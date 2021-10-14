Victoria Havlik of Refined by V: “Belief in Yourself”

Belief in Yourself: You have all the answers and everything you need inside of you. Other people may be the catalyst to help you remember the power inside of you. Always trust your gut and let your intuition lead you. People can tell you what you may need to hear, but truly believing it to be true within yourself is powerful.

Victoria Havlik is the founder and CEO of Refined by V. She is a personal stylist and reiki practitioner who is changing the way the world perceives their personal style through integrating mindset and spirituality into their wardrobe. She has worked with clients who are in all different phases of life, ranging from high-level executives to just starting their careers, entrepreneurs, medical professionals, authors, influencers, graduate students, and new moms. Her goal is to help her clients feel empowered in their clothing to live the life they desire.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

As long as I can remember, I was always thinking about clothes. I would put together outfits in my head and would dream of making dresses out of pieces of fabric my mom had. I always wanted to dress differently than kids my age. In the 3rd grade, I begged my mom to let me get a tube top from Express for my birthday. I wore that top with my sister’s skirt and kitten heels. I remember feeling so proud of myself, like I was an adult. From then on, I wore my heels whenever I could and stopped dressing around what society said I should wear.

At age 10, I started babysitting and doing small tasks to make money, which I would use to buy clothes that felt like me. Because I wanted to stretch my money, I had to be smart with it, so I shopped sales and thrift stores to get items.

After starting high school I developed an eating disorder. It was a very difficult time in my life, and clothing was a way to express myself when I couldn’t find words to say how I felt. Watching The Rachel Zoe Project during this time inspired me and gave me hope in a place that felt very dark. On the ride home from school one day, my mom suggested that I should go to college for textiles and fashion since I had an eye for it. I remember laughing at her and saying that I would never make money doing that.

However, I did design my own pageant dresses with the help of my mom and a seamstress. People often asked to buy them from me because of how beautiful they would come out. Ultimately, I ended up getting my Bachelors degree in psychology and applying to graduate programs in clinical psychology. I took it as a sign that it was not meant to be when I wasn’t accepted to any of the programs I applied to, and decided instead to get an entry-level job after graduation.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I started personal styling at age 22 after a mass layoff was initiated at my first post-grad job. I had only been at the job for a month, and being laid off was honestly a blessing in disguise because it was not a good fit. While I looked for a new job, a friend asked me to style her. She hated going places because she felt like she never had any clothing she liked to wear. She worked in a professional business setting, and spent her time outside of work in fitness competitions. Her goal was a wardrobe that encompassed all aspects of her life while making her feel sexy and empowered. We transformed her wardrobe by replacing all the clothing that no longer represented who she was with clothing we found on different shopping trips. Following her styling, people began stopping her to compliment her outfits and ask where she got them. Seeing firsthand that I helped to create her transformation helped me to realize that this was my calling in life. Clothing is vulnerable because it covers parts of our body and is a form of self expression. It has memories of our happiest and saddest moments in life. Being invited into someone’s wardrobe to help them bridge the gap from where they are now to where they want to be is something I take very seriously.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first started as a personal stylist, I was styling from the perspective of what other stylists did on TV. Since beginning my career, I’ve had a spiritual awakening and completely shifted my beliefs about life. This has translated to styling because I’ve realized there are so many layers to our clothes, like the energy they hold, how specific colors we wear can help us, and how clothing affects our emotional state.

My business has completely shifted following my spiritual awakening. I now focus on how women feel in their clothes above everything else. I teach them to tap into themselves and create a wardrobe that serves all aspects of their lives, because we are meant to be multi-dimensional. I have also expanded my business to include a course on teaching women to truly be in their bodies, to trust themselves fully, and to dress in alignment with every aspect of their life. It has since grown from helping women locally in Atlanta to helping women worldwide.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Perseverance: I knew starting my own business would be tough, but I did not know just how tough it would actually be. Starting a new business that you are the face of means putting yourself out there. You have to deal with people saying no, not buying the offers that you are so excited to create, and feeling like you are having no traction. Internal struggles, such as imposter syndrome and fear of failure, only exacerbate this. However, the everyday actions we take are what make change. They compound over time and are what gives us the big changes we are working toward. It is about being consistent, no matter what, because the only way to truly fail is by giving up. Every Sunday for 19 years, I would hear the same thing at my parent’s church, “never give up” by a man named Robert. It was all he would say each time I saw him, and now it’s his voice I hear whenever I feel like things are not working out. This article is dedicated to remembering him and the impact he had on the world.

