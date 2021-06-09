Vanessa Zamy of Your Vision’s Catalyst: “A defined launch plan”

A defined launch plan. I cannot stress this enough. Yes, action is important to business, but a lot of new founders tend to jump in aimlessly, googling around which then makes them even more lost. Before you know it, they said they wanted to launch a business and yet, six months later, the business has not yet launched.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Zamy.

Vanessa Zamy is The Business Consultant for Overwhelmed Entrepreneurs, keynote speaker, and bestselling author of FINISH: The Solopreneur’s Guide To Getting Stuff Done. Since starting her consulting company, Your Vision’s Catalyst, while employed in 2019, Vanessa was able to peacefully and calmly leave her six-figure day job in early 2021 and never look back. Vanessa Zamy is dedicated to consulting high-achieving, corporate employees on how to increase their efficiency and productivity in their side business so they can reduce overwhelm, and enjoy their life, family, and friends, while growing their profit-producing, purpose-driven business. Her motto: keep it simple, then keep it movin’! Vanessa has been featured in Fast Company and on the 2021 Women To Watch list by The Women In Business Club. Her background includes a Management Science and Engineering Degree from Stanford University, and strategic leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies. Vanessa’s mantra she wishes you also live by: Have fun, Make money, and Share!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! I started my entrepreneurship journey amidst my six-figure salary corporate job identifying opportunities for over $500+ million in additional revenue for a multi-billion dollar company. I did not come from an entrepreneurial family nor had any prior business ownership or money-making ventures prior. Thus, at the beginning, I relied heavily on the knowledge I gained in my consulting career to guide me on growing my own consulting company.

The mission of my company, Your Vision’s Catalyst, is to empower and equip ambitious entrepreneurs to grow their purpose-driven side business and never look back, so when that fateful day comes, they can say they lived their best life without shoulda, coulda, wouldas. While building my business, I also wrote a bestselling book, interviewed on several podcasts, launched several courses, hosted several workshops and events for my audience, and was promoted at my day job — six figures put back into my business. Killing the game at life and killing the game in business, and I love being able to help others do the same!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

All my life…well since I was 13 years old…and every year since, I’ve always had someone say to me “Vanessa, How do you do it?” or “Vanessa, what’s your secret?” And each time, I never actually knew how to answer because I also did not know what they were asking. In 2019, the answer came to me. My “aha” moment was me waking up on a Sunday morning as the sun was rising in Oakland, California and my mind saying, “oh snap!” I immediately took out my laptop and started furiously typing the pillars of Your Vision’s Catalyst and what it would be about and the greater vision and everything in between. It was not until about three hours later when I would wake up from this trance-state, look up from the laptop, and realize what had just happened. I had discovered the answer to that question. I had identified a reason for all my life experiences up until that point.

To help women move forward in making their dream life come true by way of catalyzing growth and prosperity for their businesses. For me, my company was a way to pay homage to my mother. Seeing my mother struggle as I was growing up and then later hearing snippets of her “once upon a time, I wanted to…” or the “one day, I will…” story, I realized that she was a life that had a dream deferred, some pivotal moment came about and the end to the dream. And yes, to this day, she still expresses these once upon a time, but in the end, who knows if and when. Your Vision’s Catalyst is my way of helping other mothers and fathers and people around the world live out their best life, their “once upon a time” story…usually it’s rooted in starting and growing something of their own.

Funny enough, I actually thought I was the only out here with this mission, and this was soooo novel, and no one else was doing this. It’s not until about six months later, I would come to discover I had direct competitors also known as other business coaches and other life coaches. But it was still great because I knew I was the only one with my perspective and my experience.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Not a somebody, but something. The book, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” is what inspired me. To provide some more context, at the time when I was reading the book, I had already grown tired and weary of Corporate America. The amount of panic attacks, bad bosses, leaders, inexplicable health scares, and feedback on my personality (not my work or work ethic because that was phenomenal) had reached the point of me saying to myself, “There must be another way.” Only problem is that I did not know what else.

