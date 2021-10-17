Victoria Cranmer Of Mindful Escapes: “Make sure you take time each day to unwind”

Make sure you take time each day to unwind: When my children were babies, I worked after they went to sleep into the night to catch up. After very full days I found that I couldn’t sleep. I had to put boundaries in place so that I had time in the evening to unwind. Sleep for me is important or I don’t function as well during the day and I’m not as productive. Unpack the day so you can sleep well and then start the next day ready to go.

Victoria Cranmer, founder of Mindful Escapes and well-being expert, completed a Diploma in Mindfulness after experiencing imposter syndrome and burnout during lockdown. Mindful Escapes offers retreats to help others battle burnout and imposter syndrome through building confidence, creating a sense of inner calm and finding balance in locations such as St Lucia. Victoria and Mindful Escapes also offers a renew and healthy ageing retreat in the Himalayas as well as a UK-based menopause retreat. To find out more visit https://www.mindfulescapes.uk/.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I grew up in Devon and throughout my childhood there were lots of outdoors activities like tree climbing, den building and I have an elder brother who I was constantly trying to keep up with. I had a horse riding lessons as a child which I really loved. One time I turned up and there was no horse, so we had to do it on a cow. I had a mindful childhood; my mum was into sailing, and we had a boat, and we would go out for weekends on the boat. Sunday lunch was always important, and we would all sit around the table together.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The biggest influence for anyone growing up is their parents. My parents separated when I was eight, so I had two sets of parents. We travelled lots we did tours of France in the car, and we did sailing holidays. We would go out for meals and try lots of different food and my stepfather would bring a lot of work colleagues’ home so there was always someone to talk to and everyone was so open minded. When I was 19, I couldn’t wait to move up to London where there was even more of this. I can honestly say I haven’t looked back. I really enjoyed all aspects of living in the country and living in London, so I am fortunate that my children are out of London most weekends building dens and foraging. I love reliving my childhood through them and I love having London and the art galleries and the museums on the doorsteps and all the things we can go to at the weekends. I sometimes think we do too much, and the kids are like what are we doing this weekend, what are we doing? So, we throw the tennis rackets in the car and go for a game of tennis or have a nerf gun battle in the woods, it is nice to be outdoors, and I think as I get older, I am appreciating being outdoors even more. It’s about buying the right clothes in the winter and being outdoors if possible. When I was younger, I lacked confidence and I think my husband has helped me to feel like I can do anything. Over last 25 years of living together I have grown in confidence and feel like because he has my back, I can do anything.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Never assume anything and always get everything written down as a record of agreement. When I was first in London, one of my first jobs as an estate agent and he would always say that. Also always do your research. I had a prospective buyer in Canary Wharf and he brought his mum and dad along to help him look at the flat and it had these funny sails outside like a permanent structure and his dad said, what are these and I made up some story and then afterwards the guy turned round and said my dad thought that was hysterical, he is an architect and you were talking and so I learned from that to always do your research and if you don’t know something don’t make it up. You don’t want to seem like you don’t know what you are talking about. Always do your research.

Can you share your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

There are no strangers here, just friends you haven’t met yet. — William Butler Yeats

Sometimes networking or meeting new people can feel daunting so I apply the above quote.

For me this has a personal connection as it was something my stepfather often used to say.

I use the technique myself when networking with new groups.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are working with corporates to offer companies tailormade retreats for their staff and clients to help them with prevention rather than cure. There is such a huge gulf of information which needs to be taken to women, so we have the menopause retreat. This retreat is a wonderful opportunity to go further and create support groups for women like the NCT for new mums. Retreats in the countryside in the idyllic peak district and peaceful and picturesque Surrey provide escapes to ensure women are fully equipped to take ownership of their menopause journey, whilst providing people with a safe space to talk freely with those experiencing something similar. This can help to combat the effects from the menopause and burn out or Imposter syndrome. We also have a burnout retreat in St Lucia which helps you to resolve or better regulate your response to any major sources of inner-turbulence, fear, anxiety, stress, or burnout. You will get deep clarity on your values and principles and understand how and where you can more tightly align your life with those values and internally with beliefs, externally with your habits. A journey to the island of St Lucia offers many different experiences. I’ve been visiting this beautiful island for 13 years, and each time it gives me something new. Most recently the chance to immerse myself in nature, to breath out and feel my whole-body exhale. From the stunning views of Marigot Bay, described by the American novelist James Michener as the most beautiful Bay in the Caribbean, to the iconic Pitons a world heritage site in the south. Our St Lucia retreat creates the perfect setting to switch off from life, time to take a deep breath in and as you exhale feel your body and mind begin to reconnect.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Future Focused — I have a one-year plan, a five-year plan and ten-year plan which I work towards (it’s always subject to change. My mum once bought a sign into my bedroom which said “If you aim at nothing, you’ll hit it” so I always try to have something to aim for each day and bigger plans with longer time scales.

