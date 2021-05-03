Vaudeville Monday Spotlight: Eddie Jackson

There is a time for letting loose through any given performance. Singing and dancing doesn’t always have to be planned. That’s what adds to the adventure. There are times when it can be sporadic and spontaneous. It keeps the crowd jumping and going. No doubt. The audience feels the excitement and awakening for the performance, at hand. Furthermore, observations come in order to comprehend how well in tune an artist (or two) is in connection with their craft. How well can an artist entertain at the drop of of a hat? Entertaining well, when put on the spot? That is the question to be answered, at hand.

Those times of vaudeville productions were one of such tellings, for the talents of those entering into its domain. In fact, it was a revelation of theater, comedy, singing, and musicianship, all in one. That’s how sacred such treasures were. Even more delightful was the reality in a performer having the ability to navigate all entities. Now, wasn’t that a phenomenon, in its own right. You had those treasures and moments of one performer occupying the stage, when entertaining guest. Yet, when you had more than one, and both were able to entertain harmoniously, what a joy and pleasure one could observe.

Have two talents, who shared the stage was always a sign of giving to one’s audience. For it meant that egos were placed aside, and both artists collaborated their talents, for the pleasures of the audience. Remember, the whole purpose of vaudeville entertainment was to ensure that such an audience was filled with laughter, and the ability to experience healing, in the midst of. That’s the treasure, and pleasure, of vaudeville. After all, it was a source of bringing joy and fiction’s reality onto the stage. Not only did such navigate, circle, mirror, and position oneself onto the stage, but in the context of two, one was assured that the energy would never expire. For the energies would be exchanged heavily among each other; granting the other with the wisdom and beauty for bringing each others talents, onto the floor. It was an experience filled with performance’s treasure, and the reassurance, that life would be alright, as long as you visited the performance stage, from time-to-time.

Sharing the stage with another talent was not only a form of embracing harmony on the stage. It was also a style for both performers to heal each other, should one get tired, weary, or “underperform.” An exchange of energies was all it took. Teamwork at its best! Even more, it was a manner of learning something new within each performer. How does one do that? How is one granted the performance capability of surrounding oneself, within the nurture of treasure and talent, on the stage? Well, it’s not so simple. Nevertheless, one has to simply immerse onto stage readiness. Getting into performance mode, with one’s partner, in order to navigate through the work. That’s what it takes. After all, you won’t know how to do it, until you actually, do it! It’s a performance of two, for the style of a, new you! It’s just as intricate and dynamic, as being at a party. The only difference is that the audience is watching the party. Two entertainers occupying the stage, for a balanced view. For this description, we come to examine one half of one 1950’s dynamic, for two twin-spirited entertainers. He is none other than. . .

Eddie Jackson