My first job was the summer before high school at a non-profit organization and since then, I’ve been working / making money ever since to pay for phone minutes, bus pass, and other interests that would come up to help me towards my goals while at the same time looking good on the resume for college. [I did not want to burden my mother asking for money if I did not need to — let her keep that to pay for our food, water, and shelter]. Meanwhile, at some point in time, I latched onto the vision to be a neurosurgeon. I spent a little less than a decade doing part-time work for different mission-driven organizations and omg, that system is not right. During college, I had a moment of “hmmm, I don’t think wanting to help people justifies wanting to be a doctor”, and so I attended the Fall Career Fair and saw other jobs that were neither being a physician nor struggling and scraping away at a non-profit. Thus, I entered the world of business.

I describe all that to say these were the limits of the information and belief I had on what was possible for me. Now yes, I did graduate from Stanford University, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the heart of entrepreneurship in the US, and that is where the word “Entrepreneurship” would enter my vocabulary. However, it did not enter my vision of what I thought I could be or do. To me, it was a profession for other people, not me.

And so, when I read “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, after some years working for large companies being only an under-appreciated number in that system, I realized how accessible and available and possible “entrepreneurship” truly was for me…and for everyone. Also, there was not enough money these large companies could give me to justify the treatment. And so I accepted within myself that entrepreneurship was the route.

Ironically, a few years prior, I had started gathering post-it notes of all the ideas that had come into my mind for different things because perhaps “one day, I would share the idea with someone and we would make it happen.” Lolz, after retirement, maybe? But none of those ideas truly spoke to me in those days after reading the book.

It was not until that fateful Sunday morning, a few months after reading the book, when I would wake up as the sun was rising and furiously typed into my laptop what Your Vision’s Catalyst was about.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

The experience. I choose to work with my clients 1:1 because of their lifestyle. I’ve personally invested over $100K in several programs and business things while I was doing my day job + business building. And then there were times when I would invest in 1:1 support, and nothing beats 1:1. For people with a day job, adjusting to a group program that operates on its own schedule versus on their schedule is not convenient. Unfortunately, this leads to the corporate solopreneur not receiving the hand-holding, detailed support they need with their business on a regular basis. For example, a few of the programs I’ve been a part of had their “office hours” or lessons between the hours of 9am and 5pm. Why is that? Well, because that’s the hours they work as a business and employer of others. But guess what, those are the same hours I was working while at my day job. Do you see the conflict?

As someone who serves my corporate solopreneur clients, I understand they have three options to work on their business — mornings/before work, evenings/after work, and weekends. And I’m okay with that. I’m actually better than okay with that because those times happen to align with my peak energy hours. In practice, this means that I have clients calls on Sunday afternoons/evenings and in the weekday evening hours as it aligns with my clients’ schedule.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My mantra: Have fun, Make money, and Share. More importantly though is that through the intentional, personalized support I give to my clients, who are also business owners, I am able to catalyze someone else’s dream to make a positive impact in other lives through their own product and service.

For me, the bigger purpose of my company, Your Vision’s Catalyst, is to bring about more happiness in the world. A lot of people walk around hating the circumstances they end up in, while wishing and longing for something else.

You know what’s a dagger to my heart — every time I see a corporate executive passionate and brave enough to keep one foot in the cubicle with another foot into entrepreneurship, only to end up frustrated and discouraged by how unsuccessful their business is.

They show up for their business, their customers and clients, doing all the things, and are committed to the mission, but they’re not getting the traction they should…

They are angry that their purpose-driven business is failing fast, and their spouse gives them the judgment eye every hour because seeing a spouse struggle is not pleasing. Those who dare to take action are met with entrepreneurial challenges that lead them to then think they were fooling themselves, and so they shut down the business, and return to that life of misery and wanting.

These passionate solopreneurs decide to “put their business on pause” or “focus back on their career”…and thus now a legacy deferred.

Well, what I do is I help these brave, corporate solopreneurs renew their passion for their business, unpack what’s sabotaging their success, and grow their business without struggle or sacrifice.

What happens when these brave, corporate solopreneurs decide to keep going with their business? What happens when their business leads them to spend more time with family and friends, to enjoy their life and wake up with joy? The answer: more joy for others around them, more possibility, and a bigger awareness of life.

