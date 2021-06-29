Veronica V. Sopher of the Texas Schools Public Relations Association: “Don’t be afraid to fail”

My advice is to always do your team members the favor of being honest. Give them honest feedback, suggestions for improvements and guidance. Do not let opportunities for their growth pass you by. As a leader, they rely on you to help them grow in their skill and talents. Be kind but be straight and direct. They will appreciate your leadership.

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Veronica V. Sopher.

Veronica V. Sopher is the Chief Communications Officer of one of the largest school districts in Texas, with more than 77,000 students and 80 plus schools. She is responsible for the strategic communications of the organization and manages a team of communications professionals who execute the internal and external communication functions. Sopher is an award-winning public relations practitioner with more than 25 years’ experience and is currently serving as the president of the Texas Schools Public Relations Association.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

In high school I tapped into my natural skill as a storyteller and thought law school would be my path. When I got to college, I found my tribe in the Journalism department and before I knew it, I was accepting internships in the public relations space. I felt like I had found my purpose. While I did enjoy journalism and had a passion for the legal system, public relations kept calling me and I knew that I could use my skills as a storyteller to craft messages. Once I graduated, I did a stint in hospitality, finance and public health care. I learned and grew from each experience and landed in the education space. As a firm believer that education is the great equalizer, I found great joy and fulfillment in working in this space. I have loved every minute of the last 18 years in education.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

As a government public servant, so much of our work is public record and transparency is key to maintaining trust with stakeholders. One of the most interesting things that happened in my career was the discovery of 95 unmarked graves of at the construction site of one of our schools. It was determined that the graves held the remains of 95 Black victims of the state-sanctioned convict leasing system, which was in affect following the abolishment of slavery. The discovery became known as the Sugar Land 95 and has proven to be one of the most profound projects I have ever been a part of. Because of the discovery, we know more about the harsh conditions in which these prisoners lived and how they died. Our team helped updated laws in our state that made convict leasing a part of the state’s revised curriculum.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I’ve made, although it wasn’t funny at the time, was when I had a public notice placed in the local newspaper that indicated the proposed tax rate was going to be increased significantly more than intended. One decimal place makes a huge difference when it comes to property taxes. After many tears and apologies, I reran the public notice with the corrected proposed tax rate, and I learned to always triple check an uploaded file. In fact, when I update a I file, I rename it with the time and date, so I know which one was latest one. While I know that learning comes from failures, that is one I hope to never repeat.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my first superintendent who took a chance in hiring me to lead a very large organization’s communications department at the young ago of 28. I was experienced and I knew I was skilled as a spokesperson, but I had not led such a large team. He saw a leader in me, and he guided me and challenged me to step up as a leader and not stop learning no matter what. Because of his support, I continued to thrive in my field and experienced many high-profile crises that firmed up my media relations skills. I am forever grateful for his confidence he had in me and remind myself to extend the same confidence in my younger staff.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I have learned the art of getting grounded. I wasn’t really sure what it meant for a long time, but after several high-stress crisis and years of balancing work and motherhood, I knew I needed a tool to help me. Sometimes getting grounded means breathing exercises before hoping on a Zoom or walking into a board room. Other times, I am able to step outside and walk around my office building and enjoy the sunshine and swaying trees. Focusing my attention on nature helps me to reconnect to my rhythm and be ready to take on any conversation. It also helps to keep the creative juices flowing. You can see more clearly when you have removed any blocks, whether consciously or unconsciously.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

As a member of the executive team, it is imperative that I offer insight that helps the CEO, or in my space, the superintendent, and that each of us steps up. We share our personal experiences, feedback from our teams, insight from all internal and external stakeholders and we do all of this through our personal filters. We each have one and it can be one of the most important aspects that makes an effective executive team. Being a Latina and women gives me a perspective that is different from some of my colleagues, and theirs from mine. This rich diversity makes our team stronger and more agile as we pivot through the challenges we face.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Be inviting — When I am looking to recruit members of my team, I often extend invitations to skilled experts who may not be looking for a new opportunity, because I know they have a perspective that might be missing from my team. I have been pleased with this approach because my team has grown stronger and more diverse and highly recommend you don’t leave it to job seekers to fill your pool of applicants. Celebrate diversity — One of the initiatives I enjoy the most in the organizations I’ve been in is celebrating the rich cultures, sounds and tastes of those from other countries. Food and music are often the great uniters as we learn from each other. Our team loves to hosts potlucks and bring homemade meals that celebrate who we are and the culture we come from. If you aren’t doing this, I highly recommend you start. Ask for feedback — It is imperative that you have data and know how people are feeling in your organization. As a leader it is your responsibility to understand how your team members feel and how the culture is impacted by change. Don’t be afraid to gauge how people feel, it can show you the path find a way out. I welcome survey responses because it’s a great way to determine how different groups of people feel.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

