As the People Lead in my store, the Thrive ZP booklets come directly to me and I help connect the associates to the program. When I started my Thrive ZP Challenge, I decided to cut out sugar and carbs. Then I began to teach my family how to cook healthier, which has been one of my biggest accomplishments. I enjoy cooking with my husband. We use our air fryer now instead of deep-frying foods. When I do use oil, I use a healthier option like olive oil. I make sure our meals are focused on lean proteins with lots of veggies. I cut out drinking pop and juices. Now, I eat to live, I don’t live to eat. I feel so much better and sleep better, too. I have lost 25 pounds and several inches around my waist. Everyone around me can tell the difference.

I set a goal to drink 64 ounces of water a day.

I exercise three times a week for 30 minutes each session.

My family has cut back on eating out and we’ve saved more than $800. My husband and I have been able to save up for a vacation!

I have really focused on increasing my activity level. I make sure to walk around my store more every day. If I need to talk to an associate, I’ll get out of my chair and go find them. I also started working out at home by watching workout videos. I am so proud of being consistent with my food and money and seeing where that has taken me and my family. The Thrive ZP Challenge has allowed me to learn a lot about myself. Plus, it keeps me looking forward to where I know I want to go. I’m appreciative of the little things I used to take for granted. I have more gratitude for simply being healthy. Diabetes runs in my family, so I’ve learned how important it is to take time to cook and look out for my health.

-– Verna Anderson, Walmart Supercenter #2857; Kansas City, MO; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner



Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Verna Anderson, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.