My clients are free to confidently transition into full-time entrepreneurship, waking up excited each day proud of the business they’ve grown.

Changing lives one business at a time.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — This trait is responsible for my laser focus on my mission and endurance to make it through the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. The first example of this is when I declared I would make the business grow while doing my day job despite being in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the most popular rhetoric was to “burn all the bridges and go all out”. My determination and natural ability to get stuff done is what compelled me to make my consulting business what it was to allow me to later quit at an intelligent time, and calmly step into being a successful business leader.

Persistence — or what my friends would say, my “resourceful, efficient, go-getter” attitude. Persistence is what makes me a great problem-solver not only for myself but also as a business consultant to my clients. As the saying goes, where there’s a will, there’s a way. And I have persistence to thank for always helping me to find a way and taking imperfect action.

Ambitious — I’m still working on my vision for a $10B empire of a conglomerate of companies, but the fact that I’ve gotten one business going this far while being a late bloomer to entrepreneurship is step one of success.

Ironically enough, these were the three traits that an elder woman mentioned to me when I was ending a program during my freshman year of high school. I was more of a math person than a vocabulary person so I did have to look up persistence. Really, the ironic, funny, satire moment here is that at that time, I did not even know “entrepreneurship” as a word or concept. Yet, here I am today. And these are the three character traits — determination, persistence, ambitious — that will continue to propel me further into my future with even more success.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Pretty much, any advice that has revolved around the opposite on what I thought I needed to do for my business is advise I wish I never followed. I’ve invested in tons of coaches and programs, and really, the lesson I had to learn was I am the best person to decide for my business. It helps that I was a business consultant for Fortune 500 companies and my skill sets include problem-solving and critical thinking. However, I faced some imposter syndrome during phase 2 of my business when I realized I was not the only one focused on consulting solopreneurs and small business owners. On day one, I definitely thought I was the only one. You don’t know what you don’t know. Month six, I learned that there were many out there. So yes, imposter syndrome kicked in, which then caused me to feel as though I did not know enough, which then lead to a path of “learning”. Learning AND doing, of course, but still “learning”.

Because my mind was at this stage, I saw the leaders of other business programs as the “gurus” and the experts I had to listen to. When I would have an idea or suggestion or strategic pivot for my business based on the results I would see, instead of going forth with it, I would “consult” / ask for permission from the “guru”. The guru would always tell me no, because most of the time, my idea went against their method or framework. Fortunately, this phase only lasted less than a year and I returned to the power of my gut instinct. As soon as I started doing the strategic pivot I wanted for my business, whether it was in how I should reach my audience or how I should pivot my business model, magic happened. I already knew what I was doing.

When I work with my clients, my goal is to ensure that they feel empowered as CEOs and founders of their business. Yes, in their current phase, they have questions and need support. However, no matter how informed and educated my suggestion is for their business, I always remind them that it’s their business and their future. So they need to ask themselves, “what would I, the CEO, do?”

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Let’s chat about the impatience that comes with being an ambitious spirit. Here’s the thing, I did not expect a million dollars on month two of my business, but I was certainly aiming for it within the first year. You don’t know what you don’t know. I would measure every day and month and quarter against this goal. Now, yes, I did recognize the exponential effect of business, and so I would remind myself that the big day would come and wham! Voila! Boom! Yeah, no, that didn’t happen. I remember one of the launches I did, I was energetic and pumped up about it as usual but this one a LOT moreso. I was certain it would be the one. I even invested a couple more dollars into it because hello! Boom was coming, right? Yeah, no. Afterwards, I remember crying for 8 nights in a row. Why not during the day? During the day, I also had daily team check-ins with my sales team, so I was showing face and trying to be positive and bold. Also, during the day, I was trying to understand what nerved me so much about this launch that it had me crying every night — not a normal thing. It’s not as if I had not had failed launches in the past, and I had been at my day job even during those. But this one was different. I realized that this particular launch I did the whole struggle and sacrifice thing, and so of course when it did not go well, the struggle and sacrifice felt like a knife to the heart. If you’ve been keeping up thus far with my responses, you know I’m all about growing your business without struggle and sacrifice. Well, for this launch, I did the complete opposite, and the joke was on me, my values, and my beliefs.

