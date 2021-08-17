Vanessa Vossler of Honors Holdings: “You have to set smart and realistic goals”

First, you have to set smart and realistic goals, make sure to remember that weight loss can’t happen overnight and sustainable methods are always better than extreme methods.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Vossler.

Vanessa Vossler, the director of fitness for Honors Holdings LLC, the largest franchisee of Orangetheory Fitness (OTF), has 12 years of fitness instruction under her belt and over 22 different fitness certifications. She has been with Orangetheory Fitness for 7 years, starting as a coach and later becoming a regional editor and director of coaching. She also helped launch the Lift 45 program, a class style specifically focused on weight lifting, has worked as a template designer for OTF corporate, and trained over 400 coaches in seven regions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My love of fitness and sports traces back to my childhood. As a kid I was always into sports, dance and horseback riding — I just loved how being active made me feel. I stumbled into working in fitness when I was a stay at home mom and I spent a lot of time at the gym. People approached me telling me I should be a personal trainer and one thing led to another.

First, I got certified in Zumba, then I dove into getting my personal training certification and many others. I never lost the love of learning that I had when I was younger, which is probably why I have so many certifications now.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It isn’t so much a specific “who” as it is people in general. I wanted to help people stay motivated to be healthy and help provide a good coping mechanism for the overall stress of life. The gym, and fitness in general, has always been an outlet for me, and I wanted to share that.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Honestly, I was really motivated by all the people I was helping. Even as I continued to learn, people would still ask me questions that I didn’t know the answers to, and I knew the only way to help them properly was to keep learning. It helped me move up in my field but, most importantly, it helped the people I worked with. Those are the people who are so inspiring to me, they make me want to be better at my job.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I did coach a whole class once without realizing I had my workout tights on inside out…. No real lesson there, but it was definitely funny!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I heard at one point, “there is no such thing as failure — you live or you learn.” That one is really important to remember when it comes to fitness and weight loss, because often it takes a few tries to figure out what works best for you. Along the way you may reach roadblocks but calling them failures will really bring you down.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now I am working on a few exciting projects, but my favorite is the Lift 45 program that is being implemented in Orangetheory studios. It’s a strength training class for people to focus more on muscle building and less on cardio. The hope is to expand globally but right now it is only in a few studios — I’m excited to see more movement there soon!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Besides the certification soup I have next to my name, I am an authority because I have lived it. My family has a long history of health issues, including high blood pressure. At some point in my life I realized I wanted to build healthy habits not only for me but also for my kids and anyone else needing support. I dedicated a lot of my time to learning about health and wellness, and on achieving a good relationship with food and movement.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is tough to define because it does vary from person to person. For me, it is the composition of what makes up the number on the scale — a balance of lean muscle mass and a healthy body fat percentage based on age, weight, height and gender. For it to be a healthy body weight it also has to be sustainable.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

To learn what is a healthy body weight I always suggest an in-body scan or other body composition test. In addition, take your yearly physical seriously and take time to ask about blood pressure and any other possible internal issues. Even if you like the number on the scale you should learn what is behind it.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Well, both have their disadvantages. Being over a healthy weight can have a direct effect on cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, and it is hard on your bones. Underweight comes with some of the same things, specifically if you don’t maintain lean muscles you do your bones a disservice.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Where do I begin! You’ll wake up more rested because a healthy body weight helps you sleep better and achieve deeper REM levels when asleep. You’ll have more energy during the day, and you’ll probably also find yourself moving better and breathing easier than you would if you carried some extra weight. Plus, there’s no harm in being confident in your own skin — when you find yourself at that healthy weight you’ll also be fitting into those favorite jeans or maybe finding yourself walking with a little more confidence than you would otherwise.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

It’s hard to narrow it down to just five, but here are some standouts.

First, you have to set smart and realistic goals, make sure to remember that weight loss can’t happen overnight and sustainable methods are always better than extreme methods.

Second, make sure to get the recommended dose of exercise suggested by the American College of Sports Medicine. They suggest 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week which, when you think about it, is only 2.5 hours. Along with that, also aim to do some muscle-building activities at least twice a week. We definitely see this in our Orangetheory classes, and try to guide members through realistic goals and give them a place to get all the activity they need to achieve those goals.

Third, get six to eight hours of sleep a night. Most people don’t get enough sleep, and that is greatly damaging to mental and physical health.

Fourth, stay hydrated — divide your body weight in half and drink that number of ounces of water every day.

Fifth, and maybe most important, make sure to surround yourself with people who have similar goals. It can’t be overstated how important that is. The bottom line is that it just makes the process easier, because if you surround yourself with people who do not have habits supporting your health goals, it will be extra difficult to implement your new routines.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

If you want to maintain your new body weight you need to have gotten there in a sustainable way, and continue those habits even after you achieve your goal. Most people hit the gym extra hard and track calories when they’re trying to lose weight but forget that maintenance is just as important when you reach your goal.

I suggest counting your energy balance like you would a bank account — you don’t spend money all day without looking at what you’re saving, so why would you do that with your body? Log your workouts, your donuts and everything in between. If counting everything isn’t appealing, then just make sure to keep track of how you’re treating your body. Trust me, if you’re falling off the wagon your body will let you know it.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Honestly? It keeps going back to sustainability. Too many people try fad diets and expect them to work in the long run, forgetting that it was an extreme weight loss method. Also, don’t cut specific things out of your life, it is not realistic long term. To avoid those mistakes, pick something that is realistic and doesn’t make you starve yourself or omit the things you love.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We tend to get impatient, and that isn’t good for long term health. It takes time to create new habits and, in a world of instant gratification, it can feel like it isn’t worth the long term effort. We have to eliminate the “finish line” mentality and remember that new habits take consistency over a long period of time. These habits also need to be realistic and sustainable so that when you make your goal you don’t suddenly revert to old habits.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

People tend to start too big and then quit when it seems unachievable. I’d suggest avoiding that and instead starting with a small goal and adding to it later on so you can add in more positive habits and make it a progression. It’s a marathon not a sprint.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would definitely be to bring this education and skills to the younger population. I would focus on exercise and nutrition education in schools, get rid of the unhealthy school lunches and bring back recess and sport opportunities so all kids have a chance to be active in school! Students learn so much from a young age, and right now schools are contributing more to poor health habits than healthy ones.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I find Serena Williams incredibly inspiring. I love her story, and was really moved by all she has overcome to get where she is today. I would love to have a meal with her and learn more beyond what I’ve read.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

To get a real sense of my work make sure to check out a Lift 45 class when it comes to a studio near you.