Trust. That is the thing that we have do most often and do well. We must trust our staff, the talents of our teams, the processes we have established and the managers we have hired to make share the organization is operating efficiently and effectively. As an executive we also must trust ourselves that we have led well and won’t have to take over a project.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

One myth I think some people may have about being an executive is that there is a sense of “having made it”. While yes, there is a sense of pride when you do get an opportunity to serve on the executive team, but there is also a sense of needing to continue to grow. We all have to learn and grow no matter what our titles are, or where our offices are. Being a life-long learner is key to developing leadership skills and it is never done. Thankfully.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think balancing motherhood and the C-suite is more challenging when you have a newborn. The toll that pregnancy can have on your body, mental health and overall stamina is different for every woman, but I venture to say that it isn’t as challenging for your fathers. Yes, they get up in the middle of the night and share in many of the physical responsibilities, but when a baby is still nursing, there are some things a father just can’t do the same way. I think those more the most challenging times in my career, balancing newborns and the high-stress responsibilities of the C-suite.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

My actual job is much more rewarding than I thought it would be. I find great pride when I am able to collaborate with my fellow C-suite colleagues and we make an impact on the lives of those we serve. Being able to see the organization grow and support our students to be the best versions of themselves, is exceptionally rewarding.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Being able to own your mistakes and take responsibility for something you have done or not done is key to your success as an executive. We’ve all heard the saying, “the buck stops here,” and as an executive, it does. You have to be open to feedback, open to criticism, and open to having crucial conversations. If this is something you are not comfortable with, then being an executive may not be the easiest job for you.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice is to always do your team members the favor of being honest. Give them honest feedback, suggestions for improvements and guidance. Do not let opportunities for their growth pass you by. As a leader, they rely on you to help them grow in their skill and talents. Be kind but be straight and direct. They will appreciate your leadership.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe passionately about several cause, such as mental health awareness, leadership for young girls, and education. I always offer to share my skills as a media relations expert to help with the publicity of a charity, non-profit or event that support these causes. I hope that any interviews I secured that spread the message of the organization make the world a better place.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t be afraid to fail — For so many years I was afraid to fail, and it caused way more stress than necessary. Now, I know that failures are where the biggest growth happens. Instead of avoiding crucial conversations, I now welcome them. This truly is where the magic happens. Time will go by fast — When I am cranking out work, I would often forget to stop and be in the moment to appreciate what was going on. I would go, go and go and sometimes weeks would go by without me realizing it. Now, I make it a point to journal and be reflective of my experiences. Slowing down has helped me be a stronger leader. It is not about the money — Well, it is not always about the money. It is okay to take a position that pays less if it is going to help you grow in your field and give you more experience that will enrich your prospects in the future. Take care of yourself — Do not let this one slip you by. Being able to manage your selfcare is something you can learn and get support with if it does not come natural to you. The only way to give your best is to be at your best. Selfcare was something I had to learn and with the help of some friends, coach and experts, I have developed a plan and accountability protocols that help me stick to it. Tomorrow is a new day — It sounds obvious, but when I was a young executive and I made a mistake or was upset about something not going the way I wanted to, I truly had moments when the blame, frustration and shame were unbearable. I wish someone would have told me to remember that tomorrow is a new day, and I would look back at the situation with appreciation for what I needed to learn.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Mental health support for our youth is in dire need of funding, expertise, and awareness from every single member of our community. Our youth are growing up in a way that is unimaginable to so many of us and their brains are not developed enough to always process the information, the emotions and the sensory overload that consumes them. I would love to see more resources available for families and young people struggling to get help. If I can help anyone in creating more awareness, my door is always open.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Jump and find your wings on your way down…” this has been the most impactful quote I’ve heard. It spoke to me and helped me to see that I was worth taking risks on. I was worth going for it, worth fighting for, worth speaking up for. When I am at a crossroads in my life, this quote often pops back into my mind and it helps guide me in making my decisions.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

I would love to meet Kendra Scott, the founder of Kendra Scott. Her amazing story of launching her business is a true inspiration to me and I appreciate the amazing commitment her company has made to the communities they are in. Every time I wear a Kendra Scott piece, I appreciate their company’s values and want to learn more from Kendra Scott herself on how to grow an enterprise.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.