On Day 9, after the 8th night of crying, I declared never again. From then on, no matter whether I hit my goals or not, I would continue to have fun, make money, and share, and I encouraged (and continue to encourage) my team to do the same during our next couple of launches.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

My drive comes from my passion for my mission and purpose. The reason I only work with entrepreneurs who are passionate about their business and not only looking for some get rich quick scheme is because entrepreneurship is a series of highs and lows. As I say in my weekly show, entrepreneurship is a marathon. My drive comes from my passion to ensure ambitious solopreneurs don’t quit on their vision, so that when that fateful day comes (because we’re all going to die some day), they can say they lived their life without any shoulda, coulda, or wouldas.

My favorite technique and a technique I tell all my clients when they reach a challenge is to take a break. Keep it simple is a part of my motto. Yes, step away from the business for 24 hours. It’s exactly what I do. It doesn’t matter whether you decide to go outside or stay inside, exercise or sit on the couch, watch tv or read a book. The strategy is for you to do absolutely nothing with your business for 24 hours. Then come back to it.

During my day job days, I found myself taking breaks. My eyes would hurt and I would realize I’ve been at the laptop for long. Or my stomache would growl and I would remember to eat. And then comes the moment I stand up and I realize my legs were almost falling asleep. In general, breaks work — at least that’s what I learned about for myself. And so naturally, I applied this same principle to my entrepreneurship life — intentional breaks.

As a committed founder, you may forget to take a break. Maybe, you’re working on something big, and so you type away furiously. But then there are those times when you’re simply stuck and you don’t know what to do. You are faced with a challenge for which you have no answer. The best thing to do here is take a break — 24 hours to be exact. After my clients do this, their mind is rejuvenated, ideas come rushing in, and they get back on track. Difficulty happens to us all. It’s how you handle it that makes the difference.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I’ve shared a few in the last prior questions, but I’ll summarize some techniques and examples here. I want to emphasize that even in success and celebration, entrepreneurs have a tendency to bring themselves back. Usually it’s in the form of imposter syndrome kicking in, “Am I worth this success?”, “Is this really happening? No way” and then, they revert to not doing what they were doing to get to the success. It becomes to much for them to handle and too uncomfortable. It becomes more comfortable and safe for them to do what they were doing when they were not as successful.

Whether in failure or success, for self-management and ensuring you do not get in your own way, a key question to ask yourself is: Why are you doing what you’re doing? This is the key question that helps create breakthroughs for my clients. I had a client, mother of two growing a digital marketing company while keeping her demanding corporate job as a project manager of 14 years. During our second session, she hopped on the phone with me and said, “Vanessa, I haven’t marketed at all this past month. I’m only focusing on my current clients now, and then I’ll just wrap those up.” Pretty much, she was on the verge of quitting on her business. But I knew her better and I knew four weeks prior, she had someone purchased her largest package #success. I knew her why, but I realized that for those couple of weeks before our session when she was avoiding me, she had forgotten her why. And so I asked her this question, why are you working on this business? My client then went into five long minutes describing to me why she was doing the business and what motivated her as if she was trying to convince me. Long story short, by the end of our session, she was back on track. Three months later and couple more business sessions later, she was thanking me for getting her back on track. She had a team in place for her business. She was taking vacation with her husband and preschool kids, and simply enjoying life.

Some other questions to think through during the highs and lows:

Do you believe you are meant to carry out this mission/message? If so, then you’re doing exactly what you should be doing at the right time. Have you reached the highest point you think is possible? If not, then you should not stop. If not, then technically, yes, you are successful in the progress you’ve made but get ready for more success that is coming your way. It’s only up from here.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Fact: capital is needed. For different businesses and business models, different amounts of capital are needed to get the business growing. A large part of the reason why I encourage founders to keep their day job is so that they keep that source of income — the founder serves as their own venture capitalist and they don’t have to give a piece of the company away. And that’s bootstrapping.

