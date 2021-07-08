Vassilis Dracopoulos of The MarBella Collection: “Running a successful hotel is a long-term endeavor”

We are implementing several innovations that will make the experience of staying in one of our hotels smoother and safer in the post-Covid-19 era. The main one to note is our new concierge app through which our customers can effortlessly stay informed about our services and interact with the various hotel departments at the touch of a button.

As part of my series about “developments in the travel industry over the next five years”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vassilis Dracopoulos.

Originally born in Athens, Vassilis Dracopoulos has been passionate about hospitality from a young age. After a brief stint in banking, Dracopoulos entered the family business of hospitality. After more than half a century of superb service, personalised care and dedication, the MarBella Collection portfolio now boasts three unique 5* properties; MarBella Corfu Hotel located in Agios Ioannis Peristeron and its adjacent sister, adult-only hotel MarBella Nido Suite Hotel & Villas, and the brand-new edition for 2021 MarBella Elix, located in Parga.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It is the story of family karma. Our first hotel, MarBella Corfu, was built by my grandfather in the late 60’s. It was supposed to be his personal opus magnum just before he retired but he sadly did not live enough to enjoy it. In 1973, my father stepped in to help grow the resort while also attending to his other businesses. Fast forward twenty-five years the same story repeats itself. My father needed to retire early and I stepped in to help revive the brand. Although neither my father nor myself were groomed to become hoteliers, as we both initially pursued other interests, we both became emersed and captivated by the hotel business to a point that it clearly defined our entrepreneurial presence — beyond all other projects we got involved with.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The first time I landed on the island of Corfu after assuming the position of CEO I was picked up from the airport by an old family friend who took me for drink to try and dissuade me from the job. His concern was that my US education in finance would not serve me well with the realities of doing business on a Greek island. It was a warning that I have not forgotten and certainly helped me avoid becoming complacent.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the first year of my involvement with the resort I had an unexpected visit from some very senior officials from one of the largest European tour operators. At their request, I took them on a tour of the property as they wanted to inspect all 14 different room types that we had just renovated. After having exhausted them with the tour I asked them what they thought of the property. They replied that the hotel was fantastic but laughingly suggested that next time it would be better if I took the time to open the curtains when showing a room. I was so immersed into explaining the technical improvements we had just made that I had totally forgotten to talk about the fantastic views.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The Marbella Collection is a rare hybrid of a professionally run, family resort. Although we leave the day to day running of the business to experienced highly qualified professionals, my family has always been very close to the people working at the hotels and to the local community. We currently employ members of 2nd and 3rd generation from families that have been with us since the beginning of the business, over 50 years ago. At our annual company gathering I get to see and greet people who have worked with my grandfather, whose kids have worked with my father and whose grandkids honour me with their collaboration today. I am proud that since the day the MarBella Collection was founded, it environmental, social and governance practices — long before they became a popular business practice.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?

Running a successful hotel is a long-term endeavor. One has to set high goals but approach them gradually. As with any “people-intensive business” it takes time to build the necessary trust and commitment required — both with the people working for the hotel and with its clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I don’t like to name just one person as I have thankfully had the opportunity to work alongside several interesting, intelligent and experienced colleagues. Every one of them has contributed to who I have become. I highly value others peoples opinions and always seek to learn from the people I work alongside.

Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?

We are implementing several innovations that will make the experience of staying in one of our hotels smoother and safer in the post-Covid-19 era. The main one to note is our new concierge app through which our customers can effortlessly stay informed about our services and interact with the various hotel departments at the touch of a button.

Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?

We are addressing two pain points. Firstly, our guests now need to get as much information about their holiday before reaching their destination. Secondly, they must perform their in-house bookings in an effortless, safe, yet interactive mode.

How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?

I think it will increase direct bookings and ultimately improve brand awareness. Giving the guests control to plan their experience as they wish is paramount for us, as is the safety of every guest. This encourages people to discover the destination for themselves and what they can do outside the resort, which in turn helps support the local community.

You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?

The perfect vacation experience combines cultural experiences with full-body and mental relaxation.

Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Through our company and our family philanthropic foundation, we try to engage in projects that can directly impact people in need. In Greece, we tend to finance multiple small-scale projects that usually escape the more significant donors’ radars in health and education. Outside of Greece, we are currently funding the construction of a school for orphaned children in Madagascar.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would probably be something related to assisting local craftsmen and artisans with planning, microfinancing, and distributing their artworks in global markets.

