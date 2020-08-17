Veronica Konecke: “Be kind to yourself and to your skin and drink lots of water”

We believe that beauty is skin deep, you should take care of your skin and enjoy the process instead of trying to change and cover up flaws with makeup.

Ihad the pleasure of interviewing Veronica Konecke, a passionate results-driven entrepreneur. With over 20 years of experience in the Medical Device Industry. She was co-founder of three companies involved in diabetes monitoring and is now thrilled to be a Co-Founder at Aloisia Beauty, a Clean K-Beauty SkinCare Brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

After having the pleasure of working with Korean manufacturers for several years, I became passionate about the philosophies, efficacy, and quality standards of Korean skin care. I was thrilled to partner with one of Korea’s leading skin care labs to launch Aloisia Beauty, an authentic Clean K-Beauty brand with amazing products that respect the skin and reimagine the daily skin care ritual as an effective and pampering experience.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I started my career sort of by chance as a marketing intern at a fast -growing biotech company in San Diego. Because of the timing of my joining the company, I was allowed the opportunity to work my way up to an executive sales position in just a few years and travel extensively throughout Europe. The most interesting part was working with customers from all over the world and getting to experience different business cultures.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, once I started trusting my instincts, instead of trying to please everyone or being afraid of failure. On two separate occasions, I have had to choose to change my career path because I was no longer fulfilled in that role; each time, this was an extremely scary choice to make, ,but on the first occasion it led to me meeting my husband; and, the second led to the founding of Aloisia Beauty.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my sister, Vivianne. She is a trailblazer in our family. She is the first woman in our family to get her college degree and move out on her own, which for a conservative family in Mexico during the ’80’s, was a big deal. She is a successful businesswoman and was the one that recommended me for the internship that set me on my career path and has always been a mentor to me.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Creating a clean beauty brand that feels great on your skin and gives you great results is a dream come true for us. Aloisia Beauty uses only pure, proven, high-quality ingredients to repair, nourish, and protect the skin. As skin care innovators, we are proud to pioneer groundbreaking patented ingredients, proprietary formulas and use superstar ingredients such as PGA (Polyglutaic Acid) and Sodium Hyaluronate that are on the cutting-edge of science as well as incorporating a range of botanical and marine-derived ingredients that have been used by women in Korea to address skin concerns for centuries. We are committed to clean beauty and ensuring that our pricing is affordable. Sharing K-Beauty rituals with women in the US is such a joy. We lead such hectic lives, that learning from K-beauty to put our skin first and creating rituals around our skin care routine can provide so many benefits, not just for our skin, but also for our overall wellbeing.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I’m excited about the growing wellness movement. Under the current circumstances, we are all feeling the need to take care of ourselves and those we love. I am excited that inclusivity in the beauty industry is now a way of life. We are all in this together and need to support each other. This leads to the third movement that excites me, which is an overall desire to do good things, either through sustainability or programs that give back to our communities.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

At Aloisia Beauty, we will continue to commit to our core values of quality in manufacturing, clean beauty, and inclusivity. Companies that take shortcuts in the first two areas to make a profit are of great concern, placing profit over people is never good, and the third area of concern is how social media can lead to comparing ourselves and feeling less than. We believe that beauty is skin deep, you should take care of your skin and enjoy the process instead of trying to change and cover up flaws with makeup.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Be kind to yourself and to your skin and drink lots of water. Your skin will thank you for it. Stop the negative talk and enjoy the process.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. Surround yourself with people you enjoy being with! This is my number one advice. We have created a team of strong women with a variety of areas of expertise who bring significant knowledge, passion, drive, motivation, and FUN to our team!

2. Learn how to delegate job descriptions for those who are experts in their fields, such as social media, PR, and advertising. As a startup, with the interest of being careful with spends, as we are self funded, we have to work on a tighter budget, but we also understand that in order to succeed, we have to hire people who are have a proven track record of success in the various areas needed to build a brand. We are constantly working to ensure that we are not missing any areas needed to succeed in a competitive industry.

3. Seek to constantly learn about effective clean ingredients, and their benefits to people’s skin. For example, Hyaluronic Acid was the “IT” product for the past few years, but we have discovered that research finds Polyglutamic Acid to benefit the skin’s hydration levels significantly more.

4. Understand and be able to easily communicate your brand’s key differentiators. In such a competitive market, you need to have features that set you apart from the rest; for Aloisia Beauty, we have a propriety blend of formulations that have been proven to help people’s skin, with clean formulations that are important to many people who are conscience of the ingredients they place on their skin.

5. Have a pipeline of innovative products, as you must be consistently innovating and creating to stay relevant. We just launched what we believe is a game changer: Aloisia Beauty’s DEEP HYDRATION Aloe Gel Mist, which is a clean facial gel that, when sprayed, is a light mist to help with hydration, makeup-setting, and anti-aging, due do its unique ingredients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Women accepting their unique differences, vs comparing themselves to others!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel — Maya Agelou

This one reminds me of my dad who passed away 20 years ago. At his funeral everyone shared a story about how special he made them feel. This made me feel so grateful to have had him as my dad and inspired me to try my best to do the same.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Instagram @aloisiabeauty

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.