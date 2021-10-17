Vicki Cody of Fly Safe: “Balance”

Balance is essential for our well being and you need that in your life before you ever are in a crisis As a military spouse I learned early in our marriage that I was going to have to be strong, independent, and capable of being on my own. Once we had kids I knew that I was their primary care giver the majority of the time. I had to create the balance and be the constant in our lives. To me, balance is emotional, physical, and spiritual and is different for each individual but you need to do whatever it takes to achieve your balance.

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of dealing with crisis and how to adapt and overcome. The context of this series is the physical and financial fallout that resulted from the COVID 19 pandemic. Crisis management is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases, it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Vicki Cody.

Vicki received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Vermont in 1975 and for the next 33 years she was an Army spouse, accompanying her husband all over the United States and overseas. While raising two sons, oftentimes as a single parent, Vicki was by her husband’s side as he rose in rank from lieutenant to four star general. She was and continues to be an advocate and mentor for Army spouses and families. Vicki is the author of three books, Your Soldier, Your Army: a Family Guide, her award winning memoir, Army Wife, published in 2016, and her newly released memoir, Fly Safe: Letters from the Gulf War and Reflections from Back Home, published in 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in Burlington, Vermont in a very traditional, happy household. I spent the winter months skiing in the Green Mountains and the summers on Lake Champlain. I was a child of the 60’s and 70’s and living in Vermont, we were somewhat sheltered from the volatile racial issues and the controversies surrounding the Vietnam War. None of that had a big impact on me or my family; but then I met the boy that I would one day marry. I was sixteen years old and he was a West Point cadet, just beginning what would be a 36-year career in the Army.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

Today, I am doing what I was always meant to do but didn’t have the time when my husband was in the Army; writing about Army life. I love sharing experiences not just for other military spouses but for civilians as well, hoping to give understanding and context to a very unique way of life. With both of our sons still serving on active duty, I stay very connected to and am still a part of the military family. My husband and I are involved with various nonprofit organizations for Wounded Warriors.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

My husband and I dated for six years before we got married. During that time I got to see him in his environment but the Army was still very foreign to me. We had to postpone our wedding for a deployment and that was my first clue that the Army was in charge; not my husband and certainly, not me! As clueless as I was, it didn’t take long for me to realize that the man I married didn’t just wear a uniform and work in the Army. The uniform defined him and his job was his life; when you marry a soldier, you pretty much marry the Army and everything it stands for. So my education about all things Army began in those first weeks of our marriage and continued for the next 33 years as my husband rose in rank from lieutenant to four star general and Vice Chief of Staff of the Army. We were together every step of the way and worked as a team. Being an Army spouse was my career.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

My husband was the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division when September 11, 2001 happened. Two months later, as some of our soldiers began deploying to Afghanistan, President and Mrs. George W. Bush came to Fort Campbell, KY to visit our division. It was the day before Thanksgiving and my husband and I had the privilege and honor of escorting them for the day; taking them around our post to meet soldiers, sharing a Thanksgiving meal with soldiers, and ending the day with a rally of more than 15,000 soldiers and families. It is a day forever etched in my mind. At the end of the day as we rode to the airfield for their departure, just the four of us in the Presidential sedan, we talked about the day’s events. Dick and the President talked about what was ahead for the division and the preparations for deployments. President Bush remarked that he was in awe of the 101st Airborne Division and so impressed with our soldiers. He thanked my husband for his leadership. And then I thanked the President for his leadership during such a scary time. He was looking out the window and in a wistful tone, he replied, “I had a great teacher….my dad.” It was such an intimate and honest thing to say and from such a powerful person with the weight of the world on him. I remember nudging my husband because I felt like we had just witnessed a very significant moment. In that moment I felt like we were in the presence of not just the President of the United States, but a human being; a husband, a father, a son with real feelings.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

I was surrounded by heroes every day that my husband was in the military, to include my husband and both of our sons; men and women who, for whatever reason, have the courage to raise their right hand and swear to protect and defend our constitution and our nation. Men and women from all walks of life and socio-economic backgrounds, every race, ethnicity, religion, who have the moral courage to step up to the plate and in America’s time of need, say, “Send me.”

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

Ordinary people doing extraordinary acts of bravery and not for money or fame or recognition but for the greater good and for their fellow man. Heroes put others before themselves, regardless of risk and danger.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Being a military spouse definitely contributed to the woman I am today. The people, the places, and the rich experiences of military life totally enriched me and helped shape me. I was involved in every aspect of my husband’s career, from young company commander’s wife to seasoned general’s wife, I was afforded opportunities to be a leader, a manager, a facilitator, an advisor, fundraiser, and event planner. All of those volunteer positions helped me learn about the Army and at the same time, I was making a difference in the lives of soldiers and their families. I took advantage of the various courses and classes that the Army offered to spouses. As I interacted with people of all ranks and from all walks of life, I learned people skills. The experiences gave me something to write about and the life lessons gave me the courage to actually do it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My husband. I’ve learned so much from him and continue to even today, about resilience, acceptance, patience, setting and achieving goals, and never taking the path of least resistance. I supported him in his Army career for all those years and he now supports me in my writing endeavors. He is my biggest fan, my cheerleader, sounding board, and supporter. He travels with me for speaking events and book signings; he carries my books and posters, and sharpie pens! We just celebrated 45 years of marriage and I feel like we have come full circle.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

