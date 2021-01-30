Vedang Shahane – Positive Attitude And Action Plan Is Key For Success In Life

Does a positive attitude help you to succeed? Well, a positive attitude and a defined action plan are enough. Luck or Secret? If you depend too much that your luck will do any magic and will open doors for you to be successful overnight? Nah! You need a proper plan and a positive attitude t execute it without giving up!

Success takes action, skills, and hard work. If we talk about skills, and you are thinking about knowledge some school or college books gave you or some online videos you saw to sharpen your skills? Nope, that is not enough, you need practice and experience to master them and this takes hard work and proper action.

Vedang had fond of reading autobiographies of successful people, he noticed a common thing among all of the successful people that they all worked hard in their 30’s and 40’s and some even in their 50’s and their hard work paid them off but it was so late for them to enjoy the life at their fullest. They all had one regret if they had started earlier then they could have more time to enjoy life more and at its fullest.

Ben Francia rightly said ‘The Distance Between Your Dreams And Reality Is Call Action’. Vedang Shahane knew that if he wants to become an entrepreneur at an early age, he has got to make a plan at the earliest and start working. Vedang believes the only & most vital secrets to success in any discipline is ACTION.

“So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon seem inevitable” – Christopher Reeve. Dreamers are drifters just floating through life with no real plans. One who features a dream may be a doer on the trail towards achieving their goal.

Vedang Shahane started his marketing firm called “Impester Media” back in 2017. Today, Impester Media is one of the preferred marketing firms that businesses believe for digital marketing requirements. Every quarter Vedang tries to add at least 1 subsidiary to his firm Impester Media, currently, subsidiaries of Impester Media include IndianDaily(In), FreeCouponsCodes(FCC), and many more.

Vedang Shahane is glad that the way his business is growing but he believes not to stop at any point until he achieves his goal. He is always ready to do hard-work and plan for more growth and more success!