Vaughn De Leath’s Skies, In Paintings Of Blue!

Everyone knows just how life saving, and sustaining, the color blue, is. Water. Air. And, of course, the foundational, SKIES! Ah! Skies grant us with the opportunity to perform those feelings of freedom, through the treasures of flight! What must it truly feel like to pretend to fly? And, when you finally gain the opportunity to do, what does it feel like? The feeling of flying through the sky-through those fresh and elegant, blue skies!

Blue skies are telling. In fact, they bring an enriching reward in how we begin our day. We can start with something as simple as a cup of coffee, in the waking hours of the night. Then, of course, we can begin with a splendid song, which awakens our very nature towards our days purpose. Then, there is also the treasure of opening up the windows, just to examine the natural world, of the outside doors. Hearing the birds, bluebirds chirping, and witnessing their enchantment, in the midst of those. . .blue skies, is a magnifying wonder! You hear the birds chirping, as you make your morning breakfast. The radio is on, and the newspaper is read for the morning. You have to question, just what is it about the color, blue, which brings calm to the beginning of days? For sure, we begin to imagine and question the very element for the color blue. It is a color, which has painted Earth’s charming wonders. Many things come into performance when we think (and ponder) of the traces of, blue! How does it feel to awake to the spiritual wellness and understandings of blue? And, of course, they don’t always have to be detailed and colored in the morning delight. Blue also has a way of showing her skies in the early delights of the evening, as well. Now, that’s a calming tell and narrative in its own decor.

We reflect on those quiet mornings, the music, and that silent timber of morning’s delight. Nevertheless, there are also those precious navigations of the color blue into the realm of the early dawn. They too, bring such holistic treasures, indeed. Ending the day with the same calming vibe, as when it first began, is just as sacred in the comforts of the morning rise. Of course, not all blue-themed songs are slow and steady, in preparation for the day’s journey, ahead. Some of the songs have a vibrant and up-tempo beat, which is designed to awake and inspire you, for the morning dawn!

So, when you have those precious songs, foretelling the tenderness of blue skies, it’s often a good thing to let yourself go, in one swingin’ beat. Even during the morning hours, it feels so good to let yourself go! It’s a healing therapy, when preparing yourself, for the morning joy! It’s always a treasure to feel the vibe, and the love, from the morning hour. Once all of it is in place, then the comfort of blue, starts your day!

On another note, an eloquent demeanor arises when there is a precious voice to match that upbeat hype of blue skies. That’s the thing about such light-hearted voices. They have a way of showcasing that life does not have to be heavy. They demonstrate it quite eloquently! And, of course, they demonstrate just how fun, it can truly, BE! Hinting to our own touch of blue skies, we have the late 1920’s song, “Blue Skies,” by none other than. . .

Vaughn De Leath