Versatility — You must be able to change if something isn’t working, I’m always looking to see how I can improve on something so versatility is important. The most recent time I had to be versatile was during Covid when I had to mothball my business and create something new that could work around the Covid protocols.

Action — I get an idea and I’m not afraid to run with it

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Life experience. I’ve come very close myself but managed to snap out of myself and see what was happening in time to adjust. I’ve recently undertaken a diploma in mindfulness and this practice also a wonderful way to prevent burnout and helps you to better understand what might cause it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is exhaustion but this can be mental or emotional as well as physical. Covid-19 has dramatically changed working life as we know it. With the move to homeworking, the furlough scheme and virtual education, the pandemic has been a true test of our mental resilience. As restrictions ease, many of us are left questioning if we are even good enough, fuelled by months of isolation, the struggle to keep up with changing workplace demands and adapting to the ‘new normal’.

I decided to complete a Diploma in Mindfulness after experiencing imposter syndrome and burnout herself during lockdown. After studying for my Diploma, combined with my own experiences throughout the multiple UK lockdowns, I now better understand burnout and can recognise the early signs before self-doubt overwhelms me.

Like many of us during lockdown, I was balancing home-schooling her children whilst navigating the loss of income due to the covid restrictions which caused feelings of guilt, stress and anxiety, all emotions that characterise imposter syndrome.

I was putting so much pressure on myself to save our business whilst trying to home-school our children and feeling guilty that I wasn’t doing enough for them. Working in the travel industry during these times has been tough and there were moments I felt like it was my fault the business was struggling; like I wasn’t doing enough.

It all got a bit too much after I lost both my father and stepfather in lockdown. After that, I decided to be kinder to myself and educate myself on mental health. I undertook a Diploma in Mindfulness and, quickly realising the benefits, founded Mindful Escapes, offering courses to help others battle burnout and imposter syndrome through building confidence and creating a sense of inner calm.

During the pandemic, Totaljobs discovered that 7 in 10 workers have experienced imposter syndrome, with 48 per cent being Gen Z, compared to 33 per cent of Gen X and just 21 per cent of Baby Boomers. Imposter syndrome is on the rise, but there is still a significant lack of awareness, with searches for ‘what is imposter syndrome’ up by 100 per cent in the last 90 days. Because of this, many are failing to recognise such feelings and are therefore working harder to feel like less of an ‘imposter’, ultimately causing burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

I would say it’s you but on a really great day. Full of energy, no worries ready to move the world and attack life. A feeling that anything is possible, and you have limitless time available to you combined with limitless energy to achieve anything.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout isn’t restricted to one element of your life. It often spills over into all areas and will affect your home, work, and social life. Once you are rundown your body is also more susceptible to illness and ill mental health. Sometimes you can bounce back from burnout with some timeout. However, other elements might be harder to turn around and require a more drastic life changing solution. I think one positive element from the pandemic is that many people have had an opportunity to get off the treadmill that can lead to burnout. However, for others it has continued or become even harder to keep on top of everything. For those people it’s important that they have the energy and mental resilience to continue as we come out of the pandemic and pace starts to pick up again.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout is ultimately doing too much for too long and feeling that you are not in control of the amount you must do. This is often associated with the workplace, perhaps your boss or colleagues are putting too much work on you. However, it can it also affect parents trying to juggle work and homelife or parents with multiple children. Sometimes we just put too much expectation on ourselves. Any of these situations can lead us to feel that we are not in control and that we don’t have time to breathe and let go of everything.

It can affect anyone in any position, from students to chief executives, and usually strikes when we become anxious about whether we will meet expectations. To counter these feelings, you may end up working harder and holding yourself to ever higher standards to ease the guilt of being an ‘imposter’ and make up for your perceived lack of intelligence. You work longer hours, avoid taking days off or annual sick leave, and this quickly affects performance and emotional wellbeing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I love the phrase Mojo; it so clearly says it all. It’s when you are feeling like you but on a really great day.

If it’s work, and you are not your own boss, then firstly talk to your boss and explain how you feel. It’s important that you communicate with your boss.

Make sure you take time each day to unwind: When my children were babies, I worked after they went to sleep into the night to catch up. After very full days I found that I couldn’t sleep. I had to put boundaries in place so that I had time in the evening to unwind. Sleep for me is important or I don’t function as well during the day and I’m not as productive. Unpack the day so you can sleep well and then start the next day ready to go.

