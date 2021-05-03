Vaudeville Monday Spotlight: Sammy Davis, Jr. #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Candy is the treasure of childhood delights. You just have to ask yourself, why it feels so enticing to children. Yes! It’s the creative component, as well. However, there is the part of it, which emulates the creative world’s sought after, by children, in their dreams and games of make believe. Come to think about it, when you think of the “Candy Man,” you must also reflect upon the Candy Land. In such a land, there is a wealth of imagination to partake in. It’s obvious that such is where the Candy Man gains his source inspiration. Children have creative eyes, when it comes to observing and seeing the very beauties and makings of their imaginations, unfold into their precious realities. Showcasing jubilance and a wealth of excitement, they teach us how important the world of imagination truly is.

What is beautiful about child-themed songs, pertaining to imagination, is how they can be carried into adulthood. This has been mentioned before, and will consistently be mentioned again. It’s content is to significant to be mentioned only once. Too imperative! As we grow older and move into adulthood, way too many leave their childhood artistries, behind. It’s a sad case of the “real world,” and how we encouraged to do so. Nevertheless, it happens to so many adults, who see such behaviors as a necessity, in order to adapt (and survive) in the real world. If only they knew that childhood wonders could still exist in the adult world, and that adults could still thrive in their fantasies.

When legendary singers, dancers, entertainers, and performere manage to create artistry, which reflects the childhood domain, it’s also better to,encourage more of that artistry. Sometimes it goes unappreciated, and we are left in never hearing from such majesty again. What a shame! It’s another loss in the adult realm. However, when provided, with the opportunity to hear such great expressions, let it be known that we are being blessed with a Universal treasure; ever reminded of our own childhood domains. It is meant to encourage us to reminded achieve back to our childhood memories; performing them through our adult lives, in order that we never abandon them, again.

It can be more than the sweetness of candy, which makes children crave for them. Looking at the entire sensory, it is also the shape, design, and decoration of candy, which makes them pleasing to the child’s eye. Over and over we have been presented with imagery of childhood wonders, through song! Some of us are attentive to them. Others seem to ignore the signs. Nevertheless, they will always appear, whether we are attentive to them, or not. The music style of vaudeville has a way of bringing that child-like nature out of adults. How it is performed, certain entertainers have naturally jumped into that childish presentation. One of such great legends was none other than. . .

Sammy Davis, Jr.