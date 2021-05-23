Vicky Shum of World Innovation Lab: “Find allies”

Find allies. Just as we need both knowledge and social capital to achieve our goals professionally, it’s no different in promoting diversity and inclusion. Sometimes all you need is that one ally (likely in the majority group) to publicly endorse your viewpoint and further validate it in front of others. And in doing work on ourselves checking our own biases, we also need trusted allies to give us candid feedback. Other times it’s about amplifying our messages by joining forces with and learning from other groups and organizations already speaking out on these topics. It takes a village to keep tackling these issues ongoing.

Vicky Shum is Partner at US and Japan based venture capital firm World Innovation Lab (WiL), heading up US Operations & Marketing. WiL, in addition to venture investment, also helps US portfolio companies enter Japan and Asian markets, and works with corporate investors (including Sony, Suzuki, 7-Eleven, and others) to build their innovation capabilities, including organizational change and new business incubation projects. Vicky brings to WiL deep operational experience from building products and teams, from the ground up and at global corporations. She holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and definitely still cheers “Go Bears” when she meets a fellow UC Berkeley undergrad alum.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Thanks for having me, Tyler! I was born and raised in Hong Kong when it was a British colony. My mother had a language tutoring business with expats from the US and Europe as clients, so I had the opportunity to hang out with kids from other countries which was fun. My father was a travel agent, so I got to travel around Asia and other parts of the world from a young age. That’s where I got my travel bug from, and more importantly it really helped shape my worldview, on how essential it is to gain different perspectives and to build empathy.

Then came the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989. My parents saw how the Chinese regime, set to “take back Hong Kong” in 1997, treated peacefully protesting students advocating for democracy, and decided then to pick up our roots in Hong Kong and emigrate to the US. While in hindsight I am grateful for the opportunity to come to the US, unfortunately it was instigated by social injustice, and that experience left a lasting impression on me. In my professional life, culture-building and integrating diversity, equity, and inclusion within an overarching cultural program continues to be a top priority for me.

The intolerance of diverse viewpoints hit home right around when we moved to the US (Oahu, Hawaii — yes, I’m very lucky), when my brother decided to come out of the closet to my parents. After going through stages of shock, denial, anger, and bargaining, my parents disowned my brother (for more than 11 years), and they banned me from having any ties with my brother for years. And so for years, I was the “activist” in the family to “educate my parents” about how homosexuality is “nature, not nurture”, and how it is important to open their minds, unlearn their biases, and build empathy. It was a long and hard process, but fastforwarding 23 years later, my parents did attend my brother’s wedding to his husband.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

On the topic of diversity and inclusion, it’s White Fragility by Robin DeAngelo. It resonated with me, made me reflect on my own immigrant journey, and gave me more context on how racial inequities in this country have been perpetuated for so long. For example, as an immigrant, I used to subscribe to the meritocracy motto — work hard, and you’ll succeed. But over the years, and especially after reading this book, I realize how this concept is tainted, and is often being used (erroneously) by the White majority as an excuse for why underrepresented groups are not advancing in America (because “they are not working hard enough”), thereby exonerating themselves from being racist.

You don’t even have to be White to learn from this book. In fact, in addition to White people, all people of color in this country should also read this book. It really helps us understand “where White people are coming from” and perhaps helps us engage in cross-racial conversations about equity and inclusion more constructively.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

It may not be a quote, but my overall favorite motto and one my father taught me very early on is the Golden Rule: Treat others as you want to be treated. Empathy is the prerequisite to this motto, and the outcome is deeper human connections. Treating others as you want to be treated requires active listening, suspending your own judgment and biases, and understanding/ acknowledging the person’s background, intentions, and motivations, which make a good foundation for any human relationship.

This Golden Rule isn’t important just in our personal lives and relationships. In our work, power is gained via one’s competence (knowledge capital), and also social capital, your network. A good way to build your social capital and your network is with this Golden Rule.

