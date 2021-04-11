Victor Fredung of Shufti Pro: “Passion about their work”

I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to be who I am. My passion was valued and appreciated which helped me in reinventing myself. I took some time off from my regular routine, went on a vacation and assembled all my thoughts. That vacation back in 2016 allowed me to rediscover my potential.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victor Fredung.

He is a Sweden-based FinTech innovator with years of industry experience. He co-founded Zensed and currently, he is serving as the CEO of Shufti Pro, an AI-driven identity verification service provider.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Hi. Thank you so much for inviting me first of all. I was born and raised in Sweden. Completed my education and decided to be a part of the tech sector. However, it is diverse and knowing your passion is not at all easy. Not everybody is blessed to have the right direction and succeed in life without wasting any time.

I was in high school when I came across my enthusiasm for technology and it was a time when developments had just begun. AI and ML just came into existence. I was exhilarated to know how manmade items can make human decisions and sometimes, better than what we could have thought about.

I decided to do something in artificial intelligence. Nonetheless, I began my journey and here I am, CEO of an AI-driven company that does not only believe in big numbers on papers but innovation is what we seek.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Shortcuts make long delays.”

This is Sir J.R.R’s quote and I find it the best one when it comes to advising or discussing my life lesson. It is for all young people who are planning on doing something new. I made a mistake in the initial years of my life and took a shortcut to success. Temporarily, everything went pretty good but the setback was tough for me and my team. It’s best to take all the steps to success rather than jumping to the last one.

How would your best friend describe you?

My best friend would describe me as someone whose life revolves around technology. A person who prefers work-life balance. Setting big goals has always been my thing and my best friend will mention this at least once during a conversation.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

Not just me, but any successful leader has the following three qualities that help them to accomplish all the goals.

Passion about their work. The more passionate you are about your job, the higher your chances are of achieving everything you have enlisted.

Ability to take calculated risks. There’s no such thing as risk-free businesses or life. Either small or big, you have to take risks at some point.

Entrepreneurs are team players. Leaders cannot succeed without a team and all the success is all because of my energetic employees who work tirelessly to achieve all the goals.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My second chapter was joining Shufti Pro a few years back. Before that, I co-founded Zensed which didn’t go as planned for some time. My experience wasn’t terrible but it wasn’t as good as I had expected it to be.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I’m fortunate enough to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to be who I am. My passion was valued and appreciated which helped me in reinventing myself. I took some time off from my regular routine, went on a vacation and assembled all my thoughts. That vacation back in 2016 allowed me to rediscover my potential.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Honestly, this transition wasn’t huge since I’ve been in the FinTech sector for years now. However, the change in my role was quite a challenge. Nevertheless, I was clear in my mind that I have to accept the change and do my best in the new role. Lucky me! I got a fantastic team at Shufti Pro and I’m glad to be a part of this company.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going great. It has been a great journey so far and I am positive about the years to come.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Not a person but I would like to thank all the naysayers who never believed in me and motivated me to prove them wrong. It is them who thought I can’t succeed or one failure has decided my future. I guess I’ve proved them wrong.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most amazing thing that happened is I interact with highly knowledgeable people every day, so my learning never stops. My perspectives have changed a lot thanks to all these people. Highlighting any one story is tough here because there have been so many scenarios where I was astonished to see the outcomes. Joining this company has always taught me something new and the fact that learning never stops for anyone.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes, I guess everybody faces this at least once in their professional life. When I joined hands with Shufti Pro, I was pretty sure that the team has some fantastic people. Taking over the reins wasn’t easy and the only thought was I could never do this. However, I made sure that I didn’t exploit the team or me. I aimed at learning from my team and achieving excellence. It was tough but not unachievable.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

My friends and family were the biggest support that I had. In my professional life, I had Shahid Hanif, founder and CTO of Shufti Pro, who helped me a lot. Without his support, I don’t think adjusting in the company would’ve been easy for me.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I took some time and analysed all the possibilities that are waiting for me in the second chapter of life. I prepared myself mentally for the obstacles and I decided that it is now or never. I’m glad that I took this decision. Although it was hard and full of challenges, I’m happy that I didn’t stop.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Well, they can follow me on LinkedIn or always keep an eye on the website to know what new things we are doing.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/victor-fredung-n-3a69819a/

Website: https://shuftipro.com/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much!