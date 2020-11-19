Victoria Mann: “Everything is Energy”

Be willing to see things from a new perspective and create a new, even better possibility for how everything could work out even better than expected.

I didn’t know I was willing to see things from a new perspective but I was willing to try something new and see if things could get better just one last time before I gave up completely. After a year of reaching many bottoms and not being able to stop drinking for an entire year I consciously tried…a power larger than myself woke me up on New Years Eve 2013 and my obsession to drink was completely removed and I felt a deep peace and happiness greater than I had ever known.

As part of my series about prominent entrepreneurs and executives that overcame adversity to achieve great success”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Mann. Victoria empowers clients teaching them how to create their own future. Victoria, creator of NextLevelHappy.com channels clients Soul Plans giving guidance for each persons unique mind/body makeup to lower stress, anxiety, tap into their purpose, overcome soul lessons (the challenging experiences in life) and eliminate burnout for entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

A Spiritual Awakening New Years Eve of 2013 where my obsession to drink was miraculously removed and I received downloads of making my Soul Plan and channeling messages of loved ones who had crossed over to help people heal and realign with their Best Life Path. Previously obsessed with Psychics since I was 15 and my Dad crossed over, it was clear to me that psychics pick up on the possible projected future of each person and that the way the person interprets the data received, as well as their belief system impacts how the future is manifested. I love to help people take their power back over limiting beliefs to make even better life choices like loving themselves more and practicing self care in the now. When we slow down, we allow in the solutions we need and all we desire.

Can you share your story of when you were on the brink of failure? First, take us back to what it was like during the darkest days.

I remember thinking I hit rock bottom and then realizing oh shit, there’s like more crap even further down!! Then, I was willing to see things differently. I felt like a failure before I had even begun. I didn’t realize it was these exact feelings that were keeping me trapped. As a teenager I was so trapped in my own negative self talk that I didn’t think life was even worth living, it felt like only bad things happened to me and I didn’t know I could create a new possibility and manifest it in…I thought if there even was a God that it must have forgotten about me and so it was easier to think that maybe no God existed at all…thank God I was wrong. The other time was after I had the courage to leave an abusive relationship, the thought of starting over seemed hard and I had no idea if I’d make it…or what it was. I started to question everything and had a deep inner craving for more from life. I wanted to know why I was here. I remember crying on my apartment floor, so far away from gratitude…so sad begging if there was a higher power for it to give me some answers. Begging to know what even one minute of happiness and relief felt like. I’m so grateful I was shown so much more!

What was your mindset during such a challenging time? Where did you get the drive to keep going when things were so hard? The Universe started to put things in my path to help me, or rather, I finally was able to start seeing this help and support because I had asked for it and was finally willing to see things from a new angle. I remember finding the book The Secret and Deepak Chopra’s Seven Spiritual Laws of Success. I would watch Oprah’s Soul Sunday and without realizing it be open to new possibilities for my life. One day when I wanted to give up, I heard Deepak Chopra say to look at the back of a leaf, at how miraculous nature is and how just like nature and the Universe are in perfect order, this moment in itself whether I enjoy it or not is as it should be. This gave me a great sense of comfort to know that maybe everything I had experienced truly was for a reason. I started to open up new doors of the Universe rather than closing the door on life.

Tell us how you were able to overcome such adversity and achieve massive success?

What did the next chapter look like? The next chapter looked like the happily ever after I had always wanted, but even better…because that’s exactly what I set intention for it to be! After learning miracles were real when my obsession to drink was removed and I started channeling Soul Plans as a Medium, I started self discovery work and studying energy healing and Ayurveda. I was guided to create Ayurvedic Alchemy™ a healing modality that helps each person come back into their natural mind/body state of balance by tapping into their own inner healer, purpose, and clearing energetic blocks and limiting beliefs helping them to manifest their Best Life Path. It’s all about finding a higher power of your own understanding and a Vedic Routine that works for your unique mind/body makeup!

Based on your experience, can you share a 3 actionable pieces of advice about how to develop the mindset needed to persevere through adversity? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be willing to see things from a new perspective and create a new, even better possibility for how everything could work out even better than expected.

Keep it Real by honoring any low vibe emotions like anger, sadness, frustration, boredom and getting clear on how you want to feel right now and on the other side of your mountain. Honor the present situation and ask: how could this be helping me?

When I was plagued by feelings of anger and resentment I thought I’d never feel relief from I was willing to do whatever it took to feel even happier. I started by getting clear on what these low vibe emotions were and how I wanted to feel. I asked myself what it would look and feel like to feel safe to be in a relationship again, to be free of anger, guilt, and shame from my past. When I asked for a miracle on how an abusive relationship was helpful for me, the answer astonished me. First, I felt complete relief from the anger I had…miracles are so very real. The Universe has a way of revealing to us all the solutions and miracles we need when we slow down and are willing to receive them. I was shown how this relationship was a blessing as it helped me want to live and get clear on who I was and why I am here. If I hadn’t been brought to one of my greatest lows, I may not have known when it feels like to live this free…how powerful forgiveness is, or how real miracles are. Decide and know you get to be on the other side of your mountain, that maybe the mountain is there to help you no matter how angry you are at it and maybe it’s aligning you with your Best Life Path…trust that I know it is as soon as you allow it! What would it feel like if everything worked out. When I knew I was supposed to share how real miracles are and help people who may be feeling “stuck” like I was, I had no idea how I would ever bring the ideas and visions I was receiving to life. I had no idea how I would create NextLevelHappy.com but decided and knew that the Universe who helped align it to help everyone who needed the tools I wish I had sooner, the tools that saved my life and allowed me to continue to create a life beyond my wildest dreams. As I stayed locked into gratitude and this knowing, the universe aligned the support I needed. Try using your breath like a washing machine for your stress! Inhale for 4, hold for 2, exhale for 6, repeat and gradually increase as feels good for at least one minute.

Slowing the breath will help lower stress and inflammation and you can get even more #NextLevelHappy by meditating with the mantra “so hum” for even just one minute. One minute of meditation starts to create new neural pathways in the brain. So Hum connects to the great “I AM” vibration of the cosmos oneness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many people helped me along the way! Danielle Posa (DaniellePosa.com) was one of the first people I was guided to on my journey. A couple of days after I prayed on my knees to be shown how to bring my visions and what I was feeling inside to life, a dog who needed a new home crossed my path and I discovered the answer to the prayer I just made! Danielle became my first mentor. Danielle’s Radical Wellbeing Course with Deepak Chopra helped me get even more clear on my vision and what I wanted for my life. She guided me to @chopra where I received my Perfect Health certification and helped me bring my ideas for NextLevelHappy.com to life and I am forever grateful. I was later guided to Gabby Bernstein who had a tremendous impact on helping me overcome imposter syndrome and step into my purpose in a major way by overcoming my own limiting beliefs.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My book! I think it will help people remember that we are here for a short time and that life is meant to feel good even through the Soul Assignments, or challenging life experiences.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A movement to slow down and put our own oxygen masks on first so we are able to spread more happiness and love throughout the day, creating ripple effects of love throughout the world.

Any parting words of wisdom that you would like to share?

Everything is Energy. Like the great Dr. Wayne Dyer said, when we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@themanifestingmedium

NextLevelHappy.com

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.