At my current company World Innovation Lab (WiL), building long-term relationships with our investors and the startup companies we work with is a top priority, and “Act with Civility” (building trust with integrity, sincerity, confidence with humility, and servant-leadership) is one of our core values. I’m fortunate to be working with people who share my motto.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, there are three layers to leadership. First, a leader sets the “northstar”, the vision, mission, and values for the team. And this doesn’t just apply to company CEOs and presidents to countries; it applies to whomever leading a team in achieving a common goal.

Second, a leader sets examples, by being the physical embodiment of the north star set forward. “You can’t be what you can’t see”, so BEING what and how you want the team to act is powerful.

The final layer is servant leadership. A leader is supposed to empower the team to achieve their goals, be it via active mentoring, or setting the right values, decision-making process, organizational structure, and/or performance review system, etc.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Preparation and a good night sleep;) I used to be much more of a perfectionist, so I focused mostly on getting the preparation part down 200%. And, as I progress, decision-making is increasingly based on reconciling different perspectives, active listening, coming up with creative solutions. Sleep better prepares your brain and boosts the ability to throw in a bit of humor and levity which oftentimes helps with building consensus with the team.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

It all started with slavery and the erroneous foundational view that some races are “inferior” to others. Past the abolition of slavery, this systemic problem remained embedded in American society — the powerful majority with prejudiced views incorporating such prejudice and discrimination into society laws, institutions, policies, and norms, which have been used to keep the less powerful minority groups in their place. Even for the most well-intentioned person, when you’re in the majority group, you’re in your own bubble, and human nature explains how there’s little reason or incentive for you to go outside of your comfort zone and challenge your own biases and see the world from the perspective of someone who has been systematically oppressed simply due to their race. Basically, systemic racist acts were “tolerated” and not called out and not acted upon, for way too long.

Worse, in the previous administration, we had a president and strong contingents making it socially acceptable to be openly racist. Countering that comes our youth activists, Gen Zs, most of whom support social justice causes. Then you add the social media-pressure cooking to an already explosively divisive society. Last June’s Black Lives Matter was a tipping point bound to happen. And other minority groups are targeted as well, including the recent rise in violent anti-Asian attacks, thanks to racist rhetorics such as the Chinese virus or Kung Flu. Not only minorities, but those of the majority are finally saying enough is enough and demanding that laws and actions need to be put in place to ensure that all races are treated equally and given the same chances and opportunities.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

My current focus at my firm WiL is to build our team and our culture; promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion is a key part of my work. One area we worked on in the past few years is hiring — making the our recruitment process more equitable by widening the pool of candidates, doing more work as a team in learning about and discussing candidates’ diverse backgrounds, standardizing interview questions and selection criteria to minimize personal biases, ensuring we have a diverse group of interviewers, etc.

Another example is how we recently, as a team, revisited our company values, an important thing to do during this pandemic to remind ourselves what we are working towards, and why. Given our work in connecting US and Japanese companies and entrepreneurs with corporate executives, we are already bridging people from different geographies and cultures with different mindsets and beliefs. Through lots of candid discussions of what we stand for and what kind of work we are proud of doing, one of the core values we (re)distilled down to is Leverage Our Differences. We clarified to ourselves our role as a change agent in embracing and actively leveraging our differences to always challenge the status quo and to bring about intentional disruption and innovation.

In addition to venture investment, we at WiL also work closely with our corporate investors on enhancing their own innovation capabilities (a key reason why they choose to work with us at WiL). Many of these Japanese corporations want to bring back the entrepreneurial spirit and promote intrapraneurism in driving growth, so over the years we have developed this whole curriculum to help train their teams on design thinking, corporate transformation, and advise them on organizational change and new business creation.