Plan: For me I must plan things in advance so I know what’s coming and can give myself time to be 110 per cent prepared. I live by my diary, and I’ve had to learn not to plan too much. Also make sure you plan things to look forward to, even if it’s watching your favorite Prime series or a weekend away.

Exercise: It needn’t be running a marathon; it could just be walking but doing something so that your body can let go of the stress too is so important to fight burnout. Everyone is different so find what’s right for you and add it to your calendar. Make sure it’s as important as that meeting or project you are working on.

Be kind to yourself: Don’t ever beat yourself up about something you did or didn’t do. Learn from it and move forward.

Talking: Meeting up with family or friends is therapeutic. I used to always put off that lunch or morning coffee with the girls, but these things are important and give you time to let go of the stress you can tend carry around.

Mindfulness is an effective tool to combat imposter syndrome and burnout. It helps us deal with anxious thoughts by bringing us into the present and, without anxiety clouding judgement, it becomes a lot easier to recognize destructive thoughts. Instead of experiencing a stress response triggered by anxiety, mindfulness and meditation promote a more relaxed response in both mind and body.

Prevention is better than cure, and meditation can help beat burnout, with two-thirds of anxiety-prone individuals managing to reduce anxiety levels after meditating for six to nine months. But with the search term ‘how to meditate for beginners’ up by 170 per cent in the past 90 days, it appears many of us want to practice mindfulness but lack knowledge on the subject. One way to begin your journey and educate yourself is through seeking a mindful mentor or coach.

Mindfulness mentors and coaches not only give you the tools to prevent feelings of self-doubt spiraling, but also challenge your negative narrative to boost self-esteem.

Meditation is a powerful tool in the workplace. Aiding memory and concentration by 50 per cent and increasing energy by 60 per cent, it is proven to prevent burnout.

Adapting to the new normal means allowing yourself more downtime. Employers need to be more flexible to allow employees time to recharge their batteries. It’s so important to have a break from time to time and remove yourself from stressful situations so you can realign your priorities and go back with a clear head. Mindfulness, meditation, and yoga are all ways to manage stress and recharge.

Investing in your mental wellness is essential, and although self-doubt may say you need to work harder, this is ultimately counterproductive. Everyone should start the ‘new normal’ as you mean to go on, be kinder to yourself, give yourself regular breaks, celebrate the small wins and put your mental wellbeing first.

What can concern friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

It’s important to make sure they know that they have someone they can talk to, and they are not going through this on their own. During the lockdown I did a course on mental health run by Mental Health First Aid England. They use ALGEE and this approach can also work to help someone reverse burnout, see below.

Approach the person, assess and assist and any crisis

Listen and communicate non-judgmentally

Give support and information

Encourage the person to get appropriate professional help

Encourage other supports

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Take some pressure off them.

Share the workload across others so it’s not all falling to one person.

Make sure they can switch off after work without emails and calls or alerts ringing all night. With the smart phones it’s too easy to always check in on work and this stops us from switching off properly.

Make sure they take their holidays and are left alone to really switch off while they are away.

Book staff onto our Calm Retreat, in St Lucia this can be tailored to a company to meet all their requirements. This retreat will help you to resolve or better regulate your response to any major sources of inner-turbulence, fear, anxiety, stress or burnout. You will get deep clarity on your values and principles. Understand how and where you can more tightly align your life with those values (internally with beliefs, externally with your habits). A journey to the island of Saint Lucia offers many different experiences. I’ve been visiting this beautiful island for 13 years, and each time it gives me something new.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest raising awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

In each company it’s important to have a mental health coordinator, someone who has taken the mental health course run by Mental Health First Aid England. It’s a two-day course and beneficial to have one person watching over everyone, plus have a point of contact in the company for those who feel they need support or someone to turn to confidentially.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Taking time out for a few weeks then going straight back to all the same bad habits. You really need to change your life routines and put some permanent boundaries in place to ensure you don’t end up feeling stressed and overwhelmed again. The boundaries should be realistic, it’s important that they are ‘doable’ and that you don’t revert because they were too hard to stick to and life got in the way again.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Be kind, to others and yourself. If everyone always put other people first, and really thought about how their behavior and words affected others, I think the world be a much happier place.

Michelle Obama. She is an authentic figure who balanced work and motherhood while under the microscope of public life in the White House.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To find out more about Mindful Escapes or if you’d like to get involved as a contributor for mindfulness, wellness, and coaching, visit www.mindfulescapes.uk for more information. Alternatively, please email [email protected]. Follow on Instagram at mindful.escapes and keep in touch via our Facebook page and website.

