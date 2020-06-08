Victoria Barbara: “She who dares, wins”

Self-awareness: It is so important to get to know yourself first before you set out to influence others.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Barbara. Sheis originally of Brazilian and Cuban descent, currently residing in New York and Miami, whose life and career goals are to empower the modern woman through fashion, style, beauty, and wellness. Victoria utilizes her platform to engage with a more sophisticated audience and fill a void in the industry on the taboos of aging while remaining elegant, exuding timeless style and prioritizing self-care.

Throughout her career, she has worked with top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Khaite, and The Row, and has attended shows from Dior, Bottega Venetta, Givenchy, Max Mara, and Balenciaga during Paris and Milan Fashion Week. Victoria’s street style has been featured in some of the most well-known online fashion outlets such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Haute Living, and Grazia UK.

Both fashionable and philanthropic, Victoria prides herself on having worked with organizations such as Make-A-Wish, amfAR, Children’s Toy Drive, the Clara Lionel Foundation and the Little LightHouse Foundation. Having a strong ethos towards giving back, she wishes to one day be the founder of her own non-profit organization to benefit women with mental illnesses in the fashion industry.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Freedom! I have never been one who is able to work in an office setting, I am a creative who sought out to find the perfect outlet to build an audience and be my own boss. This led me to Instagram where I started to build my career as an influencer. Then, three years ago I came up with the idea to transition my audience to my own blog. After a trial, error and a break, I have finally launched my blog http://www.victoriabarbara.com/.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

The most interesting story that has happened since I started would definitely be the journey to working with my stylist, Jennifer Mazur. I had always known her as an icon who styled influencers and celebrities and was determined to work with her. Jennifer refused to work with me at first because she didn’t think I had the right aesthetic, so after three months of persistently chasing her and telling her, I would be willing to listen to her and change my style she finally agreed and changed my life for the better (as long as I also promised to delete all my Instagram posts). Before working with Jennifer, I was not dressing for my age or even my taste, I was following trends because that is what I thought I had to do. From the second Jennifer came into my life, I started looking at everything differently and learned so much about not only fashion but myself. She styled me in clothes that were actually my aesthetic and taste all along and helped me bring my own voice and vision to life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made and the lesson I learned was that a woman does not need to expose herself for love and attention. Likes, followers or money are never worth devaluing oneself. Having respect for yourself, being genuine and original are far more valuable and go further in the long run. Just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t make it right, be a leader, not a follower.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I would say good writing, quality content, high engagement rates and my aesthetic set me apart from other influencers and bloggers. I created a platform that reaches a demographic that has been previously ignored. The influencer world was mostly geared to the 18–35 range with niches for moms or people into fitness for example, but nothing really existed for women seeking luxury and sophistication in my age range until I created my blog.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Meditation and self-care are number one. I cannot stress how important it is to take time for yourself. People think that this career is easy, they do not realize this is an around the clock job and it is very easy to get caught up in content creation and posting. Every morning I start my day with steam and hot shower then a super cold shower, it is so therapeutic. Changing my space constantly, running around outside and a healthy diet has also helped me thrive and kept me from burning out.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My success has given me a unique opportunity to bring good to the world and help raise awareness to important causes through my platform. I am currently involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Little Light House Foundation and have plans to hopefully create my own foundation in the future. Most recently, I was able to share the horrific news of the fires in Australia with my followers and provided them with information and links to organizations accepting donations towards the cause.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “she who dares, wins.” This quote has helped me to never be the person who doesn’t take chances in life and to go against my fears and be courageous, strong and the best version of myself.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Yes! I am very excited to see classic style make a comeback as I am a huge fan of simple, sophisticated and graceful looks. I am also excited about it the shift towards the most sustainable fashion and getting away from the fast-fashion fad.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Self-awareness: It is so important to get to know yourself first before you set out to influence others.

Determination: Never give up! Do not allow negative energy to make you question yourself and have a clear vision for your goals.

Good Work Ethic: I never had any guidance growing up, my work ethic was just born in me and I have always been determined to make something of myself despite not having anyone to guide me.

Charisma/Ability to Engage Others: A good attitude will open all doors for you and good energy introduces you before you even speak.

Communicating: Good communication skills are huge in everything from business, engagement, and closing deals.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

In my opinion, I think that the #MeToo Movement and the gradual shift towards more sustainability in fashion have made huge steps in the right direction but there is still a ways to go. I plan to use my platform to inform my audience and raise awareness for these causes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It has always been a dream of mine to start my own foundation to bring good to people. If I were to start a foundation or movement, I would be interested most interested in finding a way to combine mental health and fashion.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow my blog, http://www.victoriabarbara.com/, and my Instagram @officialvictoriabarbara.