We all know how more diverse teams are more innovative and creative; there is copious data-driven research validating this. So we started to invite D&I experts and allies to come speak about their work. A humbling moment happened a few years ago when an executive from one of our corporate partners approached me and asked: “Thank you for bringing up the topic of diversity. I’m very sorry that I have to ask you this question, but I would very much like to learn about what diversity really means, and what I or we can do about it at our company.” While some may say to anyone internally asking this kind of question “it’s on you to do your own homework first”, I was humbled by his genuine intention to learn and his trust in my allyship to not “judge” his question. My team and I were energized by his continuing desire to learn and discuss, and we’ve continued on to have a series of candid conversations. We have also partnered up to organize more lunch-and-learns and speaker events inviting D&I leaders at startups and established corporations to share their experiences and practical tips. This executive has gone on to become one of the staunchest supporters of diversity in his company. This taught me an important lesson in doing D&I work — we have to meet people where they are and build from there. There is no perfect way to start, and someone caring enough to learn and actively listen is a great start.

Lastly, D&I work, especially in the workplace, is not just about tackling the obvious issues in gender and racial inequity, it is more often the subtle uncivil behavior and “microaggressions’’ that destroy people’s sense of self and belonging, and hence motivation and productivity. For example, surveys have revealed that women have to provide more evidence of their competence. Only 16% of all men surveyed believed they had experienced a questioning of their core competence, compared to 31% of all women and, more specifically, the 42% of black women. Unconscious biases remains a driver for microaggressions, which range from constantly dismissing other people’s comments, talking over others in meeting (who may be perhaps a lower professional status), making eye contact and talking with their “own kind” while networking in a small group, making disrespectful comments in jest followed by dismissive remarks (“oh can’t you take a joke”, etc.) Microaggressions is a workplace reality to almost two-thirds of all women, and the stats get worse for women of color and LGBTQ women. My team and I have organized lunch-and-learns and speaker events/workshops to learn from D&I practitioners, and I have also been sharing what I’ve learned on other organizations’ events and podcasts, such as UnapologeTECH and others.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It’s good for business — it’s not only “the right thing to do”, it also leads to innovation and it helps the company better serve its customers. Through our own work at WiL helping our corporate partners develop their innovation capabilities, we have looked into and communicated the tangible financial benefits of having a diverse leadership team. I’ve summarized the top research results here, and to give a flavor, gender-diverse companies are 15–21% more likely to outperform their competitors in terms of profitability (the trend is rising); ethnically-diverse companies are 33–35% more likely to outperform their competitors in terms of profitability; companies with at least one woman on the BOD consistently outperform those with no women on the board in stock performance. And the list goes on as to why diversity is good for business.

Moreover, businesses are becoming more global by nature, and this is especially true in the tech sector where there are countless hyper growth startups serving customers from all over the world. From our work helping our portfolio companies enter new global markets, we know that a company’s market entry success highly depends on top-down commitment, on whether the leadership is global-minded and that there is someone who knows the market (often a local country manager) committing to developing and selling products giving customers what they need in the new market.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

1) Yes, And. We have to be aware and acknowledge that YES, we as ourselves, our teams, our companies, and our society have a lot of work to do in creating an inclusive, representative, and equitable society, AND let us all do something about it. Truly accepting that YES this is a big problem AND we all have a role to play is a start. The emphasis is on the “AND we all have a role to play” part, as maintaining silence and accepting the status quo is exactly why we have such a huge gap in equity today. I know this may sound rudimentary, but more of us committing to playing a role and taking actions, no matter how small, will help us close this gap sooner.

2) Start with ourselves. Listen, practice empathy, and adapt a growth mindset. Do our own homework — educate ourselves, read books and the news, listen to podcasts, attend talks, seek out people experiencing exclusion/ inequality/ injustice and actively listen to their stories, whenever we can. Suspend our own judgment and keep listening. Practice empathy, and shall I say, the Golden Rule — “how would I feel if I were in that other person’s situation? How would I want to be treated?”. Check our own blind spots & biases, and gain awareness perhaps by seeking feedback from trusted parties and allies. When I was at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, I took one of the most popular classes called Interpersonal Dynamics (and famously/infamously) dubbed Touchy Feely. A group of 15 or so of us would meet twice a week for 1.5 hrs each time, sitting in a circle, and just talk about anything — how we’re feeling, our perspectives on events, and we would give each other candid feedback on what the person said and how it made us feel. It was very intense with a lot of debate (and some crying); “when you said X, it made me feel Y”, “that’s not my intention”, “but I own what I feel”, etc. That experience really opened my eyes to the value of candid feedback and the power it has on us checking not only our interpersonal skills but also our own biases deep down. We can’t drive change unless/ before we are willing to change ourselves and adapt a growth mindset.