2. Integrity: When stepping into a leadership role, as an entrepreneur or through a corporate job, people will begin projecting their beliefs onto you. At the start of my career, I had people telling me how to post to Instagram, the types of services I should offer, and what I was doing wrong compared to “industry standards.” At first I listened to them, because I was unsure of what I was doing. But I eventually realized that a lot of the things I felt like I “should” be doing felt wrong to me. I then began operating from what felt most in alignment with me, and it is from that point that my business started to grow. Staying true to yourself and your values is so important in business, because they will always be tested when you are in a place of leadership. And always trust your intuition and let it lead you, even when logic says otherwise.

3. Adaptability: Given the state of current affairs, you have to be able to adapt in order to flourish. As you evolve, you will change and things that used to serve you will no longer be in alignment with who you are now. It is so important to be open to growth and change, because it will help you expand into the person you are meant to become. When I officially launched Refined By V a few months prior to the start of the COVID pandemic, I thought I would only be styling women in the Atlanta area. However, I had a bigger vision of helping women worldwide. I had no set plan on how to accomplish this, but I was open to exploring options and eventually found mentors who helped me to expand my vision. Now I am able to help women around the world with their personal style by offering courses and virtual styling services. Had I not been flexible to change, I would not be serving as many women as I am today.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

It has been in our structure of society for centuries that women are second class to men. So the idea of a woman being able to achieve success on her own without a man baffles people. It is embedded in our societal structure that women are here to serve men and make their lives easier. There are ways that this is still obvious and some ways that are so weaved into our lives that we do not even realize it. It is very apparent in the beauty industry and how women have so many more things to “upkeep” in comparison to men.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

When I went to buy my first car, I brought my dad with me to make sure I was not getting taken advantage of as a young woman. The car salesman only talked to my dad and ignored me, even though I was the one signing the papers and paying for the car. It was very apparent these men did not believe a 23-year old (the age I was at the time) woman could be successful and be able to support herself fully.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

She needs to stay true to herself, lead by example, and help build up others around her. We are all connected as one, so it’s imperative that we help others to be seen and heard. Do not feel like you have to diminish or play yourself down because others feel uncomfortable. That is their issue, not yours.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Getting comfortable with changes to the way we have operated historically. Nothing good comes from staying stagnant. As more and more women come into power, the dynamic of how society runs will shift. We need to empower women and be open to the different perspectives and views women have in order to improve society. Women need to support each other and help uplift one another. Instead of tearing women down, we need to give everyone grace because you never know what someone truly has going on in their life.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Yes! I have faced many times in my life where my appearance has changed how I have been treated in my personal and work life. I learned this at a very young age and have kept it in my mind as I came into adulthood. This story was the catalyst for me realizing how much appearance can change your experience. When I was in high school my sister and I went to the mall in sweats and no makeup. We tried to talk to an employee at a store to ask where to get something, but he was not enthusiastic toward us and just pointed where to go. The next day, we went with full makeup, hair done, and nice outfits. We saw the same employee and he quickly left talking to a customer he was helping to come talk to us. He ended up telling us to go to another store to get the item we were wanting for a better price. We were both shocked and from that day on, I realized how our appearance can change the way we are treated drastically. It was sad because we were still the same people, but how we looked changed the experience we had. I am not telling this story for women to feel like they have to look a certain way to get treated better, but to shine awareness on how easily you can be treated differently based on appearance. I do not like that our society operates this way, but it I have experienced it over and over again throughout my life.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