I would define a crisis as any situation that is dangerous or a time of intense difficulty that affects an individual, a group, or even society.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

Always think ahead, think about the what if’s, expect the unexpected. Have a game plan, a mission statement; whatever you want to call it, for your particular business, organization. Since the events of September 11, 2001, I think we all learned that everyone needs a game plan, an exit strategy.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

Assess the situation and decide what you can control and what you cannot control. Focus on the things you can control and try not to waste time and energy on the things that are out of your purview and remain positive.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

Flexibility, patience, positive attitude, fearlessness, able to make split second decisions under stress, and the ability to make those around you feel safe.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

My husband. Over the course of our marriage and his military career, I witnessed first hand, his ability to handle difficult situations, times of crisis, and work tirelessly on behalf of his unit, his post, or the Army. On September 11, 2001 my husband was the commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He not only had the responsibility of commanding the more than 18,000 soldiers in the division and some tenant units, but he also was the post commander; like being the mayor of a small city. Fort Campbell, the third largest post in the US, has a daytime population of about 30,000 people to include family members and civilian workers. There are seven schools, a hospital, one of the largest airfields and the largest fleet of Army aircraft. That morning of September 11, when the whole world was in crisis mode and everything about our way of the life in the US was suddenly in jeopardy, it was the first time in my life that I feared for my safety and that of my family. Like all Americans, I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under me. When the Pentagon got hit, we began to realize it was a terrorist attack and maybe other military installations would be possible targets. Our phone lines on post were jammed so it was around 10 am when I finally got through to my husband at his headquarters. His calm voice soothed me as he told me what he had already accomplished. He had closed all 10 gates leading in and out of the post, had launched Apache helicopters to circle overhead; had gotten permission from NORAD to position Avenger missiles around the airfield; had called the FAA and told them he would not allow any civilian commercial aircraft to use Campbell Army Airfield as an alternate landing site. Ft. Campbell is just outside of Nashville airspace and he had been getting requests to land from commercial pilots. He told the FAA he couldn’t take the risk that there were more hijacked aircraft out there.

When he relayed all of that to me I was in awe of his quick thinking, his priorities, his calm demeanor, his decisiveness; and all of it accomplished in those first hours. Later that afternoon, as busy as he was, he and I visited all the schools on post to reassure the children, teachers, and administrators. As awful as the day had been, I felt safe on our post and I knew my husband had done everything in his power to protect the people and the assets at Fort Campbell, KY, on one of the darkest days in our lives.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

The toughest time I went through as an Army wife was when both of our sons were deployed to Iraq during the initial invasion in 2003. They were flying Apache helicopters in the same brigade in the 101st and my husband was in one of the top positions in the Pentagon. I found myself in dueling roles as the wife and mother of soldiers. Our only two sons and they were both in combat together! There were times when I honestly didn’t know how I would get through the days of uncertainty, stress, and fear. Because of my husband’s position, I was able to travel with him to visit Army posts and meet with spouses and families of deployed soldiers. Just being among them gave me strength and courage. My husband and I could relate to them because we were going through exactly what they were. I began writing my first book during that time; a guide for other parents of soldiers. It was a heartfelt book designed to guide parents and families through deployments and give them context and comfort. Our sons returned safely and then within 18 months they were preparing for their second deployment to Iraq. I had just finished writing the guide book and it was published just as they were leaving. It was the most gratifying thing I have ever done. I immediately felt the gratitude of perfect strangers and knowing that I was helping them, helped me. My writing became my therapy, my coping mechanism. Reaching out to others helped me. I often tell people that my writing career began as a result of the scariest time in my life.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

Pre-crisis planning. Before you get into a crisis, whether small or large, a natural disaster or a terrorist attack, if you are in a position of leadership, you need to brainstorm with your management on what to do in a crisis. You need to come up with a plan for different scenarios and then rehearse that plan so you are all on the same sheet of music. The example that comes to mind is, again, September 11, 2001. Soon after my husband took command of the 101st Airborne Division we scheduled an off site conference for all the leadership, command teams, and key staff personnel in the division; over 200 officers, command sergeants major, and their spouses. We met for two days and in small groups and large groups, we set goals, created mission statements, talked about what if’s for any kind of emergency; to include mass casualties, aircraft accidents, natural disasters. This was months before the terror attacks but we had learned early in my husband’s career that accidents, tragedies, and trauma can happen in an instant and without warning. We also wanted to build trust and have everyone vested in the plans. It was a time of bonding for our entire command group. All of that paid off on September 11, when our entire post and division went into crisis mode; we were able to function and focus on the safety of the people on our post. Identify what you can and cannot control in the situation. Don’t waste time and energy on the things that are out of your purview. Prioritize the immediate needs and the second and third order of effects of what is happening. Attitude: Having a positive attitude helps everyone around you during a crisis. People not only want to know someone is in charge, they need positive leadership or the organization and everyone in it, suffers. Balance is essential for our well being and you need that in your life before you ever are in a crisis As a military spouse I learned early in our marriage that I was going to have to be strong, independent, and capable of being on my own. Once we had kids I knew that I was their primary care giver the majority of the time. I had to create the balance and be the constant in our lives. To me, balance is emotional, physical, and spiritual and is different for each individual but you need to do whatever it takes to achieve your balance.