3) See something, say/ do something. There’s no ”perfect way” to start driving change in diversity and inclusion; one doesn’t need to be heading up huge D&I initiatives at their company or community to affect change. In fact, big wins often start with small steps and small wins. One common sense motto is if you see someone being treated unfairly and not in an equitable manner, be it in personal life or work life, say or do something. Be it posting a video on social media about someone spewing racist remarks at Uber drivers or at the good people holding up BLM signs, supporting Stop Asian Hate organizations, or “giving the mic” to a coworker who kept being interrupted in a work meeting by someone (esp. If the interrupter is someone with more power and status), or even as small a gesture as raising your eyebrow when someone makes a prejudiced comment, saying or doing something helps in making the other party aware of what they say or do is not inclusive or equitable.

4) Meet people where they are. Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Fight for things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”One thing I learned in working on diversity and inclusion initiatives is that people may be at drastically different points on their journey. So it’s especially important to meet people where they are. Find ways relevant to them that show why they should care and how “it” benefits them, “it” being more civil/ more tolerant/ not prejudiced or exclusive. For some, it may be the risk of not getting into legal trouble, as dramatic as it sounds. Fear sometimes works. For others, it may be for being considered for promotion, or for genuinely learning to do the right thing. A corollary point is to give people the benefit of the doubt.Avoid “canceling” them after the first “offense” or “(micro)aggression” (unless, of course, they are egregious racist and discriminatory behavior that leaves no doubt to their views and intentions). Give each other a chance, as many don’t have bad intentions and could simply be unaware of how their behavior is impacting others.

5) Find allies. Just as we need both knowledge and social capital to achieve our goals professionally, it’s no different in promoting diversity and inclusion. Sometimes all you need is that one ally (likely in the majority group) to publicly endorse your viewpoint and further validate it in front of others. And in doing work on ourselves checking our own biases, we also need trusted allies to give us candid feedback. Other times it’s about amplifying our messages by joining forces with and learning from other groups and organizations already speaking out on these topics. It takes a village to keep tackling these issues ongoing.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

No one knows how long it’ll take, but I am optimistic that we’ll emerge on strong footing nationally and eventually globally. There are indeed encouraging signs of more of us, and especially the younger generation, speaking out and taking actions against racism and other social injustice, be it on social media, on organizing grassroots neighborhood watches to protect elderly Asians from the increasing threat of being attacked, etc. Speaking of, my fellow Stanford GSB Asian Alumni Association members and I are actively organizing events to help bring awareness to increasing hate crimes against Asians to illuminate actionable things we all could do to help. Beyond that, we are also working with the school’s diversity leads to connect with other communities including Black alumni, Latino alumni, LGBTQ alumni and others and explore collaboration and allyship opportunities.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many:) A top choice is Adam Grant, organizational psychologist at Wharton. I’ve been following his work on how to create a positive, inclusive, and equitable culture in the workplace. I’ve gifted his book Give and Take to a number of my own friends and colleagues, as it resonates with my own Golden Rule of building relationships — give before you take. As I listen to his WorkLife with Adam Grant podcast episodes, I can’t tell you how many times I would say it out loud to myself “Yes, that’s exactly right! I need to cite this example/research…”, not to say how highly satisfying it is reading his response to a WSJ op-ed on Dr. Biden. I’d love to pick his brain on the philosophy of building company culture (diversity and inclusion being a big part of it) like it is a product, something I’m focusing on and working with our portfolio companies on right now — how to think about building “specs” for company culture, the scope of such “product”, what are some of the most common “culture bugs” he’s seen and how the companies squashed them, how to approach “updating culture features”, etc.

