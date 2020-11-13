Vicki Mayo: “In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you”

Healthy Thinking — So much of what we do, say and feel comes from our internal dialogue. If what we are saying to ourselves is negative, then the world around us will result in negative space as well. Like exercise, we must exercise our thought patterns. Say positive mantras, say positive things and over-all speak well about ourselves, others and our personal situations.

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vicki Mayo, founder and CEO of The TouchPoint Solution.

Vicki Mayo is a self-made serial entrepreneur and business powerhouse behind the TouchPoint Solution, inventor of a patent pending technology that alleviates stress in 30 seconds. A mental health advocate, Vicki founded TouchPoints to help children and adults regain focus, while reducing stress and anxiety to improve their lifestyle. As of 2020, Vicki has helped 12 Million people press and destress thanks to The TouchPoint Solution.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I have always had a passion for fitness, wellness and mental health. Pursuing it both in my personal and work life, I would incorporate various wellness initiatives for my employees. And then in 2015, my daughter started experiencing night terrors. After a particularly rough night, I mentioned it to a mommy friend. She recommended a technology that she was working on. After the first night of using TouchPoints, my daughter’s terrors abruptly ended. I called her and said, it’s time to turn this into a business, I knew we had the power to help so many people. And we have. Since then, The TouchPoint Solution has helped more than 3 Million people press and destress.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since we’re speaking of health and wellness, I’ll focus on a story that relates to that field. When my husband and I started our contact center, I really wanted to incorporate something that was going to meaningful and set us apart from the rest. After reading the book, we decided to begin the Dream Manager Program. The Dream Manager Program helps our employees achieve their dreams by keeping them accountable to actional steps to making that dream come true. A few months after we started the program, I heard of a young man that had been a refugee after his country was war torn. In the midst of leaving his country, he had believed that his sister had succumb to the violence. Through a friend, he discovered that indeed, his sister had survived. He hadn’t seen or heard from her in 10 years. So, I worked to reunite the long-lost siblings to make his dreams come true of a reunion. The result was beautiful. And that was 12 years ago — that employee is still with us and still thanks us for making his dreams come true. There are so many other interesting dreams but that being the first and so pivotal, sticks with me always.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

It’s not funny in the comical sense, but when we launched — we grew fast. Like, really, really fast. We didn’t have an office yet, so we were doing everything out of my home. And then, we couldn’t keep up with the orders! So, there we were, my young kids, my husband, my mom, my friends, everyone I could find — helping us pack and ship orders. It was chaos! And boy, was I using my TouchPoints to destress. At the time, it was overwhelming, but looking back — it’s funny. It’s funny that we thought we could do it all. And although we did, it was a challenging experience. As I look back on it, I would have prepared for that success. Had an arsenal, a back-up plan shall that happened to us, so we didn’t have to rush and cause unnecessary stress.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

The TouchPoint Solution’s products TouchPoint for Calm and TouchPoints for Sleep help those with anxiety and stress to decrease said stress and anxiety in 30-seconds. Our patent pending technology works to alter your stress response from the Sympathetic Nervous System to the Parasympathetic Nervous System. In latent terms, no longer does stress engage your fight or flight response, instead it taps into your more logical and peaceful side of the brain.

With this technology, my unique contribution to the wellness field has been using technology to help aid in our mental wellness. I am STEM leader in my field and to be able to use that education and expertise to help others feel relief has been a dream come true.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Both my father and my husband are born entrepreneurs. They have shown how to fight the adversity of being immigrants to this country and achieving the American Dream. I started and sold my first business in my teens due to witnessing what my father was able to accomplish with only a few dollars in his pocket. When I met my husband and saw that he had that same grit that had been engrained in me, I knew we were a match. We bought our first commercial building before a home. I find myself to be so lucky to be surrounded by people with the same mindset as myself, as we can use that power to overcome so many adversities and still accomplish our BHAG’s!