For those who have already left their job, my advice to you would be to get something part-time or some means of income / money coming in to support your bootstrapping efforts. The job is only a means to a smooth entrepreneurial journey. Financial stress is not helpful when you’re trying to keep a level head and make informed decisions about your business.

Now let’s say you are a fortunate, privileged person who has a family member with thousands of dollars ready to lend away to another family member / you, then by all means, ask and fundraise. But note, if you’re going to a stranger and looking to get funds, treat the pitch wisely — they’re going to want examples of success and/or a piece of the equity pie. If you’re ready to give up a piece of your company then by all means, have at it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A passionate founder. The reason I only work with entrepreneurs who are passionate about their business and not only looking for some get rich quick scheme is because entrepreneurship is a series of highs and lows. As I say in my weekly show, entrepreneurship is a marathon. Passion for your business pitch, and passion for the problem you are solving is what ensures your business will stand the test of the marathon.

A clear vision. Having passion does not mean being all over the place. A highly successful startup has a north star and guiding light. A place where it is trying to go — a clear destination and finish line. With such a vision, the founder and startup can center their business decisions and business moves on what will get them there versus what will get them to tomorrow. Think big and stay on the vision.

A defined launch plan. I cannot stress this enough. Yes, action is important to business, but a lot of new founders tend to jump in aimlessly, googling around which then makes them even more lost. Before you know it, they said they wanted to launch a business and yet, six months later, the business has not yet launched. Don’t plan too much to the point where you never take action. But also, don’t take action without a plan so that you end up latching on to whatever shiny object comes your way and you end up not taking useful action. Success comes with the fine balance of plan and action.

A scalable business model. Your revenue model and income stream should make sense for a small company and should have an ability to expand even if you do not take advantage of that ability right now. As a passionate founder, you will find ways to strategically pivot your business to server your clients and customers no matter what comes your way. However, you also need to ensure that overall, you have a business that can scale, and will not only rely on the five local businesses around the corner that exist nowhere else. A successful startup thinks about scale in their vision.

A targeted marketing strategy. This is key for a successful startup. A lot of new founders make the mistake of trying to reach “everyone” everywhere. As backwards as it sounds, there’s power in centering around a specific person and marketing to only that person. The analogy I like to give is, if you’re trying to reach senior citizens, then why would you be on TikTok? Then there’s the point that perhaps you’re looking to reach millennials and one could argue this population is on every platform except perhaps Snapchat. However, as a founder, you do yourself a disservice by trying to be on all the platforms. Focus on 1–2 outlets, whether online or offline, to reach your audience and become a master expert on that platform.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I see a lot of mistakes that CEOs and founders make when they start. Here are the top 10:

Mistake #1: Quitting their day job so they can have more time. Your day job is providing you capital. Don’t make the mistake of quitting on just an idea and thinking a million dollars will come your way day 2 of being out of a job. That’s not how it works! Instead, strategically plan and prove your business concept before venturing out there so that you avoid financial stress which leads to poor decision-making.

Mistake #2: Trying to have all the solutions on day one. I made this mistake as well when I started. Amazon started with only books. A key part of smart business is focus. Instead of trying to release everything at once whether you’re trying to provide all services as a service-based business or offering all the categories in the online clothing store, focus your business by choosing just one go-to-market offer.

Mistake #3: Not defining the core of their business. Understand what you stand for and what problem you help solve. Your messaging and content centers around this core and creates your brand. A brand is not only colors and a logo.

Mistake #4: Making “everyone” their customer. This goes back to my point in mistake #2 about focus. Identify your niche, your ideal client, your avatar, whatever you want to call it. Stop trying to please everyone. As backwards as it sounds, there’s power in centering around a specific person and marketing to only that person. Facebook started as only a platform for college kids, and now those kids’ grandmas are on the platform.

Mistake #5: Staying in their bubble until “launch day”. This is a horrible way to launch. Now, yes Beyoncé did release a whole album without warning a few years ago, but she’s Beyoncé, who had fans around the world who would, without any push, spread the message on launch day. For regular people, launching is the process through which you create buzz about something then launch then keep the buzz going. Get out of your bubble and start cleverly sharing what you’re doing — you don’t have to share the whole patent or release access, but you do have to be out there strategically giving teasers.

