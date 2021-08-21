Veronique Munro of Infinity Sun: “Invest in branding”

Invest in branding — It is the most important thing to consider when you start a beauty brand. This is your identity, and it is worth making sure that it conveys what you are putting out in the world.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Veronique Munro. Veronique Munro, CEO and Founder of Infinity Sun, had a vision to deliver Infinity Sun to the market the only fully computerized Handheld spray technology that combines all-natural anti-aging sunless tanning together with high-end beauty treatments, in one convenient and easy to use systems system. Founded in 2005, Infinity Sun now boasts over 6,000 locations worldwide carrying the Infinity Sun brand. Munro’s objective is to remain the leader in delivering the most technologically advanced sunless tanning and beauty technology and products to different industries, including mobile spray tanning, indoor tanning, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, med spas, resorts, cruise ships, fitness centers, dermatologists, cosmetic surgeons, and the exclusive home market.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When people would ask me who was on my bucket list of people I most wanted to meet — I would always say Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Richard Branson. Sadly, I wasn’t able to meet Steve Jobs before he left us, but I was able to meet Steve Wozniak at a book signing and tell him how he and Steve Jobs altered the trajectory of my career. He was delighted and gave me a big bear hug! I was on cloud nine. And while I have not yet met Richard Branson in person, I do know that he has held in his hands and spray tanned part of his body with my spray tanning machine! I actually have a photo to prove it! Fun times!

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When Infinity Sun started spray tanning celebrities for the OSCARS, the Golden Globes and began appearing on TV shows, we went from a 6-figure to a 7-figure business almost overnight. While we’d previously had a small national presence, we began getting inquiries from all over the world from distributors who wanted to carry the brand. With that growth came tremendous growing pains that, when it is your first business, you can’t even imagine. This taught me the importance of planning for different scenarios, identifying potential needs and risks and putting provisions in place. There are many things you cannot anticipate but it’s always wise to plan for growth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m extremely grateful to one of my best friends, Carole Propp. She is a celebrity talent booker in Los Angeles and has been my greatest supporter. She taught me a lot about the entertainment industry and who’s who. I came from a technology and business consulting background and was kind of a nerd, so she really educated me on the importance of perception in LA, the media and entertainment as well as how to incorporate that into growing a brand. She would also allow me to test my new products on her and would always give me very honest feedback. I am also tremendously grateful to my life partner, Marcelo Trivisonno who supports me at our factory and with our four rescue dogs. He also helps me so much in the world of dog rescue through my nonprofit, Sprays for Strays.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

My goal has always been to create sunless tanning products that not only create very natural looking results but also improve the health of the skin — so we are continuing to innovate our products to do more of that. We want to help people not only look fantastic and feel confident, but also provide them with products that are high-quality and good for them. Infinity Sun was the first brand in the sunless tanning industry to incorporate all natural, anti-aging ingredients in to our sunless tanning products as well as to offer to world’s only computer driven hand-held spray tanning system. By creating a smaller particle size, the tanning technician is able to create a more flawless application on the skin. To take that a step further, we were the very first sunless tanning and skincare company to strive for carbon neutrality. Our bag in the box technology was the first of it’s kind spray tanning system to use 100% recyclable materials.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

There are a lot of new technologies that we can now incorporate into our formulations that create even better color and longer lasting results, while improving the user experience. With the latest packaging innovations, not only can we achieve far more in reducing our carbon footprint as a company, but we can make those more sustainable options more readily available to the consumer, while helping to raise awareness of the impact their consumption has on the environment. Now that we are making products for influencers, celebrities and other beauty brands, the ease of getting a product from inception to mass sales is much easier than it has ever been. With the increase in sales channels and social media, it is much easier to launch a brand today than it was before. When I started, there was no social media — you had to rely on traditional PR, marketing, and advertising. Now you can put a post out there and reach a million people overnight.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The private label market has grown exponentially and that has had not only a great impact on consumption but the proliferation of misinformation about ingredients and how they work. We need to be responsible and ensure that brands are properly informed about the ingredients they are putting into products, and that they educate their customers on how to use them correctly. Additionally, we should have more programs in place to use more sustainable packaging and places where people can dispose of their packaging and unused products as not to continue to adversely impact the environment.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Drink a lot of water! Everyone knows this but you would be surprised how few people actually do it. It truly is best anti-aging and health promoting ingredient out there. I also recommend infrared saunas, which amazing for promoting good health by eliminating toxins on a cellular level, maintaining soft, supple skin, and it is an amazing way to relieve stress and to unwind. Naturally, I recommend sunless tanning because it makes everyone feel more beautiful and toned — whether it’s to create a light glow or to create a deep, dark bronze tan to make you look and feel like you’ve been in the Bahamas for a month — that glow always makes you feel healthier and more positive. Most importantly, have positive self-talk — how you shine on the inside reflects on the outside.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry.” Please share a story or an example, for each.

Invest in branding — It is the most important thing to consider when you start a beauty brand. This is your identity, and it is worth making sure that it conveys what you are putting out in the world. Understand social media — If you don’t know social media, hire someone to do it for you. Nothing will get your product out faster and in a more cost-effective way than a good social media presence. Develop good people skills — Relationships are everything. All it takes is one person to take you from zero to seven figures so always try to bring your best self to every meeting. Commit to your business — You have to commit to what you’re doing and work at it every single day to succeed. Understand the laws of cause and effect — The seeds you plant today will be harvested in the future, so know the seeds that you are sowing. I can’t tell you how many times over the years I have done something that seemed trivial at the time that later became an open door to opportunities of a lifetime — much later.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Before I started Infinity Sun, I was a technology and business consultant to Fortune 500 companies. I was living in Brussels at the time and one day went into a pet shop and met a dog. He looked like a little stuffed, electric Snoopy. I called him and he came to me. I picked him up and that was it! He became my dog. He became my “raison d’être” and the reason I started Infinity Sun. I wanted to be a good stay at home dog mom. At least that was the intention, but the company grew really fast so we moved into our first office when things really took off. What I didn’t realize at the time was that I was growing really fast too. Having this dog, this adorable furry companion, to care for healed a lot of pain I carried with me for many years, gave me a sense of purpose and made me more empathetic towards others. I became a better and more sociable version of myself with him. In 2011, I lost Snoopy to illness and that’s when I founded Sprays for Strays, an organization that raises money through the sunless tanning industry to pay for adoption fees, spays and neuters, medical treatment and training for behavioral issues to help get dogs into their forever homes. Through my relationship with my first dog, I truly believe that dogs rescue us and not the other way around. When we learn how to love them the right way, their companionship transcends us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never interrupt the person who is doing the thing you think can’t be done. I say this because there have been so many instances in my life where I have wanted to do something and it has been met with naysaying. Whenever someone tells me something can’t be done, my natural reaction is to do it myself. Often, I am met with the explanation of why something can’t be done while I am in the middle of doing it.

How can our readers follow you online?

We have several active Instagram accounts — you can follow me at @veroniquemunro, Infinity Sun at @infinitysun, our product manufacturing company Sunless Labs & Co. at @sunlesslabs, our spray tan studio at @sunlesslab, our luxury drying powder Dolce Dust at @dolcedust and of course my nonprofit Sprays for Strays at @spraysforstrays.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.