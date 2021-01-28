Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Various benefits associated with aerobic exercise, as illustrated by Brian C Jensen

Brian C Jensen | Brian C. Jensen

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Brian C Jensen
Brian C Jensen

Any activity which makes your large muscle group work and your blood pump falls under aerobic exercise. It is also called cardiovascular activity. Aerobic exercise encompasses swimming, brisk walking, cycling, running, heavy cleaning, and playing saucer. Studies reveal that at least 150 minutes of aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise each week is beneficial during COVID to increase immunity. Swimming and brisk walking come within the forte of moderate activity, while cycling and running are examples of energetic activities. There are various benefits associated with these cardiovascular exercises, which an average individual must contemplate for overall well being.

Brian C Jensen draws the attention of readers towards the benefits of aerobics during COVID.

Enhances cardiovascular health: as the name suggests, cardiovascular activity or aerobic exercise plays an essential role in maintaining heart health. These exercises strengthen the heart and help it to pump blood efficiently throughout the body. They also play a crucial role in lowering blood pressure, reducing insufficient cholesterol levels, and increasing high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. A minimum of forty minutes of moderate aerobic exercise at least three to four times each week helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol, keeping diseases away during a pandemic.

Role of aerobic in regulating blood sugar: physical exercise is beneficial for the human body’s normal functioning. Studies reveal that regular physical exercise assists in regulating insulin and also lowers blood sugar. According to Brian C Jensen, It has an influential role in type 2 diabetes and maintaining the body’s hormone level. You may go for aerobic or anaerobic exercise. Each of them has beneficial outcomes to help you stay healthy during COVID.

Reduces the symptoms of asthma: aerobic exercise is beneficial for people with asthma issues. It helps to lessen the severity and frequency of asthma attacks. However, you must talk with your doctor before you start on a new exercise regime. They may suggest precautions and specific activities to ensure your safety while working out.

Aerobics reduces chronic pain: in case you have chronic back pain, aerobic exercise, especially the low impact activities like Aqua aerobics, may assist you in getting back muscle endurance and function. These exercises may also help you lose weight, which is the primary reason for chronic back pain.

Increases sleep: for those individuals struggling to fall asleep and who have insomnia, cardiovascular exercise during the day may help them to fall asleep quickly. A proper amalgamation of sleep, hygiene education, and aerobic exercise effectively treat insomnia during the pandemic crisis.

Regulates body weight: exercise and diet are the building blocks to lose weight. However, aerobic exercise alone has the power to assist you in losing weight. For individuals with excessive weight, they must go for moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise sessions for burning 400 to 600 calories every month. In addition to this, cutting on your calorie intake will also help you control your weight issues when you stay home confined.

You do not require any fancy equipment or gym membership for doing these workouts. These exercises are as easy as taking a stroll around your neighborhood or going on a local trail. You may use the online platform to find free workout sessions that may assist you in your fitness regime during COVID.

    Brian Jensen, cardiologist

    Dr. Brian C. Jensen is a cardiologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and is affiliated with one hospital. He has been in practice between 11-20 years. Read more about Brian C Jensen Scholarship and Grant.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Westend61/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    This Exercise Has Amazing Benefits for Your Body and Brain

    by Kevin Loria
    Exercising in the gym
    Community//

    Here’s How Exercise Improves Emotional Well-being?

    by Eric Richard Allen
    Photo by Curtis MacNewton on Unsplash
    Community//

    How to Find Your Optimal Level of Physical Activity and Improve Your Health

    by Olga Roman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.