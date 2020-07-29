Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Versatility: A Key to Leadership

Modern leaders are facing two broad challenges in the world today. One is the requirement to balance contradictory demands, such as doing more with less. The other challenge is to keep up with the pace of “disruptive change” which pressures organizations to adapt due to speeding up these demands. In order to handle these challenges, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Modern leaders are facing two broad challenges in the world today. One is the requirement to balance contradictory demands, such as doing more with less. The other challenge is to keep up with the pace of “disruptive change” which pressures organizations to adapt due to speeding up these demands. In order to handle these challenges, leaders must be versatile. That is, they need the ability to cope with a variety of changes to resolve competing priorities. Versatility in leadership leads to more engaged employees and higher-performing teams, and subsequently, their business units are more adaptable and innovative. 

Based on research conducted by his team, Robert B. Kaiser defines versatility as the capacity to read and respond to change with a wide repertoire of complementary skills and behaviors. Being able to read change is distinct from being able to respond to it, in part because the broad skill set needed to accomplish the latter takes a conscious effort that often pushes leaders out of their comfort zones. 

Kaiser’s team discovered that most leaders tend to favor leading in ways that are based on the strengths that come naturally to them. This bias, as a result, turns their strengths into weaknesses: in their research, they found that leaders are five times more likely to use behaviors related to their strengths when other behaviors would be more effective. The essential question, then, is how do you develop versatility? Leadership experts suggest taking a three-pronged approach. 

First, learn from a variety of different and challenging experiences to broaden your perspective and skills. Diverse work experiences and career paths, in tandem with agile learning abilities, will set you up for success in this regard. Compare your current skills and experiences to those needed in the jobs you aspire to and find roles that allow you to grow into them. 

The second component of this approach is ongoing feedback and development. Versatility applies to your ability to change your behavior in response to constructive feedback in addition to your ability to respond to change. A good question to ask comes from the recommendation by the late Peter Drucker: “What should I stop, start, and continue doing to be more effective?” 

The third strategy is personal development, which means becoming a more well-rounded person. To do this, you will need to keep your mind open to opposing skills and behaviors that may not necessarily align with your strengths. Versatile leaders tend to step beyond what is comfortable to them. Rather than just honing in on your strengths, taking what some may consider a rigid and narrow approach, think about experimenting with and learning from opposing perspectives. 

Olawale Seriki Logo

Olawale Seriki, Primary Distributor in West Africa at Bioneat

Based in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, Olawale Seriki is a leading businessman in the agricultural industry. As the son of a prominent political leader in Nigeria, Olawale has always known he wanted to make a difference in his community. Now, in his position with Bioneat—a producer of sustainable and clean products—he has the ability to bring eco-friendly agricultural solutions to his country. Olawale is proud to be contributing to West Africa's prosperity and growth, especially in a way that will help the region improve well into the future.

To learn more about Olawale Seriki and his view on agriculture, be sure to read more of his blogs!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Catherine Monson, CEO And President Of FASTSIGNS

by Adam Mendler
Community//

Seven Career Leadership Moves To Practice As An Early Solopreneur

by Loius Martin
Community//

Becoming the New Sales Boss

by Naphtali Hoff

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.