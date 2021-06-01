Vic Merjanian of Titan Health & Security Technologies: “Hunger is more important than talent and skill”

With our technology, specifically the ability to communicate over patented Mesh Networking, you are able to communicate when you need it most, where other systems traditionally fail.

The telephone totally revolutionized the way we could communicate with people all over the world. But then came email and took it to the next level. And then came text messaging. And then came video calls. And so on…What’s next? What’s just around the corner?

In this interview series, called ‘The Future Of Communication Technology’ we are interviewing leaders of tech or telecom companies who are helping to develop emerging communication technologies and the next generation of how we communicate and connect with each other.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vic Merjanian is an attorney and the founder of Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc. (Titan HST). Merjanian has dedicated his life to empowering people through the use of technology in business, personal and philanthropic settings.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I witnessed first-hand incidents relating to assault and medical emergencies and believed there must be better and more efficient ways around to help each other.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I remember going to places we have been going to for years and seeing people and businesses utilizing technologies we’ve developed to improve lives and safety. It was really powerful the first time I experienced that and has continued to be powerful since then.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from Steve Jobs, “Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in square holes. The ones who see things differently.”This quote and short story from Steve Jobs highlights the importance of seeing possibilities outside of the box and capitalizing on the uniqueness among us to create better outcomes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner, Ralph. We met by happenstance when I was in law school. Ralph came into one of my classes to speak with my professor for a business meeting. What started off as an internship, turned into a mentorship and now business partners with a decade long relationship.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Success has given me resources to empower those around me, whether it be through education, safety, etc. By empowering people, they are given the ability to see themselves with their full potential, which creates even more change and goodness in the world.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge communication tech that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Titan HST focuses obsessively on specific points of failure in generally mundane technological situations. Examples include communicating via app but taking for granted that cellular or WiFi (Internet) is available. We, in this particular is situation, recognized the need for a system that allows you to communicate when cell towers are down, overloaded and out-of-range. Accordingly, we innovated and invented multiple patented mesh networking, where other systems have failed.

How do you think this might change the world?

With our technology, specifically the ability to communicate over patented Mesh Networking, you are able to communicate when you need it most, where other systems traditionally fail. Additionally, with our patented Augmented Reality, first-responders can scan through smoke, walls and buildings to find people, even in no visibility situations, resulting in more favorable outcomes.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Over the years, I continued to see an ever-increasing number of natural disasters, medical emergencies, and assault incidents and believed there must be a way that we can turn to those around us to help each other more in these situation.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave, it is so important for people to capitalize on opportunities to help others, making safety accessible to all, while simultaneously generating revenue for their business.

One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. How do you think your innovation might be able to address the new needs that have arisen as a result of the pandemic?

We have been able to pivot our location-based and polling technology into an enhanced feature set that provides a COVID-19 platform, including Health Pre-Screening, 2-Level Contact Tracing, Asset Tracking and Sanitation Confirmation.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

First, hunger is more important than talent and skill. If you are willing to work hard, you can learn along the way. Second, talent is still important, as there will be people that bring different skillsets to a team. Third, diversity is key because different experiences mean you don’t have the same blind spots. Fourth, make sure you have resources before you need them. You will always need them before you have them, whether that is human or financial capital, or otherwise. Lastly, there will be a lot of sacrifice. Keep your eye on the goal and celebrate all the little wins.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can access our website, www.titanhst.com. We are also on LinkedIn, Instagram, FaceBook and Twitter.