Mistake #6: Putting too much focus and attention on competition. When you have the core of your business down (see mistake #3), no one else matters. Do you.

Mistake #7: Waiting for everything to be perfect. Perfection does not exist, so stop trying to attain it. You may be looking at competition (see mistake #6), but chances are you’re seeing version 10.0, and guess what there was a version 1.0 that was nothing like that. Come out with version 1.0 then version 2.0 and so on. Look at cellphones; there is always something being improved.

Mistake #8: Focusing on feedback from the wrong people. Chances are you may not know your ideal customer or client perfectly so it is necessary for you to develop the product with them as you go along. Because of this, feedback is amazing, but taking product feedback for your lingerie line from your friend who has absolutely no interest in buying or wearing lingerie is not helpful.

Mistake #9: Not having the right metrics to measure success. Yes, is having followers and engagement on posts amazing? Absolutely. Feels good. Nice validation. But here’s the thing, you can be someone with 200 followers on Instagram and $200,000 in sales or you can be someone with 2,000 followers and $0 in the bank. Which do you prefer?

Mistake #10: Not asking for and receiving help. It pains me whenever I see this. Yes, the world wide web is a fantastic resource for information. And yes, you may have watched all those webinars and taken those courses and read those how-to blogs. However, perhaps you’re still struggling. And guess what, you’re not alone, and it does not make you a failure. Everyone you see on stage may be physically on stage by themselves, but realize and recognize that there are a team of people backstage helping them out; there’s a rolodex of coaches, mentors, advisors, and consultants they reach out to for help. If you truly want to be successful do what successful people do, then get the help you need.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

And this is the question at the core of what I solve for with my clients. Part of the reason why these founders are working these extremely long hours and burning the candle is because of the myth that they have to burn the candle. And yes, it’s a myth. If they were to really dig deep into their business and think about what benefits they’re getting from the long hours and candle burning at both ends, they would realize that they’re what I like to say “jogging in place” — sweating, going through all this pain, and yet not moving forward.

Here is a process I guide my clients through to stop being busy and start being productive.

Take inventory of everything you’re doing in your marketing, sales, and operations including tasks done by you and perhaps by other people. These tasks including creating content for TikTok or connecting with this Facebook Ads agency. Measure the performance and usefulness of these tasks and responsibilities. In other words, ask yourself: Is this task working? In the future, you may decide to define KPIs (key performance indicators) for your business if you haven’t already, but right now, use this question. For each task that you decide is not working, consider if that task is necessary. Necessary means is this task worth more of your time and energy when you consider all the other things that are working. Remember, the time and energy you’re allocating to one thing is time and energy away from something else. [ADVANCE] For each task you want to still keep but you do acknowledge something is not working about it, decide how to be more efficient and make the task worth your valuable time and energy.

Entrepreneurship is a marathon. You need to pace yourself before you break yourself because breaking yourself is neither cute nor helpful to you, your family, your community, or your mission.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oooohhh, great question! Honestly, the first thing that comes to my mind is the movement I’m involved in spreading now. Through connecting with the hundreds of ambitious, purpose-led solopreneurs in my community, one thing is definitely clear: mental health in entrepreneurship is still rampant even today.

It’s time to cut out the unnecessary, un-serving, and mentally detrimental busy work in solopreneurship. With my work, I dig deep into my clients’ businesses and help them implement efficient and effective hustling, marketing, and sales strategies so they can take back control of their time, life, and business.

A calm business owner is a happier person. And one more happy person is one less stressed person acting a mess on the road or snapping at a waiter or spreading hate online.

The movement of happy people living the life they want and deserve.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

So many prominent people but if I had to prioritize, then I would love to have brunch with Richard Branson. My vision is to grow a $10B empire that are a conglomerate of companies. My consulting company, Your Vision’s Catalyst, of which we spoke about today, is the first of many companies that will help to increase happiness in the world and foster healthier people and more well-established communities. Richard Branson has also followed the path of creating and growing several successful companies in his portfolio, and I would love to sit down with him and learn more.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!