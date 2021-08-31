Veronda Bellamy of The Relevancy Factor: “I set strict boundaries with people”

I set strict boundaries with people. I am unapologetic about my boundaries as well. When you don’t have boundaries, people will run all over you. You have too much to do to allow that. I generally don’t take calls after 5:00 and I train my staff to be self-reliant. I don’t like to micro-manage and my staff don’t want me to micro-manage.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Veronda Bellamy

Veronda Bellamy is a nationally recognized mental health therapist and substance abuse counselor. Through her work in mental health, she founded the Relevancy Factor — which helps persons find and understand their purpose — and also Bridging the Gap of America — a substance abuse counseling organization.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up initially in Baltimore, MD with my mom and stepdad. My parents were working-class people. Although Baltimore was known to be rough, I wasn’t raised that way. My parents did everything they could to protect my sister and me from harm and street living. We took family trips, often went out to eat as a family and regularly shopped in department stores. I recall going to dinner and asking for leftovers to take to my teacher assistant who I thought was homeless. I wanted to give her food to eat because I wasn’t sure if she was eating. I was 8 years old at that time. Two years later, my grandmother became ill. My parents has split, so my mom relocated to North Carolina — both to ensure we continued to have a good upbringing and to be closer to my grandmother. My stepdad, who is still very active in our lives today, would visit often from Maryland.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

I’m a mental health therapist and owner of the Relevancy Factor — an organization that is built around mental health counseling services and helping others discover their relevancy and purpose. In 2008, I founded Bridging the Gap of America, Inc — a 501c3 state licensed outpatient treatment facility for Mental Health and Substance Abuse. My goal then was to simply to provide mentoring for at-risk youth. That focus still exists, but its expanded to providing therapeutic interventions for those dealing with addiction and/or mental illness. I believe that through the proper guidance and support, individuals can live the life they desire and thrive beyond trauma. We are also accredited by The Joint Commission, which is one of the highest accreditations a behavioral health agency can achieve. Through both of these organizations, we give back to the community and help with the financial needs of local families.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I learned of mentoring while working in Corporate America, which was my career before becoming a therapist. I’m grateful for the skills and experience gained there because it’s prepared me for running successful businesses and understanding the strength of having a powerful network. I am naturally, intrinsically, innately and purposed to be a giver. I give. That’s me. Sometimes it’s a blessing, other times a curse. I love affecting change whether as the catalyst or facilitator — both serve me well.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I grew up hearing I could be anything I wanted to be. Both of my parents were educated individuals who believe that education is a lifelong journey. I am so very grateful for my upbringing and the foundation they set for me. When children are constantly reminded that they can impact the world, they start to believe that. I think this is one of the most powerful gifts a parent can give a child. It also helped that I did pretty good in my classes. I was oftentimes a teacher favorite student because of grades, my personality, or that they knew my mom would check in on me. I kind of HAD to be a decent child, and that has followed me into adulthood. I now have an 18-month-old — who I adore — and who too will know, through my words and actions, that the world is her oyster. She sees me working hard now and I know she is watching.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting stories is the fact that running a business takes a lot of planning and acting. You must be so in-sync with your business that you literally breath it. Processes will need to be developed. You will need a strong team, you will need a therapist, you will need to schedule self-care days, you will need ongoing training, and you will need to be consistent. So, in a nutshell, the most interesting story is the story of self-development that comes from running a business. No one tells you this, but it is critical! I have a monthly group for leadership development for the leaders I support. All leaders need a safe space, a therapist and a coach. I love getting positive reviews of how my someone on my team has helped a patient in such a way that impacts their life and their family lives. We get those often. And that is because I have capable and coachable people on my team.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have a mentor that has been consistent for the last 9 years. She is a super successful therapist. I call her a spiritual guide because she is that for me. I recall when we met, I was still in Corporate America. I was not thinking of becoming a therapist. She literally told me “I will see you on TV someday. You will reach amazing heights.” I don’t know how she knew, but I believe I am just at the beginning of the impact I will make in the world. That is so exciting. People need to know their brilliance, their happiness and their relevance. I hold on to the words of my mentor during the times I question myself — and yes, I do question myself. My family is very supportive as well. I can them at the drop of dime for support.

I have other guides that have crossed my path over the years. Another encounter occurred when I interviewed Dr. Maya Angelou on a podcast series I had back when podcasting was still new. Dr. Maya Angelou has always been a huge role model for me, and I was honored to conduct one of her final interviews before her passing. One thing she said to me during the is “a woman can do anything. She can cook some beans, fix a toilet, and host a dinner on a Friday. We can do anything.” I was like, ‘Yessss ma’am, Dr. Maya Angelou. We sure can!’

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

I think the stigma still exist because for so long mental illness has been taboo. Going to a ‘shrink’ was synonymous with ‘you’re crazy.’ Mental Illness just has a bad history due to lack of proper consistent and national awareness. We need a positive campaign on a national scale that says it is ok to see a therapist. Everything starts as a thought it’s the cornerstone of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: if your mind isn’t right, your life won’t be right. It has to be systemic and in every conversation. You know you have to get an annual physical and your teeth cleaned every 6 months? Well, you need a mental checkup at least annually with an assessment and therapy sessions as recommended from that assessment.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

Individuals need awareness and education. They need to know that the most successful people are in therapy often and have been for years. There is power in having an unbiased and professional support to help guide you.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

I love this question because for a while — I was stuck in running the business. My health started to decline. I gained a lot of weight. I started being placed on medications and was ultimately received an incorrect diagnosis of Lupus. I knew I had to do something different. I slowly started changing my lifestyle. I strategized on how I could maintain my practice, help others because that is self-care to me and still be successful in my own right. So I started,

Going to hot yoga. I love hot yoga. It is my place to release stress, to meditate (pray for me) and to challenge myself in way I normally don’t. My body loves it. I hired a professional coach and surrounded myself with people smarter than me. This helps me to sharpen my skills and expand. I travel monthly somewhere local or internationally. I usually meet at least one new person that is interested in the work that I do. I hired two therapists to help me with accountability and sharpening my spiritual gifts. We meet once a month or once every 6 weeks. I realigned with my family and our family system to ensure that my time is spent with the people that are most important to me. When I married my husband, I determined the order of our family that we felt we coined as our “family hierarchy”. Whenever life gets too busy, I notice the hierarchy is off. I try to readjust things as quickly as possible to realign. I set strict boundaries with people. I am unapologetic about my boundaries as well. When you don’t have boundaries, people will run all over you. You have too much to do to allow that. I generally don’t take calls after 5:00 and I train my staff to be self-reliant. I don’t like to micro-manage and my staff don’t want me to micro-manage.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

My favorite book is The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. It is a mindset book. Great Read. Another book is The One Thing by Gary Keller. It helped to me narrow my focus because as a visionary my focus can be broad with all the visions I have. My favorite podcast is Joyce Meyers, I also watch her often on Day Star along with Bishop T.D. Jakes. All of these provide me with mindset enrichment and spiritual guidance to help fuel my passion and purpose to be a thought leader and change agent.

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Your voice matters. If you have a desire to effect change, take action. Start right where you are. You don’t need major connections — you are the connection. It doesn’t have to be perfect or complete. You will evolve as you go. Just do it. There is a reason the desire is there.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me across all social media @VerondaBellamy and online at www.verondabellamy.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!