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We at the TouchPoint Solution believe that there are 6 Dimensions of Health. The first three are what you just mentioned: exercise, nutrition and sleep. But the other three are what a lot of people don’t always think about when it comes to health: Healthy Thinking, Healthy Relationships and Mindfulness. These three things are also what tends to be the main blockages to being healthy. If you can work on and refine your healthy relationships, thinking and mindfulness, the other three will come easily to you. We offer a variety of wellness tips, articles and other resources to help both TouchPoint users and our general community.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

I touched into this a bit above but will go into more detail here.

Healthy Thinking

So much of what we do, say and feel comes from our internal dialogue. If what we are saying to ourselves is negative, then the world around us will result in negative space as well. Like exercise, we must exercise our thought patterns. Say positive mantras, say positive things and over-all speak well about ourselves, others and our personal situations.

2. Healthy Relationships

Read any relationship book, listen to any therapist and you will hear the same thing “cut toxic people out of your life.” Easier said than done when you don’t understand what is toxic about them or the relationship. When focused on a relationship being healthy — you’ll start to see what those professionals are talking about. Like your physical health, you have to work on relationships to keep them healthy — from dating your spouse, to intentionally spending time with your children, to setting boundaries with office relationships — it’s all work. But it’s work that makes a huge difference in your overall health and wellness.

3. Mindfulness

Mindfulness is in my blood and culture. But its impact is so great that it has incorporated itself into western culture and medicines. Mindfulness is about intentionality, being present in what you are doing and where you are. This can be refined through meditation practices — something I do daily. Have you heard the saying that depression is the past, anxiety is the future — but now, now is where we feel our best selves.

4. Stress + Anxiety Reduction

Okay — while healthy thinking, healthy relationships and mindfulness will help in reducing your over-all stress, it’s still something we must intentionally take care of. Whether it’s through a tech wearable like TouchPoints or through yoga, deep breathing, essential oil — your body will show signs of physical destress as a result of stress and anxiety. We as a society have to learn to control and overcome to have a healthier and happier life.

5. Movement

So much focus is on exercise — which is important. But what if we shifted that to movement. Than it wouldn’t be so overwhelming for so many people out there. We can’t exercise without movement. So instead of aiming for some crazy sweat-filled cardio sesh, instead we change the conversation to aim for thirty minutes of movement. Walk, play with your dog, go outside with your kids, dance while you prep dinner. Imagine how many more people would be healthy if we took the pressure off.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Better Stress Response: We’re all stressed. It doesn’t matter your career field or your economical situation, you’ve got something important to stress about. Move. Shake. Get your heart rate up. And that stress? It starts to melt away and you, you get to control how your body reacts to it.

Better Sleeping Habits: We’re a sleep deprived nation. But with regular exercise at the right time for your sleeping pattern, you can help sleep better and more sound with movement.

Better Mindset: It’s been proven that regular movement or exercise increases self-esteem. And with improved self-esteem comes healthier thinking. And with healthier thinking, comes all of the rest of the health and yearning to continue moving your body in a way that makes you look and feel good inside and out.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Yoga: Great stress relief, full-body workout and is great for anyBODY , anyWHERE in their healthy lifestyle journey.

Meditation: You must also exercise the mind. Start with 5 minutes first thing in the morning (outside of your bed of course) and go from there. It’s amazing how clearer your mindset is.

HIIT: I’m a wife, I’m a mom and I’m a multi-business owner. I’m busy — so I love HIIT workouts. You can do them in a short period of time and still reap all of the benefits of a good, solid exercise routine.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program.

I started this book at the beginning of quarantine and was able to keep myself accountable and feeling good in the time that the entire world was turned upside down. I did her daily workouts and followed the author (Mel Alcantara) on Instagram to keep it going when I was done with the teachings.

Outside of fitness, Deepak Chopra books have a significant impact on all aspects of life — particularily The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success. I use his meditation practices and followed his 21-Days of Abundance for guided meditation.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mental Health and STEM. I think there is so much still to be discovered. I recently started a Scientific Advisory Board, so we’re starting

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you” — Deepak Chopra

A reminder to always practice mindfulness and to always stay true to yourself — no matter what is going on outside of you.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Deepak Chopra, I’ve met him once and would love to do it again.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

@vicki.mayo via Instagram

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!