times, you must apply pressure to reach desired results.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Brand yourself first!! Strategic Time management is necessary! Personal Development=Higher Pay Day!! Marketing is essential, no matter what business or product you have. Do not be afraid to invest in yourself!

My journey as a business owner is just getting started. Using the tools and resources in Plan to Prevail, I am set up to succeed much faster and farther than most at my age. God has given me big visions, dreams, and goals for Plan to Prevail. By investing in myself and my personal development, I am so happy and grateful to be featured as a Social Impact Author. Of course, I am still developing my brand, marketing plan, and schedule. I know these areas take time to perfect. I am looking forward to seeing how many students will have different outcomes because of Plan to Prevail.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“MONEY CAN’T BUY HAPPINESS…BUT IF YOU’RE BROKE, YOU CAN’T BUY ANYTHING!” -CEO CHRIS HOLDER

This life lesson quote from my mentor is exactly why I strive to level up in every area of my life and create the business, brand, lifestyle that God has for me! Money is not everything, but it sure will help out in reaching some of your goals.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

I would love to go to lunch with Coach Stormy Wellington. I am truly inspired by her story, work ethic, passion for her craft. By following her on social media, I have learned that there are so many different types of people in the world, striving for success. I want to be in proximity with an amazing individual such as Stormy. Stormy applied pressure in her life and manifested the life she desired. #PersonalDevelopement=higher Pay Day!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please visit my website at www.victoriamsparks.com and subscribe for the latest updates for Plan to Prevail!

IG: @msvictoriasparks https://www.instagram.com/msvictoriasparks/

FB: V. Marie & Company, LLC. https://www.facebook.com/vmarieandcompany

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!