As women, we constantly have to prove ourselves, be talked over by male counterparts, and operate in a masculine energy environment. Our working environments are ran from heavy masculinity that focuses our worth on productivity, logic, and competition. There is a lack of feminine energy and its qualities, such as intuition and listening, in these environments. I see balance in business as having equal parts masculine and feminine energy, and knowing when to tap into one side more than the other based on the task at hand.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Absolutely. At a young age, I knew I wanted to do big things in life. I had a certain vision for myself that not everyone around me could see or believe.The dream of a personal styling business that reaches thousands of women is not a common one. Starting and organically growing a business has forced me to create priorities in my life. In addition to Refined By V, I also have a full-time job that I have been at for nearly four years. It’s possible to be successful in both! It is all about time management. Instead of going out on weekends or after work, I usually choose to participate in personal development courses, obtain certifications, or work on Refined By V. It ebbs and flows, but I make the decisions based on what is best for me at the time and not what is best for other people.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

When I first started my business, I was working on it constantly after my day job, and seeing clients back-to-back on weekends. I could feel myself beginning to burnout quickly, since I was doing everything from marketing to website building and client styling on my own. There was no automation involved.

This was a familiar place, as I had burned myself out in college and in corporate America. I felt as if I was never doing enough and had to be constantly working to be successful and prove my worth. Following each burnout, it would take weeks to feel like my batteries were recharged so I could start again.

This is not the kind of energy I wanted with Refined by V. Because it started as a passion project, I did not want it to become something I hated doing because I felt like I had to be constantly working to be “worthy.” To combat this, I hired mentors to help put automated systems in my business, as well as a virtual assistant to help with tasks outside of my zone of genius. Instead, I focus on projects that move the vision forward, manage my time wisely, and give myself grace for all the hats I wear!

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

This is a funny question to me because my business is based on appearance! However, your appearance is not for approval or validation from others. It is about being in alignment with yourself and how it makes you feel. As women, we have been programmed to want to capture the male gaze by wearing makeup, shaving our body hair, dressing sexy, and so much more. Just like so many others, I have focused much of my appearance on other people’s approval, but it led to a lack of confidence and self-love, and ultimately the development of an eating disorder. It left me feeling as if I would never be enough.

Now my appearance is based on how I want to feel in the moment. If I want to wear sweats and a messy bun, I will do that and be confident in it. If I want to be fully dressed up because it will make me feel good, I will do that too. If we are constantly forcing ourselves to look a certain way because of outside factors, we will never truly be happy.

I see beauty as having inherent value. The saying ‘beauty is the eye of the beholder’ is so true. Everyone has a different perception of what beauty is based on their experiences and beliefs. True beauty is being yourself, loving who you are, and showing up to serve the world with your talents.

You can be the prettiest person, but if you have a bad attitude and put others down, the external beauty is overwritten by the personality. Focus on developing the best version of you inside and that will show externally. Wearing the nicest clothes, makeup, and accessories will only get you so far if you not have developed love for yourself.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think this is the same for men when viewed through the context of loving yourself. You can be the most attractive person in the room, but people will remember if you have a bad personality.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

A Team: Friends, family, co-workers, mentors, mental health professionals, healers, etc. These are the people that are your soundboard and will help remind you of your ‘why’ when you are going through a tough time. There has been a few times when I have wanted to give up on growing my business, but I know my team would never let me give up on myself and my dream. Allow yourself to lean on these people and receive support when you need it. Grit: You will have to keep coming back to your ‘why’ and courageously showing up for yourself even when it scares you. Fear will arise and instead of letting it consume you, let it push you to keep going forward. Rest: It is important to honor yourself and your body as you thrive as the powerful woman you are. Our bodies function in cycles monthly, so know where you are at in your cycle and use it to your advantage. Rest is just as important as completing tasks. You can not grow and flourish while burnt out. Self-Care Routine: Have a self-care routine that you do often and come back to it when you feel stressed. It will serve as a basis of caring for your body. It can be as simple or as complex as you would like it to be. I have a morning and night routine that I follow each day. It creates structure in my life to make sure I spend time nurturing myself so I can show up and serve other people. Belief in Yourself: You have all the answers and everything you need inside of you. Other people may be the catalyst to help you remember the power inside of you. Always trust your gut and let your intuition lead you. People can tell you what you may need to hear, but truly believing it to be true within yourself is powerful.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Rachel Zoe. She is the reason I learned that you can have a career as a personal stylist and grow an empire. She showed me that you can dress whatever way you want and not care about what others think.

